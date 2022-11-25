 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   48 bottles of alcohol seized at the Canadian Border. This is not a repeat from 1919   (freep.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 26 Nov 2022 at 8:05 PM



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take one down, pass it around,
47 bottles of alcohol seized at the Canadian border...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I might have been stuck behind this person in the checkout aisle at Total Wine this morning.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The least they could do is tell us what brands she was trying to smuggle so we could judge her drinking choices.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
TIL: "1.5 liters of wine - equal to two standard 750 ml bottles of wine"

/snark
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AnudderFreakinFarker: TIL: "1.5 liters of wine - equal to two standard 750 ml bottles of wine"

/snark


How many butts is that? Can I at least get washing machines?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ifky: [Fark user image 350x377]


Heh. That was a funny episode on many levels. Tommy Chong was Canadian, and Dave Thomas and Joe Flaherty are from Second City Television.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: AnudderFreakinFarker: TIL: "1.5 liters of wine - equal to two standard 750 ml bottles of wine"

/snark

How many butts is that? Can I at least get washing machines?


Butts only redeemable in the New England states with the initials R.I.
 
rohar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gramps lived in Devil's Lake and Donnybrook.  His history wasn't exactly clean.  Indeed, this would be a repeat.

/thanks gramps for exploiting American law to set us up.
 
Lexx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How in gods name was this newsworthy?  Also, freep?  Shame on you modmins.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The traveler, being a resident of Canada, was permitted to proceed after the enforcement action was complete," Franzo said.

The 48 bottles of alcohol will be detained at the RCMP headquarters pending further law enforcement action scheduled for New Year's Eve.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why the 1919 reference? Did America's hat have something happen in that year dealing with alcohol?
 
munko
‘’ 1 minute ago  
stumble in to the liquor store
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The real border wall will probably be built to the north. By Canada. To keep the US out.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm assuming that refers to the the beginning of US prohibition, which began in 1919.
 
