8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I changed federal law.

Back in the early 90s I made my first trip to DC. Went to watch the SC, they wouldn't let me in the gallery with my hearing aids. No electronic devices were allowed.
I grinned and just left.
Same exact thing in the senate. This time I let them take them and put in a cubby hole and went and watched.

A few months later I told this to my senators aid when he was on a campaign stop. 5 minutes later Senator Tom Harkin pulled me aside and told me I should have sent a page to let him know.

A month later I was on vaca and somehow multiple newspapers tracked me down. Sen Harkin had to pass a law to change that to allow electronic assistance devices in the galleries of the house, senate and SC.

Didn't surprise me Sen Harkin did this since he was the author of the American with Disabilities Act.

In the end, about 20 papers picked up the story.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*gestures vaguely* all of this.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked with too many famous people to know fame is meaningless.  The key is to try to have money and not fame.  If you can't achieve that, be happy with the money you have.  No matter what, you never want to have fame and no money.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can be seen for a fraction of a second in the "crowd" of this video. I was home for Christmas from my freshman year of college when my friends and I went to a record store in Chicago where we spotted a "be in a Teenage Fanclub video next Tuesday" flyer, so we called the number and got on the list, and showed up at the Vic on Tuesday morning to be in the video. We spent the next six hours hearing the song over and over and over, and getting so much confetti dumped on us we were finding a months later. The band were absolute sweethearts and did their best to make a very tedious boring day fun for everyone. At the end, the record company people gave us all posters and the band sat around a while to sign them and bs with us. That poster has moved with me a dozen times and now hangs framed in my hallway.

Teenage Fanclub - The Concept
Youtube Er_JOsnwzcI
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was an extra in a low budget zombie flick and my face wound up on the VHS box (well, half of it LOL), as well as in Fangoria and Flesh & Blood:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I'm the 2nd pic from the top w/the bad skin.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Waaaaaay back in the day I was a guest on the Super Dave Osborne show. I also briefly held the world record for youngest person alive.
 
ingo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I made a poop that broke an entire building once.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I made the front page of the Saturday newspaper when I was about 10.  One of the newspapers photographers lived up the street, we had a heavy snow and I was out shoveling. She came down to take some photos and it wound up taking a half page on the front page of the weekend paper.

/I wound up in the paper another time too a few years later but I don't talk about it.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm part of an unofficial Guinness World Record for largest attendance at an outdoor professional ice hockey game.  Went to the Winter Classic in Ann Arbor at the Big House, stayed the whole game and shootout in -20C blowing snow, but the record didn't stick because Guinness's equipment froze in the weather and didn't complete the ticket scanning and recording, so they couldn't officially say we had the record for largest outdoor hockey crowd of any level (Frozen Four was played in the same stadium outside the year before)
 
twoody
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Caused an international incident with Canada as a result of a Major League Soccer based drinking game.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My Navy service jacket has a page 13 entry (basically, a note home to mommy) for "obscene language."   Yes, the Navy wrote me up for swearing like a sailor.

I now wear that as a badge of honor.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I designed all the ground interfaces on the F-22. Including the weapon door ground control. Put 1553 ports in the cockpit, nose wheel and main gear. I also came up with the software architecture to control all the interfaces.

Don't tell anyone.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm the editor/designer for a local chain of weekly newspapers.

Thousands of people see my work every week.

I used to not think much of it until I realized everyone I meet who has lived in the area for any significant amount of time knows the publications.

I've also been renting out rooms in my house for the last three years and gotten more responses from my ads in the papers than online.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a pile of 300 games in bowling.

I was also incidentally on TV a bunch when I was a little kid.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Also, I am on this record.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Remember the commercials for Trident that said "four out of five dentists surveyed recommend sugarless gums for their patients who chew gum"? I was the fifth dentist. I recommended Bubble Yum
 
TheFoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've met Patrick Mahomes and I've been to his house.

Granted I'm certain he doesn't remember as he was 9 and I went to a Christmas party hosted by his mother at their family home. It's fun to bring up at parties though.

/ didn't meet Pat Mahomes Sr.
// he was playing in Venezuela at the time
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I went with my dad in the 90s to go buy a new computer. We went to the local CompUSA in Atlanta to go pick up a Gateway2000.

There was one left on the shelf and someone was talking to a sales rep about it. We realized it was famous-at-the-time Atlanta Brave Jeff Blauser.

My dad sent 8-year me up to chat and ask for an autograph while he grabbed the last box off the shelf and checked out.

I like to think we are the reason a minor sports celebrity was temporarily inconvenienced for a day.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't get into specifics without violating HIPAA laws but I've treated some famous people.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Getting a submission approved on Fark doesn't count?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Technically I'm in Unsolved Mysteries. I was with my dad when they filmed an episode in my hometown. Season 5, Episode 5. Little Miss Lake Panasoffkee.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Submitted links approved:107
 
buntz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was an "Audience of One"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One step removed from fame. My (ex) step uncle was a Canadian who got shot up on D Day, moved to the US, got married (my tenuous connection...*), moved to California, and roughly 15 years later was the Chief Engineer on the Federation starship Enterprise (NCC 1701).

/*long after he was out of the picture my grandfather married his ex mother in law
//only met him once (I worked with/for his daughter in HS and he was in town visiting), nice guy
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm Mister farking Peejay.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

