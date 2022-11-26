 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 917: "Horizontal Orientation" Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
19
    More: Farktography, Contests  
•       •       •

13 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2022 at 12:01 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Horizontal Orientation

Description: Photograph any subject as long as it's framed in a horizontal/landscape orientation-wider than it is tall.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Emirates A380, at cruising altitude over Brugges, Belgium, heading to London Heathrow.

Taken with my Samsung S21 Ultra.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Brown Creeper
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Woodland Skipper
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great Blue Heron
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Not exactly a photographic masterpiece; I just wanted to show off my new 50" monitor. :D
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Along MT-56
Full spectrum Olympus EPL-7, Kolari IR Chrome filter
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Glacier National Park
OM-D E-M5 Mk2, kit 14-150mm
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mt. Sentinel through the trees
Pentax 6x7
Ultrafine ISO 100 35mm
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
my cat Xena

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sunning Sliders by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like I interrupted something....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mating Frogs by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I took this photo while waiting for the train to pass
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
Got questions about Farktography contests? See our Farktography FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.