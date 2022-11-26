 Skip to content
(CNN) No doubt he accidentally fell out of a 6th story window onto a half dozen Novichok-coated bullets
posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Nov 2022 at 2:05 AM



8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
8 hours ago  
Sudden, severe lead poisoning?
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
You hate to see it.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh. Drag.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
This is a mafia don cleaning the family of people he thinks are going to rat him out
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
"With regret I inform you that our troops will not be joining yours in Ukraine."

"Indeed, that is regrettable. Allow my assistants to show you the way out."
 
LrdPhoenix
1 hour ago  

Cerebral Knievel
1 hour ago  
Is everyone over there named Vlad?
 
mononymous
1 hour ago  
Now that's a real shame when folks be throwin' away a perfectly good white boy like that....
 
Corn_Fed
1 hour ago  
Has anyone compiled a list of all the high-ranking Russian and Belarussian officials that have all suddenly died within the last three months?
 
Summoner101
1 hour ago  
He took the red polonium.
 
Summoner101
56 minutes ago  

starsrift
56 minutes ago  
What's the term for developing a phobia of being defenestrated?
 
recondite cetacean
55 minutes ago  
Meh, 64 is about right for a natural death.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added in a statement that it was "deeply shocked" by the news of his death.

Let me clarify. He was murdered.
 
whr21
53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The clapping goes on.
 
Vern
50 minutes ago  

There's quite a few of them, it's an incredibly popular Slavic name. It means to rule or lead with greatness and peace.

Some of them go on to inspire vampire legends. Some of them start out as political theorists, and then become synonymous with Communism. Some of them start out as comedians and go on to be great leaders who will be remembered dearly for decades if not centuries.

Then some of them start out as murderous backstabbing weasels, and then become laughingstocks slowly dying from a myriad of diseases while their empire crumbles around them.
 
zerkalo
44 minutes ago  
Belarus's Ambassador Offered '30 Pieces Of Silver' As He Left Ukraine
Youtube g9ZSjvlk0hU


Choke on your 30 pieces of blood money, boss of ambassadors
 
flamingboard
38 minutes ago  

Putin on the ritz?
 
Alphax
35 minutes ago  

Probably not very many women.
 
foo monkey
31 minutes ago  

Roosevelteromerhanophobia.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
31 minutes ago  

defenestratedophobia
 
Archie Goodwin
29 minutes ago  

Three months?

The list could go back three years. Hell, the list could go back to when Putin seized power.

You could even attribute a few "accidents" to make sure that he got the job in the first place.
 
UberNeuman
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Mr. Makei won't be joining us for the rest of his life."

\now I have a suspicious fall out of the window of a 35 story skyscraper, too.  Ho. Ho. Ho.
 
Karma Chameleon
12 minutes ago  

Still better than Windows Me
 
erik-k [OhFark]
less than a minute ago  

Still better than Windows Me


But how does it compare to Windows RG?

/seeing a scammer baited by WinRG was priceless
 
