 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Caption Contest: Coming of Age in 2022   (media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com) divider line
22
    More: Caption, Contests  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Nov 2022 at 1:01 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Skipped 7 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
"Whoa! Technology!"
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Relative of Sarah Palin: "I can see Russia!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Booooring!!!"
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
"Whoa! The student loan payments go on....forever...!"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Is nothing really 'real?'
Maybe the Buddhists are right!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
K-Pop and J-Pop are for the olds. We're doing L-Pop now. Rock me, Lithuania!
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I CAN SEE MY HOUSE FROM HERE!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Train them early to prefer alternate realities.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please put some pants on, Mr Zuckerberg.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's full of stars!!!
 
1funguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"SCUBA" diving without water
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I can see why VR failed in the 90's too. Better graphics don't make it any less boring."
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I will get older but I fail to see how this will make my future brighter.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Increase size to 38 DD.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Goggles do nothing!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
VR Girl is watching you...OK, that's enough virtual reality for today!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wow, even in the future, the Bears still suck.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"I think I'll take the blue pill, please."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"MOM!  Dad left his program running on the VR again!!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yes shoot in on my face Big Boy!
 
ChibiDebuHage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It would be another 8 years before Scott Summers' next haircut, having already fused a pair of scissors to his mother's skull.

/ now with voting
 
Skipped 7 non-voting comments in this thread
Show all

Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Votes

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
  (To vote for someone else's entries, use the voting buttons on each individual comment)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.