(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Reasons to file a lawsuit in Florida: 1) Your Burmese python was tagged with graffiti. 2) Unavailability of mobility scooters during your road rage event. 3) Your Macaroni and Cheese was improperly labelled 'ready in 3 1/2 minutes'   (kiro7.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All 3, but for brevity's sake....
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Welp, I guess that's another oddly specific warning that needs to be added to the packaging.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
f150 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And of course, some giuliani-for-brains lawyer took the case
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

f150: And of course, some giuliani-for-brains lawyer took the case


It has been over 25 years since I took torts in law school but the one thing I remember is false advertising plus class action equals real money for the attorneys if they succeed. In cases like this the lawyers generally don't get paid unless they win. Someone in some law firm decided this was a worthy investment.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Velveeta just has to trot out a few folks that like their shells on the crunchy side, and make fun of the plaintiff for liking mushy food.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#3 has a much better chance to pay off for the lawyer.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can I sue that website design?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Velveeta just has to trot out a few folks that like their shells on the crunchy side, and make fun of the plaintiff for liking mushy food.


Lol. I now want this to happen!
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.


NIST should sell a standard microwave that they can use to calculate that. They sell "standard" peanut butter after all.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she's going to sue them again because there is no warning about shoving molten hot cheese products up her ass, like so many people are suggesting she should do
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally I'm inclined to side against a corporation, but this is basically the dumbest reason to sue.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest. I'm ok with done it these. It keeps companies honest.  The realty is people _do_ spend their money based on these claims and they deserve then to be true.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eleven bucks for mac and cheese in a box? The obvious answer is "don't buy it."

I didn't buy it when it was 53 cents.
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day many moons ago, I received a letter for a class action lawsuit where I didn't know I was a plaintiff.

Apparently, I used a mail in rebate on some computer product.

I got a hot cocoa sampler pack coupon for a future purchase from that company.

The law firm got tens of millions of dollars.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: I'm ok with done it these.


Me too.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I see all three of those as plausible Florida scenarios.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Eleven bucks for mac and cheese in a box? The obvious answer is "don't buy it."

I didn't buy it when it was 53 cents.


That's the price for a 12 pack. And you ant even getting store brand mac n cheese for 53 cents anymore. Hell, a box of their regular shells and cheese is $3.50 now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Velveeta just has to trot out a few folks that like their shells on the crunchy side, and make fun of the plaintiff for liking mushy food.


Also . Microwave directions always say times vary and are based on Microwave wattage.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accordin' to the Wall St. Journal we got here the hottest selling yogurt Macaroni and Cheese in the country. I bring this in, say my hair fell out from the shock. BOOM! They pay off big time. My lawyer thinks it's a genius idea.

(Your lawyer has an office over a video store.)
Fark user imageView Full Size
Call me a dreamer. I don't wanna be a bouncer forever.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Russ1642: Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.

NIST should sell a standard microwave that they can use to calculate that. They sell "standard" peanut butter after all.


Did we see the exact same youtube vid about 1000 buck peanut butter? And was it very recently?
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup


That would have no nutritional value.  WTF?
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup

That would have no nutritional value.  WTF?


Oh I'm sorry. Vitamin fortified with Soylent!
Happy now?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup


Welcome to first generation space travel.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good. It's time customers stood up for themselves. I'm tired of corporations lying all the time.

/Microsoft recently sent out an email saying they were going to improve MS 365 by removing services

//A business nearby advertises "a broad range of pet cremation services" when in fact they offer one disposal system - dissolving the pet in chemicals, dumping the dissolved remains down the drain, then grinding the bones that are left into "ash"

/// Third slashie is wondering why his burger and fries looks nothing like the photos behind the cashier
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, she better have some money, because Kraft-Heinz is going to get attorney fees out of this, and I'm guessing their attorneys aren't cheap.
 
nytmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wingedkat: Normally I'm inclined to side against a corporation, but this is basically the dumbest reason to sue.


What method would you suggest to get them to fix the false statement on their label? Do you think you can just call up corporate and have a reasonable and logical discussion with the weasels in their marketing dept? Or do you think corporations should be able to print any favorable fantasy they want and screw truth in labeling?

All they have to do is change the wording to say 3.5 min cook time instead of ready in 3.5 min. Good luck getting them to change that without a class action lawsuit. The govt isn't going to do it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: waxbeans: The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup

That would have no nutritional value.  WTF?

Oh I'm sorry. Vitamin fortified with Soylent!
Happy now?


Man, can't even have some l-arginine, l-citrulline, and l-citrulline, and don't forget caffeine and l-theanine. Wait. And poppy seed. And kratom. All sweetened with stevia. And don't forget CBD and THC.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SUMMERSN0WS: Good. It's time customers stood up for themselves. I'm tired of corporations lying all the time.

/Microsoft recently sent out an email saying they were going to improve MS 365 by removing services

//A business nearby advertises "a broad range of pet cremation services" when in fact they offer one disposal system - dissolving the pet in chemicals, dumping the dissolved remains down the drain, then grinding the bones that are left into "ash"

/// Third slashie is wondering why his burger and fries looks nothing like the photos behind the cashier


This.

Free and no extra cost don't mean the same thing and it should be illegal to say free when you mean no additional cost.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

f150: And of course, some giuliani-for-brains lawyer took the case


Here they are:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup


Not liking to cook is not the same as not knowing how to cook. I can do home made mac and cheese and have done so several times. I prefer buying the Kraft kind or even frozen mac and cheese because I hate cooking.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup


It's not that we don't know how to make mac and cheese. It's that we don't have time.

We work two jobs, help our kids with homework, and keep the house maintained enough so the HOA doesn't put a lien on it. In our spare time we're on the phone with utilities companies, insurance companies, and other "job creators" trying to get them to fix account errors that are always in their favor.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: themindiswatching: Russ1642: Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.

NIST should sell a standard microwave that they can use to calculate that. They sell "standard" peanut butter after all.

Did we see the exact same youtube vid about 1000 buck peanut butter? And was it very recently?


Possibly?

The world depends on a strange collection of items. They're not cheap
Youtube esQyYGezS7c
 
MindStalker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gyorg: I'll be honest. I'm ok with done it these. It keeps companies honest.  The realty is people _do_ spend their money based on these claims and they deserve then to be true.


I agreed with her until I saw she wanted $5 million in compensation.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you sure about the 3/12 minutes?!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: waxbeans: themindiswatching: Russ1642: Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.

NIST should sell a standard microwave that they can use to calculate that. They sell "standard" peanut butter after all.

Did we see the exact same youtube vid about 1000 buck peanut butter? And was it very recently?

Possibly?

[YouTube video: The world depends on a strange collection of items. They're not cheap]


Yep. I saw it very very very recently.  🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MindStalker: gyorg: I'll be honest. I'm ok with done it these. It keeps companies honest.  The realty is people _do_ spend their money based on these claims and they deserve then to be true.

I agreed with her until I saw she wanted $5 million in compensation.


Well losing 10 bucks, 100, 100K isn't even going to get their attention.  Hell. Will 5 million make them change their crap?
You don't like lawsuits? Set a company that can at as a union for consumers.  So they can hold strikes. Otherwise you're saying do nothing ever about lying fark face companies that we are slaves to.
Why?
 
FishSlap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Her boss probably only allows her 10 minutes for lunch, and she was thinking she would have 6 1/2 minutes to eat.
 
olorin604
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The fact that the average American has no farking clue how to make a simple dish like macaroni and cheese is exactly why future Americans will wind up being nothing more than fat cretins eating their own feces, ultra-processed and sold back to them as "fud" in a sippy cup


Don't care, I'll never give up my blue box powdered cheese monstrosity.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Welp, I guess that's another oddly specific warning that needs to be added to the packaging.

[Fark user image 460x457]


Because of me, now there's a warning.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gyorg: I'll be honest. I'm ok with done it these. It keeps companies honest.  The realty is people _do_ spend their money based on these claims and they deserve then to be true.


Everyone who's cooked anything in a microwave knows cooking times vary based on wattage, which can range anywhere from 500 - 1500 watts, she likely has a cheap low wattage one.

Mine is 1200 watts, most things cook quicker than the package instructions say. I guess I should be able to sue Orville Redenbacher because their listed 4 minutes always gives me burnt popcorn.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Welp, I guess that's another oddly specific warning that needs to be added to the packaging.

[Fark user image image 460x457]


I wish someone had told me!

Won't be making that mistake again!
 
CreaseMunky [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Screw the mac n cheese. I want to know more about the graffiti on the snakes
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: waxbeans: themindiswatching: Russ1642: Every product lies about cooking time. It's so stupid. Maybe suing them will stop the lying.

NIST should sell a standard microwave that they can use to calculate that. They sell "standard" peanut butter after all.

Did we see the exact same youtube vid about 1000 buck peanut butter? And was it very recently?

Possibly?

[YouTube video: The world depends on a strange collection of items. They're not cheap]


"A crap-load."

That video was fascinating. Thanks for posting.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: gyorg: I'll be honest. I'm ok with done it these. It keeps companies honest.  The realty is people _do_ spend their money based on these claims and they deserve then to be true.

Everyone who's cooked anything in a microwave knows cooking times vary based on wattage, which can range anywhere from 500 - 1500 watts, she likely has a cheap low wattage one.

Mine is 1200 watts, most things cook quicker than the package instructions say. I guess I should be able to sue Orville Redenbacher because their listed 4 minutes always gives me burnt popcorn.


The lawsuit isn't about how long it takes to microwave. It's that in addition to the 3 1/2 minutes it spends in the microwave, there are also additional steps to preparing it. Steps which take additional time.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
MC Frontalot - First World Problem [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube M3w1_E1V46M
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The time-consuming other steps are remove lid, add water, and stir in powdered simulated cheese substance, so maybe another whole minute if you're really slow. It's hard to see how this injury rises to the level of millions in damages.
 
