Concerts, Lawsuits, Streaming content creators, and European history are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, November 17-23 Swamp Johns Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1460

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Every time I think Tennessee is the most backwards state in the country, I need only to visit my sister in Alabama to feel good about the state in which I reside once again.

I passed by this sign last night and had to do a double take:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now where I come from, Swamp Johns is what you call your skivvies after you've been working in the heat all day and they're so bad you won't let your wife in the bathroom for fear she'd file for divorce on the spot and word would get out when the filings are made public, and your beer-drinking buddies would saddle you with said moniker rather than be supportive through the divorce. It's not something one would generally advertise, much less invite people to come and be a part of. And especially not defile the holy name of Sacred Heart.

As it turns out, punctuation is not the focus of learning at Sacred Heart. It should read "Swamp John's", the name of a popular restaurant in Red Bay, AL that expanded to the Florence/Muscle Shoals area and got into the catering business. They now have a food truck that specializes in charity benefits - if you pre-pay for at least 100 orders, they will come to your event and provide cooked-on-the-spot meals like chicken, fish, and shrimp for a set cost that you can sell for whatever you think the traffic will bear. Most organizations set the price to make about $5/plate, so a decent turnout can make $1000 in one night - plus whatever they can get for drinks.

However, and I cannot stress this enough, it really helps to use the correct punctuation in your advertising. Some of these people might think it's a contest and show up with some crusty boxers with more skid marks than Dead Man's Curve.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've noticed spelling or punctuation errors that kinda change the meaning of an advertisement.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i-cdn.embed.lyView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I would like to see the job opening notification for the store manager position. "Must be good with people, effective at communication. 2 yr business degree or equivalent required. Advanced origami skills a must."
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'M NUMBER 2!
I'M NUMBER 2!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's one heck of a punishment for nipping a bag of pistachios.
 
