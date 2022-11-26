 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Customer breaks jar of salsa. Does the clerk: A) Grab a broom and dustpan to clean up the mess? B) Put a "Wet Floor/Piso Mojado" sign over the broken jar? C) Grab her gun and shoot the customer? Difficulty: Texas   (1031kcda.iheart.com) divider line
27
27 Comments     (+0 »)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fumblefingers or threw it down?
If the latter, it's almost justified.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
New York City?!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: New York City?!


*Shakes fist*
*Drops salsa*
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: DannyBrandt: New York City?!

*Shakes fist*
*Drops salsa*


Could have been salsa from NYC, or dog forbid Mexico
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd swear I know her.  But name don't ring a bell. But. Then again I think Hollywood only has 50 people do all the movies.
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Fumblefingers or threw it down?
If the latter, it's almost justified.


Or threw it at her?
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What brand of salsa was it? I need to pick a side and argue with someone.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gonna drop a little salsa. Don't shoot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That really is overreacting there.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So how's that "polite society" working out for ya'll?
 
brilett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Texas is just messing with itself now.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They want guns to be more ubiquitous so that when crimes are committed, the firearm enhancement penalties will ensure a fresh body for the prison labor industry.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've always thought it's insane that we hold people at gunpoint for things like shoplifting. What are you going to do if they run? Kill them? For shoplifting?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've always thought it's insane that we hold people at gunpoint for things like shoplifting. What are you going to do if they run? Kill them? For shoplifting?


This has happened several times (linked here on fark at least), and there are always several farkers that defends the practice vociferously and with much sealioning, to the point where the thread gets to be several hundred posts long. There are still plenty of people who believe Property, no matter how small, is worth more than people.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love the tradition of nobody reading the article, especially subby.
 
uttertosh [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: That really is overreacting there.


What?! She was just Keepin it Real, yo!
 
ongbok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She went back outside and confronted the man before shooting at him twice. It's unclear if the man suffered any injuries.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: New York City?!


I came here for that...

/Satisfied.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I've always thought it's insane that we hold people at gunpoint for things like shoplifting. What are you going to do if they run? Kill them? For shoplifting?


People are farking stupid.  There is a YouTuber that post vids of shoplifters getting caught.  And the degree that the people get mad is really disturbing.  Especially when juxtaposition to the thief being absolutely chill 95% of the time. I watched tons of them.  One lady got violent.  And it was enlightening that every kind of person shoplifts.
Like every kind. Every demographic.
It's like they think is buy and steal deal.

Anyway.  The clerks get mad like you killed their mother.


I'm surprised none kills them.  I couldn't let someone be that mad at me.
I've lost jobs for people being less mean to me .
Like I don't let people scream at me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In all fairness, she could have been defending herself from a Salsa Shark.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: I love the tradition of nobody reading the article, especially subby.


Yeah because we should shoot people for trespassing?
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope someone got ... What do they call reading you your rights?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd swear I know her.  But name don't ring a bell. But. Then again I think Hollywood only has 50 people do all the movies.


Funny enough, I'm honestly wondering if she's related to my BIL's baby momma. They live up that way in Houston, and she has the same last name as her.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: I hope someone got ... What do they call reading you your rights?


Mirandized for white people.
Beaten for everybody else.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SNL Digital Short: Threw It on the Ground - SNL
Youtube RTgBfRTABs4
 
