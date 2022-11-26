 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The Scammer Payback channel usually posts videos showing them taking down scam centres halfway across the world. But this time, they get in their car and drive across town to stop a 69-year-old woman from losing everything   (youtube.com) divider line
bloobeary
2 hours ago  
I'm glad they're out there to help keep people from being scammed, but it kind of stinks that a group of guys on youtube are doing a far better job of it than all of the law enforcement in the entire g*d*amned world.
 
fragMasterFlash
13 minutes ago  
redbucket
12 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I'm glad they're out there to help keep people from being scammed, but it kind of stinks that a group of guys on youtube are doing a far better job of it than all of the law enforcement in the entire g*d*amned world.


There's no money in stopping these scams. Writing speeding tickets brings in the cash, arresting murderers brings the headlines. This is right up there on the priority list with solving a home robbery or developing relationships with a minority neighborhood.
 
Private_Citizen
7 minutes ago  
untoldforce
less than a minute ago  
Does this have that "too good to be true" vibe for anyone else? Maybe I'm just used to too many viral marketing ploys.
 
