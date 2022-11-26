 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Mom and dad had a laugh naming their future straight razor wielding plane passenger   (abc7news.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Transportation Security Administration, Newark Liberty International Airport, Merrill Darrell Fackrell, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Salt Lake City, X-ray, Federal Air Marshal Service, Utah  
•       •       •

652 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2022 at 7:20 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Isn't Darell the #2 middle name on Death Row, after Wayne?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Given the Utah connection in the story, I was expecting a rather different sort of awful name.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like the woman had a close shave.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mom and dad should have taught Merrill Darrell Fackrell that going feral in the air'll put you in peril.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh. So, that's where all the Rs and Ls went.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Box cutters still banned?
 
knobmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tony Joe White - Polk Salad Annie
Youtube 2PXvCFrd7aA
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I submitted this story with a less creative headline. 🙄
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I submitted this story with a less creative headline. 🙄


No Doubt - Don't Speak (Official 4K Music Video)
Youtube TR3Vdo5etCQ
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Merrill Darrell Bo Fackrell,
banana fana fo ferrill
Fee-fi-mo-meryl
Carol!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Given that he's from Utah, it's possible that his parents used a Mormon name generator to name him.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
slantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Merrill Darrell Fackrell, his name is my name too!
Whenever a blade comes out, the air host always shout,
"HEY! Merrill Darrell Fackrell, na na na na na...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
But his friends call him Larry.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How did he get that thing past all the metal detectors?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The TSA can purchase new equipment to detect these things, but that won't do anything about employees who DGAF.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wynken, Blynken, and Nod unavailable for comment.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.