(YouTube)   Visit a pop-up Ukrainian "invincibility point", one of thousands across the country where anyone can come in and get warm, charge a phone, use Starlink, enjoy some refreshments, and have some company   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2022 at 11:05 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any missile-defense there?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That little bit of comfort would go a long way in a blacked out city.

The Ukrainian government really does care about its people.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got 75 bucks american to keep it going
Keep the faith
 
GreenSun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
These people just keep on being amazing.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)


I believe Elon decided that he was going to start charging them for the service recently, now that they are dependent on him, rather than providing the service for free like he had been doing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was nice to see that Canada had helped with that. Remember to purchase some Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dang, I wouldn't be using anything Elon if I were a Ukrainian. You know that he's butt buddies with Putin.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)


You can be a colossal dick, but have played a role in some useful technology. No one's a big fan of Edison either.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

trerro: GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)

You can be a colossal dick, but have played a role in some useful technology. No one's a big fan of Edison either.


I'm not sure what the 21st century equivalent of 'electrifying a live elephant to prove a point' would be, but I could totally see Musk doing it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: trerro: GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)

You can be a colossal dick, but have played a role in some useful technology. No one's a big fan of Edison either.

I'm not sure what the 21st century equivalent of 'electrifying a live elephant to prove a point' would be, but I could totally see Musk doing it.


Crashing a Tesla truck into an elephant to prove how tough it is.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ukrainians do war like nobody's business. Did Russia think they were going to WIN this war?
 
Discordulator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)

I believe Elon decided that he was going to start charging them for the service recently, now that they are dependent on him, rather than providing the service for free like he had been doing.


They had been paying for access. When Musk had his hissy fot, a number of Ukrainians started posting their bills in response and asking wtf had they been paying for, then.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)


I'm not a big fan of Edison, but my lights are on. I'm not happy with Eli Whitney, but I'm wearing clothes.

You can't stop using a product because the inventor is an asshat.

I mean, I presume you're not living in a cave and posting your missives via smoke signals, so you must be okay with asshole industrialists, you know?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: trerro: GreenSun: Starlink, I thought everybody hated Elon Musk? ;)

You can be a colossal dick, but have played a role in some useful technology. No one's a big fan of Edison either.

I'm not sure what the 21st century equivalent of 'electrifying a live elephant to prove a point' would be, but I could totally see Musk doing it.


To be fair, Topsy was a dangerous elephant. She had killed a guy in her previous circus and was going to be put down anyway. They were also strangling her and using poison.

But Edison is still an even bigger asshole than just her killer because he was on a nation wide tour killing animals with AC to discredit Tesla's work.

Musk is a super villain and a terrible CEO, but he isn't putting meat out on an electric plate and waiting for stray dogs to step on it... i think.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This isn't about Elon farking Musk.  It's about Ukrainians and their indomitable spirit.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Saturn5: This isn't about Elon farking Musk.  It's about Ukrainians and their indomitable spirit.


Like I said: Did Russia think they would WIN this war? There's more food and comfort in that one shelter than those poor Russki soldiers have in their whole army.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Saturn5: This isn't about Elon farking Musk.  It's about Ukrainians and their indomitable spirit.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: It was nice to see that Canada had helped with that. Remember to purchase some Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds.


Can Americans buy them?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ukrainians do war like nobody's business. Did Russia think they were going to WIN this war?


Russia figured it would be over in three days, and that the biggest delay would be the  driving time from the Russian border to Kyiv, with Ukraine cowering in the basement hiding from the might of the Russian army and simply retreat. Remember that Russia took Crimea with next to no resistance in 2014.

The difference is that the current invasion was NOT a total surprise, and Russia seemingly missed the part where Ukraine spend the past 8 years preparing themselves to explicitly keep Russia from stealing more of their territory.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Ivo Shandor: It was nice to see that Canada had helped with that. Remember to purchase some Ukraine Sovereignty Bonds.

Can Americans buy them?


Maybe. The site says:

The sale of the Ukraine Sovereignty Bond will be subject to securities laws applicable in your jurisdiction if you are outside of Canada. Should you be an investor outside Canada and interested in supporting Ukraine through Canada's Ukraine Sovereignty Bond, we suggest you contact a financial institution in your jurisdiction to express your interest.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
god this is farked
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Saturn5: This isn't about Elon farking Musk.  It's about Ukrainians and their indomitable spirit.

Like I said: Did Russia think they would WIN this war? There's more food and comfort in that one shelter than those poor Russki soldiers have in their whole army.


The USSR's military was more formidable, but on paper the Russian military ability still looked pretty well ready to   do superpower stuff like the old days albeit at a reduced scale. I could see Russia succeeding in that initial invasion if it was just from  the info we had at that point .

Now we know they're absolute clownshoes. They have been running out of men, weapons, and supplies recently, but how were they unable to supply even that initial wave of troops so close to the border? Their logistics aren't functioning very well.

It's going to be a cold winter for those conscripts.
 
