 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSNT Topeka)   Common carp is crap   (ksnt.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, Question, results of a common carp survey, KDWP newsletter, Postcard responses, common carp, Kansas anglers, Kansas, recent survey  
•       •       •

613 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2022 at 11:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ive never eaten a carp. Everybody tells me they are terrible but nobody who says that seems to have ever eaten one. So next time I catch one I will eat it
 
caljar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's really too bad they don't' taste good, because they are a plague around here.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But can it sing?

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Besides, it's not the carp of knowledge.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I used to hunt them with a bow then dig a hole in the garden and use them for fertilizer. After a year or two I stopped doing it because their bones and scales didn't break down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I used to hunt them with a bow then dig a hole in the garden and use them for fertilizer. After a year or two I stopped doing it because their bones and scales didn't break down.


So you had carpal tunnel?
 
majestic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ive never eaten a carp. Everybody tells me they are terrible but nobody who says that seems to have ever eaten one. So next time I catch one I will eat it


Many, many years ago, my brother and I caught one on accident. It was huge and we were so proud of ourselves. We begged our father to cook it for us. He seasoned it, wrapped it in foil and through it on the grill for about an our. It was awful! Nothing but bones and scales. We threw it back in the river.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Middle European ancestry here: Carp is commonly eaten. It is the first course at Shabbos dinners. There are special Christmas recipes in Poland and the Czech Republic. It is often turned into gefillte fish to avoid dealing with the bones. I have friends from Canton whose ancestors came to the US before the Asian exclusion laws; they eat carp all the time, and they claim that chopsticks allow eating around the bones.
Pigs are obviously filthy animals. Have you ever smelled a pig sty? Yet some people eat pig flesh.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Carp are like seagulls.
You only eat them if you get locked in at the amusement park.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

caljar: It's really too bad they don't' taste good, because they are a plague around here.


Tilapia doesn't taste good either and people eat the fark out of that.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.