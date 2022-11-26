 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Noted Russian nationalist says army has too few doctors. Also, tanks, soldiers, modern weapons, socks, correct strategic doctrines, ideas, options, avenues for any eventual hopes of success   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
34
    More: Interesting, Russia, Leonid Slutsky, Vladimir Putin, meeting Saturday, largest state, Russian military, President Vladimir Putin, leader of the populist Liberal Democratic Party  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Nov 2022 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clicked on the article of curiosity which republican was being quoted. 1st guess was cruz then blanche
 
Bruscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA:
Olga Suyetina, foster mother of a soldier mobilized for the Ukraine conflict said she has heard from her son that the troops are underequipped. "There are no gunsights, nothing, we have to buy them by crowdfunding," she said, . . .

This "mother" disgusts me. If she had any moral compass or any human feelings for her son, his soul, or his victims; instead of crowdfunding his participation in the illegal invasion of Ukraine, she would send him money and advice for going AWOL while avoiding be murdered by the state.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Russian doctors are probably allowed to practice with few barriers in former Soviet republics. Even if Russia did not already have a shortage of doctors, they probably lost thousands in the recent "population decline". Those former Soviet republics are probably grateful to address their own shortages of doctors with these skilled immigrants.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But are the guns okay? That's what's important.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Putin said that he sometimes speaks with troops directly by telephone, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

"I've spoken to (troops) who surprised me with their mood, their attitude to the matter. They didn't expect these calls from me," Putin said."

Putin on phone with trooper: "You're having a good time, RIGHT? YOU ARE UPBEAT."
Trooper: "Da, all is great here, sir! I couldn't possibly have convinced myself otherwise."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why don't they pull back all the money they're using to bribe every single person in the Western Hemisphere who disagrees with me about anything?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin, for sure, is going to hang.
Rope, if the Hague gets him.
Meathooks, if the traumatized populace of the Ukraine does.
ANY one who did not denounce him is fair game.

I'm looking at you, babuska, worried about your Russian boy on the front lines
You and your boy.

And the horse you rode in on.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Persecution Mania
Youtube RvHC3j0ZXVQ
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Leonid Slutsky

Huh huh huh huh huh
"Slutsky"
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The comments by Leonid Slutsky


Ok.  Which one of you sick bastards are ghost writing this shiat?  Slutsky?!?!?!  BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: But are the guns okay? That's what's important.


That's actually the probable literal reaction to Russian casualties at this point.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Generals, colonels, washing machines...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bruscar: FTA:
Olga Suyetina, foster mother of a soldier mobilized for the Ukraine conflict said she has heard from her son that the troops are underequipped. "There are no gunsights, nothing, we have to buy them by crowdfunding," she said, . . .

This "mother" disgusts me. If she had any moral compass or any human feelings for her son, his soul, or his victims; instead of crowdfunding his participation in the illegal invasion of Ukraine, she would send him money and advice for going AWOL while avoiding be murdered by the state.


There's a reason that some of us are reluctant to draw a hard line between "military" and "civilian" when defining "orcs."
 
dbrunker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Has he committed suicide yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The comments by Leonid Slutsky


Ok.  Which one of you sick bastards are ghost writing this shiat?  Slutsky?!?!?!  BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


Better title:

Slutsky Complains about Russian Army Reaming
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: But are the guns okay? That's what's important.


No. They get blown up right along with sorry bastards holding them when the missiles hiat.

We should sell helping Ukraine to the Fox News demo as saving Russian guns.  Make them all ornery and they might rein in their representatives
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Naido: Why don't they pull back all the money they're using to bribe every single person in the Western Hemisphere who disagrees with me about anything?


Many people support Russia not because they are bribed, but because of a mutual love for fascism.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "Putin said that he sometimes speaks with troops directly by telephone, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

"I've spoken to (troops) who surprised me with their mood, their attitude to the matter. They didn't expect these calls from me," Putin said."

Putin on phone with trooper: "You're having a good time, RIGHT? YOU ARE UPBEAT."
Trooper: "Da, all is great here, sir! I couldn't possibly have convinced myself otherwise."


The "troops" he talks to are in a room down the hall from him.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
how's the kleptocracy going?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ This isn't a war, it's a moider.
 
rwellor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The comments by Leonid Slutsky


Ok.  Which one of you sick bastards are ghost writing this shiat?  Slutsky?!?!?!  BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


My money's on Toraque....
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Naido: Why don't they pull back all the money they're using to bribe every single person in the Western Hemisphere who disagrees with me about anything?

Many people support Russia not because they are bribed, but because of a mutual love for fascism.


It's weird the sorts you see supporting Russia, or at least carrying water for them.

Watching Noam Chomsky and Tucker Carlson espouse effectively the same viewpoint has been..odd.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The comments by Leonid Slutsky


Ok.  Which one of you sick bastards are ghost writing this shiat?  Slutsky?!?!?!  BWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA


Wait until you find that he enjoys hanging out with Evgeny Massefsky.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm gonna find ways to use "Slutsky" in common language, somehow, some way lol.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm tickled how in kleptocratic Russia they running out of things faster than they did when it was Soviet Russia.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: I'm gonna find ways to use "Slutsky" in common language, somehow, some way lol.


Isn't that Finnish for "The End of the sky?"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I'm tickled how in kleptocratic Russia they running out of things faster than they did when it was Soviet Russia.


In the Soviet days it was harder to expatriate your grift rubles.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have to admit, given the state of their country and military readiness, I always assumed they had no doctors. To find out they have at least one is impressive tbh,
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that line from Doctor Zhivago,

"Even Comrade Lenin underestimated both the anguish of that 900-mile long front... as well our own cursed capacity for suffering. Half the men went into action without any arms... irregular rations... led by officers they didn't trust."

I wonder if this current generation of Russian has that same capacity.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They need to conscript all those draft-dodging traitorous civilian doctors, arm them with tampons, and send them to the front!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I'm tickled how in kleptocratic Russia they running out of things faster than they did when it was Soviet Russia.


The USSR had satellite countries to provide tons of resources and capable personnel.  russia has half the population the USSR did in the early 90s and the half they have is not the smart half.  They lost a ton losing the western regions.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They do however, have plenty of GQP politicians.  It might be enough to keep what they have taken from Ukraine now.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MarciusDecimus: I have to admit, given the state of their country and military readiness, I always assumed they had no doctors. To find out they have at least one is impressive tbh,


In pirate ships, and probably most legit ships back in the day,  the surgeons were very important. But shiat happens and if your vessel lost the surgeon to disease, battle, or the "medicine" they thought worked in that era, basically anyone who could read a little latin would be promoted to "surgeon"

Imagine on the front lines it's the same for the Russian conscripts now. If someone is hiat near Igor, and it's not Igor himself, Igor is the doctor now. Good luck to comrade casualty.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.