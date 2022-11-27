 Skip to content
(WHDH Boston)   Lobsta Mickey is wicked terrifying   (whdh.com) divider line
12
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never before have I been so clueless as to the headline only to open the article to find the headline described it perfectly

/ do not want
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cfreak: Never before have I been so clueless as to the headline only to open the article to find the headline described it perfectly

/ do not want


Lobsters, especially North American homericus americanus are green/brown in color.  It's not until they are cooked that they become red/orange.
So get those claw crackers, Lobsta Mickey is ready for the melted butter!
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meeska, Mooska, Eldritch horror of the deep
I summon you to rise from sleep
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Deep saves Dolphin scene | The Boys Season 1
Youtube k5jM95yfKBM
 
brilett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The things they do to lab rats.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yahyahyah: Meeska, Mooska, Eldritch horror of the deep
I summon you to rise from sleep


Don't demonize the trumpet player, mkay?

wbssmedia.comView Full Size


Okay, 'Eldridge', but close.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, yeah it's weird but I can't say that I'm frightened by it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Reports are Lobster Mickey actually came back and tore Bob Chapek's limbs off with his claws, which is the real reason they had to bring back Iger.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like it, but would hate to have to move with it.

It also looks like it's made out of cheese that had been left out for too long.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
