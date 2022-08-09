 Skip to content
(The Kyiv Independent) Day 277 of WW3: Kyiv utilities almost completely restored after latest Russian missile strike. Has Ukraine mastered clone tech, with 10,000 MacGyvers on utility repair? Can we borrow a few for Texas & PGE? It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion
    More: News, Russia, Kyiv City Military Administration, Power outage, Repair work, power grid, Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine, final stage  
227 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM



Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Here is the  chart for troops, shown each way:

CheatCommando [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Texas would not use the repairmen and send them to Russia. Because they are basically English speaking Russians.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.


I was told there would be no math.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
After this war Ukraine will be the world leaders in Catastrophic Infrastructure damage repair and will be going on global trips to train others on how to do just that.
 
Any Pie Left
1 hour ago  
This conflict suggests to me that microgrids are a more resilient setup if you're under constant attack but they seem to be managing well keeping up larger grids, under the circumstances. Maybe we could borrow some Ukrainians for Puerto Rico some day.
 
Oneiros
1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonaut.

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of November 19 through November 25 (Days 269 to 275):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing mental health hygieneIt's tough out there.

I'd like to comment on the issues facing Ukraine's electrical grid, but I am unqualified and therefore cannot. (/s, in case you couldn't tell) Ukrainians seem to be able to get it working quickly enough, though.

Just a reminder of who Ukraine is fighting for and why they fight, regardless of handicaps. Latvia's doing their best to make sure they can fight back in force (shout out to Oneiros for organizing the Fark brigade's donations) while some people take a more active approach, and Ukraine can't stop yet. (Side note: Big Red had some interesting info on prostheses)

Alongside Zelensky's visit to Kherson, the first return tickets were redeemed as trains started rolling into the station once more. The recapture of Kherson is likely why Russian losses, especially heavy equipment losses, have slowed lately. Then again, they've lost an astounding amount already. Plus there are lots of booms occurring in hard-to-check places...except when Russians happily post the footage on Telegram. It's how we knew about the most recent drone striking of Sevastopol, really approaching Chornobaivka levels of Groundhog Day there.

Let's check in on that cow shed in Bakhmut...and oh my, that's a lot of bodies. Like, a lot of bodies. Seems Ukraine has the entire area dialed in for arty strikes. Fortunately this drone found one of the few smart ones (Russians seem suicidally stupid at times). I wonder if he's from one of those Soviet-style penal brigades Wagner's been forming lately. Volunteering for that and then surrendering to Ukraine at the first chance you get would be pretty clever. Speaking of returning to the classics, there's also a rumor (take this one with a mega-sized grain of salt, it's Osechkin) that Putin is using Prigozhin to recreate the Oprichniki.

The war is going so well for Russia that they've started using dummy missiles in their terror bombing campaign (now officially terror). Ukraine estimates that Russia still has a sizable stock of missiles, but the range of estimates is still quite wide. Would be a real shame if those supply issues affected everything top to bottomHypothermia's a helluva way to die. And to think, NATO hasn't fired a single shot! Somehow this means they'll be prepared to take on KazakhstanImagine if Ukraine took off the kid gloves on Russian logisticsRussia's economy is so shot already they might not even notice!

Our semi-regular Iranian temperature check. Why not throw in noted Putin fanboy Orban while we're at it? And to think there's an entire region of people in Moldova who look at Russia and think "yeah, I wanna be part of that" while their president has to make statements like this. Have to wonder what kind of brain worms infest certain people (I have some...opinions on Orban in particular). Might be because they're broke as shiat? At least some leaders of the former Soviet clients have spine.
 
bertor_vidas
1 hour ago  
Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Tracianne's birthday adventures and do I even want to know what was in that package? (Etsy link)

Father_Jack's foot remains stubbornly attached despite its previous efforts to nasty away. Next surgery on Monday.

GrogSmash2: IT Boogaloo.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Toraque's take on Russian propaganda.

Bob Able's dusty coloring page.

Medic Zero on VDV and logistics.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health.

Corbere's got an MRI on the 28th and meetings with the neurologist and oncologist the next two days. Hoping for good news.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
graphic warning - 2 russians hiat by drone, no blood and gore but one has to stop drop and roll his way out

Wonder what was hiat that causes that  to kick  off like that oh and probably need to nitter it



Military personnel of a separate reconnaissance battalion demonstrated what happens to the invaders after they are discovered by our drone pic.twitter.com/oI3GMmaC81
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
An oil refinery is on fire in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation pic.twitter.com/CzOLekYZAf
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022
 
qorkfiend
1 hour ago  

Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.


I think moving average is fine. The others don't fit well with the kind of data set we're dealing with.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

keldaria: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I was told there would be no math.


qorkfiend
1 hour ago  

keldaria: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I was told there would be no math.


Who told you that? I definitely put out the sign out that says "There will be math"
 
Polish Hussar
1 hour ago  
The lights are on in Kyiv:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash2
1 hour ago  

Tracianne: graphic warning - 2 russians hiat by drone, no blood and gore but one has to stop drop and roll his way out

Wonder what was hiat that causes that  to kick  off like that oh and probably need to nitter it

Military personnel of a separate reconnaissance battalion demonstrated what happens to the invaders after they are discovered by our drone pic.twitter.com/oI3GMmaC81
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022


That's one hell of a wake up call.

"Liar, Liar..."
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash2: Tracianne: graphic warning - 2 russians hiat by drone, no blood and gore but one has to stop drop and roll his way out

Wonder what was hiat that causes that  to kick  off like that oh and probably need to nitter it

Military personnel of a separate reconnaissance battalion demonstrated what happens to the invaders after they are discovered by our drone pic.twitter.com/oI3GMmaC81
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022

That's one hell of a wake up call.

"Liar, Liar..."


That took me a second. :(
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
55 minutes ago  

downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.


Not to mention Texas....
 
GrogSmash2
52 minutes ago  

downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.


Considering the circumstances, they are doing a hell of a job... but I wouldn't be overly surprised if they are jury-rigging shiat left, right, and center to make up for time and or unavailable materials.

When all this is done, they are probably going to have to do a complete rebuild.  Which is actually kinda cool... how many industrial countries get to do a complete reset from the cobbled togethers bits of ancient grids that evolved into their current setup?  They can sit down, plan it right, think of all the things that should have been done right the first time, and more importantly... increase the robustness in case this sort of shiat ever happens again.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
51 minutes ago  
A Civil Nerd
50 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I think moving average is fine. The others don't fit well with the kind of data set we're dealing with.


Rolling average has my vote, too.

Most, if not all the others take the entire data set into account. Rolling average allows examination of discrete chunks so they can be compared to other discrete chunks.

The others are meant to provide a way to easily visualize data that is either swinging widely over ranges of magnitude or data where the sum of the data set is the focus
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
46 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I think moving average is fine. The others don't fit well with the kind of data set we're dealing with.


So, in other words, NO trend line added?
 
Zeroth Law
46 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 588x900]


The cat behind: "soon"
 
Hinged
44 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Texas would not use the repairmen and send them to Russia. Because they are basically English speaking Russians.



That's a particularly idiotic thing to say.
 
Mister Peejay
43 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.

Considering the circumstances, they are doing a hell of a job... but I wouldn't be overly surprised if they are jury-rigging shiat left, right, and center to make up for time and or unavailable materials.

When all this is done, they are probably going to have to do a complete rebuild.  Which is actually kinda cool... how many industrial countries get to do a complete reset from the cobbled togethers bits of ancient grids that evolved into their current setup?  They can sit down, plan it right, think of all the things that should have been done right the first time, and more importantly... increase the robustness in case this sort of shiat ever happens again.


Like Tokyo?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
41 minutes ago  
🎬 As part of its aid package, the UK has provided Brimstone 2 missiles, a precision-guided missile, to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This aid has played a crucial role in stalling Russian advancements.

🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/SpVnWqeiVm
- Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 27, 2022
 
Polish Hussar
40 minutes ago  
RUSI's Jack Watling with a good thread on the challenges of winter warfare and why circumstances will probably favor Ukraine:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
39 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: Tracianne: [pbs.twimg.com image 588x900]

The cat behind: "soon"


I didn't even see the black cat until I pasted it into the thread lol
 
Unsung_Hero
38 minutes ago  

downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.


From an engineering standpoint, it's very impressive.  Most generation systems don't react well to having large portions of the grid suddenly ripped out.  When we have a significant outage where I live - rare, but it happens - it can take a day or two as they bring up grid segments one at a time.

According to Google Ontario's power is 34% nuclear, 28% natural gas, 23% hydro, 13% wind, 1% solar.   Nuke plants are notoriously bad at responding to changes in demand and wind generation potential is outside of human hands.  Hydro, which can react pretty quickly.  I probably don't want to think about that 28%.  Better than coal, but still not great.

Ukraine's 33% natural gas, 30% coal, 20% nuclear, and the remainder is 'miscellaneous'.  I guess their lower nuclear percentage makes for a more reactive grid.  Their nuclear dependency isn't THAT different from Ontario, so I guess those power techs are really earning their salt these days.

Or Ukraine's keeping the lights on with a lot less nuclear power these days... but given they don't have enough domestic fuel production to keep their generators going those numbers will have to change in the long run or they're not going to be bringing the lights back up for long.
 
Hinged
35 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.

Considering the circumstances, they are doing a hell of a job... but I wouldn't be overly surprised if they are jury-rigging shiat left, right, and center to make up for time and or unavailable materials.

When all this is done, they are probably going to have to do a complete rebuild.  Which is actually kinda cool... how many industrial countries get to do a complete reset from the cobbled togethers bits of ancient grids that evolved into their current setup?  They can sit down, plan it right, think of all the things that should have been done right the first time, and more importantly... increase the robustness in case this sort of shiat ever happens again.


Yeah, that makes sense.

It's INCREDIBLE that these power and water plants (plus sub-stations) can sustain missile strikes, fires, explosions, etc. and then be repaired as fast as some of them apparently are.

Of course, they'll be hit over and over again.  That's obviously the grand strategy at this point - i.e. make the Ukrainian public as miserable as humanly possible... until they just give up.


One side or the other is going to have to give up at some point, though Putin says he's going to bring in a million more troops.

The misery might just be beginning here.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: keldaria: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I was told there would be no math.

Who told you that? I definitely put out the sign out that says "There will be math"


BolshyGreatYarblocks
33 minutes ago  
No Subby, Texass's rulers think that their minions deserve to be in the dark and freeze to death.

Ukrainians took to the streets to oust oligarchs, while Texans vote to keep them on.

/bUt TeXasS iS wEre wiLlee liVes
 
A Civil Nerd
32 minutes ago  

Harlee: qorkfiend: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I think moving average is fine. The others don't fit well with the kind of data set we're dealing with.

So, in other words, NO trend line added?


You might want to spend some time with Tufte if you are really interested in the best displays if this info
Polish Hussar
29 minutes ago  
Thread from Minna Alander about current U.S.-EU relations.  Tl,dr: Support for Ukraine remains high in Europe, what tensions there are in the relationship are mostly on economic matters.  Don't intertwine or confuse those issues.

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
29 minutes ago  

Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.


snarfblam
27 minutes ago  

Hinged: CheatCommando: Texas would not use the repairmen and send them to Russia. Because they are basically English speaking Russians.


That's a particularly idiotic thing to say.


I suppose you're expert on that subject.
 
Hinged
25 minutes ago  

snarfblam: Hinged: CheatCommando: Texas would not use the repairmen and send them to Russia. Because they are basically English speaking Russians.


That's a particularly idiotic thing to say.

I suppose you're expert on that subject.



Texan.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
24 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: keldaria: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I was told there would be no math.

Who told you that? I definitely put out the sign out that says "There will be math"


You shouldn't have, surprise math is the best math.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
23 minutes ago  

Hinged: CheatCommando: Texas would not use the repairmen and send them to Russia. Because they are basically English speaking Russians.


That's a particularly idiotic thing to say.


No... no, I think it's plausible.
 
qorkfiend
21 minutes ago  
*puts out sign that says "There will be math"*

Hinged
20 minutes ago  
So today, the side-subject is going to be Texas?
 
Unsung_Hero
18 minutes ago  

Hinged: So today, the side-subject is going to be Texas?


I'm starting to re-think that old "Don't mess with Texas" slogan.  It's more like that Far Side "don't touch" cartoon.

We can find a better topic for digression.
 
Polish Hussar
18 minutes ago  
Minna Alander on why Finland and Sweden joining is awesome for NATO:

Thread Reader link -
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
17 minutes ago  

Tracianne: An oil refinery is on fire in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation pic.twitter.com/CzOLekYZAf
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022


I wonder how many of these industrial fires we hear about are a carry-on effect of the war, namely sanctions or staff having being mobilized, as opposed to the more dramatic option of sabotage.  Irkutsk is far from Ukraine, so it seems like it could easily be a safety failure, either because too few employees are trying to carry the workload for missing (conscripted) coworkers or because they no longer have access to supplies needed to run safely (sanctions).
 
qorkfiend
17 minutes ago  

Harlee: qorkfiend: Harlee: WARNING! GEEK POST:

Trendlines. There are a variety of trendlines available in Excel. These are: Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, Exponential, and Moving Average. Each has their own uses, depending on the data being presented. Here's the skinny on those: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/trendline-options-in-office-92157920-fee4-4905-bc89-6a0f48152c52

Question to the forum: which trendline format (or formats) should be used for these casualty stats? WHY? (Note: the Moving Average trendline simply duplicates the 30-day moving average numbers.)

Below, I've used Logarithmic, which seems to be the most conservative.

I think moving average is fine. The others don't fit well with the kind of data set we're dealing with.

So, in other words, NO trend line added?


Yeah, I think so. Fortunately the base chart is a time series so the trends are pretty clear without fitting a curve.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  

GrogSmash2: downstairs: I say this with absolutely no hyperbole.  Ukraine wartime utilities work better than New Orleans' during calm weather.

Considering the circumstances, they are doing a hell of a job... but I wouldn't be overly surprised if they are jury-rigging shiat left, right, and center to make up for time and or unavailable materials.

When all this is done, they are probably going to have to do a complete rebuild.  Which is actually kinda cool... how many industrial countries get to do a complete reset from the cobbled togethers bits of ancient grids that evolved into their current setup?  They can sit down, plan it right, think of all the things that should have been done right the first time, and more importantly... increase the robustness in case this sort of shiat ever happens again.


I do not know if it was to that extreme but Quebec did it after the 1998 ice storm. I think I did not experience even a very short power outage, not even something that only reset some electronics, for several years after that.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
11 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Tracianne: An oil refinery is on fire in the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation pic.twitter.com/CzOLekYZAf
- ТРУХА⚡English (@TpyxaNews) November 27, 2022

I wonder how many of these industrial fires we hear about are a carry-on effect of the war, namely sanctions or staff having being mobilized, as opposed to the more dramatic option of sabotage.  Irkutsk is far from Ukraine, so it seems like it could easily be a safety failure, either because too few employees are trying to carry the workload for missing (conscripted) coworkers or because they no longer have access to supplies needed to run safely (sanctions).


I'm guessing a lot are from the lack of proper parts and self inflicted shortage of people with skills. They didn't exactly think about exactly who was being grabbed off the streets and sent to die.
 
