 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Angry bus hijacker didn't like NPC's talking behind his back, earns five GTA stars by hitting ten cars   (ktvu.com) divider line
7
    More: Asinine, SAN FRANCISCO, San Francisco Municipal Railway, Crime, San Francisco, California, San Francisco Giants, Muni bus, San Francisco Police  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2022 at 9:50 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And yet, how far we've come since "pick up that can"....
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The real achievement unlocked is that he was able to drive fast enough in SF to hit ten vehicles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bus jacker didn't like people talking behind his back?

Joke is in there somewhere.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The real achievement unlocked is that he was able to drive fast enough in SF to hit ten vehicles.


This is near my hood. That stretch of Mission St. has 'magic carpet' lanes for busses.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing to see here, folks. But by all means call the cops if you know something that isn't in the article.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The anger sharks are certainly swimming in his head.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.