How bad is global warming? In some Minnesota parks you can now pay to see artificial snow
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Snow making is nothing new
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you ever wondered if the Average Farker was a complete bubble-...thing...

Merry Christmas. The gross majority couldn't tell you the difference between the Pythagorean theorem's 3rd value and a hypotenuse without Googling it first.

...some of these "people" are so goddamn stupidly ignorant of reality, that they think food comes from a "supply chain". No, it comes from farmers, and if the price is too wonky they burn their fields. Then stupid urbanites have to pay through the nose, as it should be. Who owns who?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd say it's not unusual for the Mpls/StP area to not have snow enough to ski on this time of year, but it is the first time I've heard of anyone making snow for XC skiing.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FlippityFlap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

High in the running for the most unintentionally ironic post of the year...

/grew up in rural Minnesota
//knew yer trot lining anyways..
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You seem upset...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They use snow machines inside of U.S. Bank Stadium where the Vikings play. I guess dome teams aren't allowed to fireworks inside anymore after an "incident" a few years back. I suppose it's better than confetti since there's no clean up but it seems kinda silly to me. Just do a laser show or something like they do in Hockey and BBall

TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS! The celebration snow will be falling in about 5 minutes!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When there is open water that hasn't frozen over on Lake Mille Lacs during Christmas break - you might sense that something ain't quite right...
 
