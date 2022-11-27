 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)
45
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

45 Comments
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Religious idiots - is there anything they can't fark up?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No. Heresy is that he was a rabbi, and rabbis were married as a rule, and Mary Magdalene wasn't an itinerant whore who just followed the boys around in their travels.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like subby's headline, for two reasons: because the article is dumb, and the headline is a keeper.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As the idiom goes:

(Ahem)......there it is, the stupidest thing I'll read all day.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bleeding from his... Whatever.

Sad
 
headslacker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought he was a Camaro
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought transubstantiation was a Catholic thing not an Anglican thing.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't decide who in this story I'd prefer to be launched into the sun.   Probably all of them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Neither the Dean of Trinity College nor the researcher giving the sermon suggested Jesus was transgender.
'The sermon addressed the image of Christ depicted in art and various interpretations of those artistic portrayals.

So, the guy speaking was less an iconoclast and more Maude Lebowski.

That said, it still feels like a big reach.  I guess the corresponding melodramatic reaction is only fitting then.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not too be confused with Injun Jesus, who used his wound as a saddlebag to carry sundries as he chased buffalo across the American Plains.

Don't blame me, I didn't write the Book Of Mormon.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guys who invented Jesus died centuries ago, so copyright no longer applies.  People can create their own fanfic about Jesus now.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.

[Fark user image image 425x527]


Ew, gross. Get it off of me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.

[Fark user image image 425x527]


Jeebus' side-jina became a lady?
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.

[Fark user image 425x527]


I have viewed thousands of vaginas and associated structures in my day but not one was located on the rib cage, not even symbolicaly.  I have also viewed a bunch of thoracic injuries and some of them very much resembled what is represented by this painting.  Jesus needs to have his breath sounds checked, a stat chest x-ray done, and for god's sakes set up the chest tube tray.  Also, maybe some plastic surgeon was installing breast implants and went on coffee break.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given all the other bullshiat attached to Jesus, why is this a bridge too far?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sabreace22: Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.

[Fark user image 425x527]



*looks at pic*


Jesus tucking Christ?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Sabreace22: Sabreace22: I'm glad the researchers used incontrovertible evidence from the future 1400th century.

[Fark user image 425x527]


*looks at pic*


Jesus tucking Christ?


wheresthegringo.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hate sounding like an edge lord, but I can't help but be amused that people get this upset over make-believe.  Maybe Jesus was Trans. Maybe he was a nonbinary autistic gay dwarf with a foot fetish (and the last bit would explain all that anointing).

You can't prove it either way, right? So what's so upsetting?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That's not too be confused with Injun Jesus, who used his wound as a saddlebag to carry sundries as he chased buffalo across the American Plains.

Don't blame me, I didn't write the Book Of Mormon.


Jesus was the guy on the buffalo?
Guy On A Buffalo - Episode 1 (Bears, Indians & Such)
Youtube iJ4T9CQA0UM
 
tennyson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The guys who invented Jesus died centuries ago, so copyright no longer applies.  People can create their own fanfic about Jesus now.


It's all fanfic. Two of the gospel writers obviously copied from the third, and the last one was written well after everyone who ever met Jesus was dead. The rest of the New Testament is by a guy who never met Jesus at all, but claimed to speak for him because he "had a vision". Today we lock people up for claiming that.

I'm not talking conspiracy theories here. This is the stuff every serious theologian agrees on. Many still find meaning in their faith and even believe there's a literal truth of some sort to be discerned from the fanfic. You could learn a lot about canon Harry Potter or Supernatural just from the fanfic as well. It's no worse than the inferences of archeologists and paleontologists.

But the bibliolatrists who insist that every word is the literal truth and no deviation can be tolerated... they are simply being ignorant and obnoxious.
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whar is vagine!?  Whar?
 
buster_v
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No way, man. Jesus is super masculine.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, he was trans, but not for that reason.  Because it was a virgin birth, he only has X chromosomes.
 
Snort
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I thought transubstantiation was a Catholic thing not an Anglican thing.


Have you never heard the joke: Anglicans/Episcopalians are Catholic Lite: all the same rites, half the guilt.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

buster_v: [Fark user image image 280x350]

No way, man. Jesus is super masculine.


Now THAT is fanfic. One thing is sure: if a guy looked like that, walking around in some backwater corner of the Roman Empire that was full of nothing but swarthy, wool-headed Semites, it would have been mentioned somewhere in the Gospels.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: No. Heresy is that he was a rabbi, and rabbis were married as a rule, and Mary Magdalene wasn't an itinerant whore who just followed the boys around in their travels.


And their line survives to this day, and it is said by the Elves that it will never die out....
 
whimofsteel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It says in Genesis that God is both male and female.

Bigots will, by definition, ignore anything that contradicts their worldview.  Even their own Holy Words (r).
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You'll believe a story about a magical sky being who is his own father, who can make booze with his mind, and reincarnate at will, but you draw the line at him having a well-documented biomedical condition.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why is history always his storyand heresy hers?
 
suburbanguerilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The church has never produced physical evidence of Christ's existence. The argument is not heretical, just false as Jesus never actually existed.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Transubstantiation ?
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is a circle jerk of idiocy from all involved.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sodom - Christ Passion [HQ]
Youtube xporvak1ztY
 
Dirkus411
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whimofsteel: It says in Genesis that God is both male and female.

Bigots will, by definition, ignore anything that contradicts their worldview.  Even their own Holy Words (r).


Since you're in Genesis, Eve was technically trans as well. Being made from Adam's rib means she shared his male genetics. "God" just said "nah, imma change that bit up" and made her female instead. Therefore, that might count as the first MTF trans person, and would mean that the first surgeon to perform a gender confirmation procedure was "God". That of course also means we're all basically descended from a pair of incestuous twins, which is icky and generally ignored by the clergy, but whatever. That kinda thing runs rampant in the early Old Testament anyway, IIRC.

Also, homeboy with the research paper failed to note that as a "virgin birth", Jesus would not have been able to have an XY set of gender chromosomes, since there was no sperm in the mix. He would have shared some variation of his mother's XX set, but he presented and was treated as male. The first documented FTM trans person? Maybe? Anyone have an Old Testament example that predates him?

(IANA biblical scholar, if you are, please correct me constructively thx)
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I apologize.
I can't.
Even.
Sorry.
 
T.rex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When someone says something stupid, just let it roll off your shoulders.  They are obviously trolling. It need not invoke a response.  I'm sure many a farker have done this for my posts.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

T.rex: When someone says something stupid, just let it roll off your shoulders.  They are obviously trolling. It need not invoke a response.  I'm sure many a farker have done this for my posts.


Yeah, but when your paying all that money to go to an expensive white people's church, you expect better service.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not everyone knows this, but Jesus had children.
After he died and rose as a ghost everyone said "hey, that guy's transparent."

And that's how we can corroborate this story.
 
saywhat
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stupid? Yes, very stupid.

My BS meter is spiking high.

It's too stupid to believe but you know that all of the religious right wing nutjobs will be screaming about this from the rooftops
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think someone needs to check the Communion wafers.

I don't think anyone would fark a puncture wound on the side of a corpse. The level of mental masturbation to get to this conclusion is epic.
 
focusthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, it does look like a hatchet wound.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

suburbanguerilla: The church has never produced physical evidence of Christ's existence. The argument is not heretical, just false as Jesus never actually existed.


The closest outside evidence is a brief mention by Josephus on the crucifixion (an event that occurred with some regularity). 

What is confirmed is there were a number of iterant Rabbis floating around the area causing trouble for both the Romans and the Sanhedrin. Jesus could have been one or a composite of several of those. As I have grown older, I lean toward the composite theory. 

And Magdelene was his wife.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does this really seem any dumber than anything that the rest of the people attending the sermon believe?
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

