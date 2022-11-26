 Skip to content
(Slate)   Why some people aren't thrilled about the return of wild bison, and we're not just talking about the tourist idiots who try to take selfies while petting one   (slate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ranching Politics" or "welfare cattlemen"

Tomato tomato
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see some tie-in for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen who played football at Wyoming. They should do something for PR, as well as the consequence of perhaps making the world a better place.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison burgers are tasty.

I'm all for the return of wild bison.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: Long after high school, I took my parents to the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park (Los Angeles). There was a temporary exhibit about the local Spanish rancheros. They never taught it in school, but ranching was so big all around Los Angeles, they literally destroyed the grasslands for generations. When the grass died out, they shoved cattle off of cliffs b/c it was cheaper than slaughtering and shipping the carcasses. Let's just say I have a low opinion of cattle ranching.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo. Welfare cattleman? Spend some time around them and they are not Kevin Costner. You will work harder than you imagine and the bad work is not on horseback. It is fixing waters, nursing cows, trying to get bulls to keep their shiat together, and keeping calves to sale age.

The problem is feed lots. Range cattle are a little tough for most NY types.


....of course money has driven many ranchers out and it is all prestige and development land now.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Bison burgers are tasty.

I'm all for the return of wild bison.


They've really struggled since 1976 after the bisontennial.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a choice, really. We can continue to use millions of acres to plant and harvest food for cattle, which we then inefficiently use to a meat-based diet. Or we focus more on a plant-based diet where millions of acres are directed toward human consumers.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


I'll be damned if anyone thinks I'm going to give up my great great great great grandfather's wagon wheel repair business.  They can just hop on their pennyfarthing and ride out of town.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranchguy: You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo. Welfare cattleman? Spend some time around them and they are not Kevin Costner. You will work harder than you imagine and the bad work is not on horseback. It is fixing waters, nursing cows, trying to get bulls to keep their shiat together, and keeping calves to sale age.

The problem is feed lots. Range cattle are a little tough for most NY types.


....of course money has driven many ranchers out and it is all prestige and development land now.


Running the herds on public lands for pennies on the dollar is American ranching big sin.

The Bundys can suck hind tit forever, the leeches.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: pastramithemosterotic: Bison burgers are tasty.

I'm all for the return of wild bison.

They've really struggled since 1976 after the bisontennial.


It wasn't even a Tuesday.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: pastramithemosterotic: Bison burgers are tasty.

I'm all for the return of wild bison.

They've really struggled since 1976 after the bisontennial.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bears & Wolves are awesome.  Especially when you are alone in the woods.
They weren't wiped out for a reason (Eastern US).
The Bear Witch Project.
 
anuran
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it the fragile snowflake welfare queens?
*checks*
It's the fragile snowflake welfare queens.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I could see some tie-in for the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen who played football at Wyoming. They should do something for PR, as well as the consequence of perhaps making the world a better place.


I don't understand any of this, but it says Buffalo Bills, so I gave it a funny.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


Got it. Live in the pod. Eat the bugs. Any other pearls of wisdom?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ranchguy: You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo.


Nonsense.  Damn near every buffalo in America is under domestic management.

He called his dogs, hopped in his off-road vehicle, and sped over. The buffalo had crashed through his barbed wire fence and were nibbling on the winter wheat he was growing for his cattle.

What you tell this whiny little biatch is that 99% of raising ungulates as livestock is fixing the goddamn fence that some asshole cow just destroyed.

You want to raise cattle?  Get used to fixing fences and either collecting them because they escaped, or running them off because they broke in.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?


Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ranchguy: You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo. Welfare cattleman? Spend some time around them and they are not Kevin Costner. You will work harder than you imagine and the bad work is not on horseback. It is fixing waters, nursing cows, trying to get bulls to keep their shiat together, and keeping calves to sale age.

The problem is feed lots. Range cattle are a little tough for most NY types.


....of course money has driven many ranchers out and it is all prestige and development land now.


Profession:  "I watch cows fark"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?

Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.


So do domesticate cattle.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.
 
Theeng
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?

Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.


Oh no, guess we better remove public land from free/cheap use for ranchers that act like entitled POSes and let buffalo roam there, like they used to.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rent Party: iheartscotch: edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?

Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.

So do domesticate cattle.


I forgot that they'll also get all the cows pregnant with half bison calfs...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Summoner101: pastramithemosterotic: Bison burgers are tasty.

I'm all for the return of wild bison.

They've really struggled since 1976 after the bisontennial.

[Fark user image 268x208] [View Full Size image _x_]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Theeng: iheartscotch: edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?

Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.

Oh no, guess we better remove public land from free/cheap use for ranchers that act like entitled POSes and let buffalo roam there, like they used to.


Why do you like communism?

/ as if public grazing wasn't communism
 
fsbilly
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

Got it. Live in the pod. Eat the bugs. Any other pearls of wisdom?


Got one! Stop being an ignorant farkwit pretending everything will work out. Historically it never has. Case in point: all that lead stuck in your tiny smooth brain.

It worked out once with the ozone layer... because everyone thought they were gonna get cancer
 
fsbilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.


Tell me you don't know anything about farming without telling me you don't know anything about farming.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.


You really don't know how modern industrial agriculture works, do you?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Floki: It's a choice, really. We can continue to use millions of acres to plant and harvest food for cattle, which we then inefficiently use to a meat-based diet. Or we focus more on a plant-based diet where millions of acres are directed toward human consumers.


Stop subsidizing the cattle industry and shiat would flip real quick.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


Yeah, I will absolutely call you out as crazy.

First, don't stereotype people as ignorant to the point of not even being able to tie their own shoes. Believe me that level of arrogance will come back to bite you.

Second, while I absolutely agree that integrating technology for things such as hydroponics for better crop yields/water conservation is a great idea, synthetic meat isn't a magical cure-all. I myself do love the taste of them when prepared properly, but the sodium levels are so much higher than real meat that I can't eat them.

Now, if you want to cut back on meat consumption, you've got to shift people over to crops. But realize that in doing so you're going to put one helluva strain upon fruit/vegetable/grain production.

If you really want to consume less land and resources for agricultural purposes, you're gonna need to get rid of demand & consumption. Meaning we need to reduce our population.

Legalize then subsidize abortion, condoms, and extensive sexual health education, and then you've got your real solution.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 Why pick on and blame the bison? They are the victims here! Clearly the disease affects both cattle and bison, so why does one race get all the blame and another race demand all the protection and "concern"? Especially if the natural environment evolved without one of the them and would continue perfectly well with either, except for a mass extinction or two.

Whatabout the white Europeans who bought small pox, polio and a lot of other diseases that killed native Americans people and probably a lot of native animals, plants etc?

WHATABOUT YOUR  OWN DISEASED CARCASS, EH?

Red squirrels and gray squirrels, bison and cattle. Invasivs species or native species.

The only fair thing to do is kill them all and let God sort them out, picking his favourites, ibecause God is not the natural materialworld but exists outside it, and is therefore one of these dread Neutrals. Nature in evil and unnatual and matter is sin, so they must be eliminated.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ranchguy: You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo.

Nonsense.  Damn near every buffalo in America is under domestic management.

He called his dogs, hopped in his off-road vehicle, and sped over. The buffalo had crashed through his barbed wire fence and were nibbling on the winter wheat he was growing for his cattle.

What you tell this whiny little biatch is that 99% of raising ungulates as livestock is fixing the goddamn fence that some asshole cow just destroyed.

You want to raise cattle?  Get used to fixing fences and either collecting them because they escaped, or running them off because they broke in.


Heh.  My parents raised a few beef on their 100 or so acres (half pasture/half oak forest.  Fences, the works.  Including water.  After my dad died, mom sold the cattle (drought, she wasn't up to looking after them, etc.)  A man who had  neighboring acreage ran cattle on his land (he didn't live there) and wanted to lease Mom's land, too.  Which was fine.  Then he died of Covid.  His family lost the plot and kind of "forgot" the cows in the bottomlands.   They broke down the fences into my Mom's land (can't blame them, they  had eaten all the grass and nobody was delivering hay).

She rounded up the ones she could and put them in the horse corral.  Overnight, all the cows had jumped (not knocked down, but jumped) over the fencing, except for one little dude.   She went out later and even the little guy has jumped the fence.

It took months for the family of the dead man to get it together to remove the cattle.  Mom had to pay for the fencing and other damage the cattle had done.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.


You do understand that Strategic Air Command (a prime nuclear target) is situated in the heart of of the breadbasket in Nebraska, right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can you honestly claim to be more important to the ecology than bacteria, mold, lichen or fungi are?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think switching to Soylent green would benefit almost everyone.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.


Nuclear war that wipes out big cities will wipe out farms as well. Irradiated soil causes soil infertility and mass disruption of the organisms in the soil.

Nuclear war isn't just a problem for "big city liberals", and will very much wipe out the way of life in urban areas as well. The only advantage rural dwellers will have is being away from primary targets and having fewer displaced people to deal with in the immediate aftermath. But farms and ranches will be greatly devastated, if not completely wiped out due to the effects of radiation and radioactive particles carried on the winds
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Subtonic: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

Got it. Live in the pod. Eat the bugs. Any other pearls of wisdom?

Got one! Stop being an ignorant farkwit pretending everything will work out. Historically it never has. Case in point: all that lead stuck in your tiny smooth brain.

It worked out once with the ozone layer... because everyone thought they were gonna get cancer


Fark off. Lead is delicious.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How about we attend to the climate emergency part and the ranchers can go fark themselves.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, the edge-lord skewering certainly escalated stabbingly here.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.

Nuclear war that wipes out big cities will wipe out farms as well. Irradiated soil causes soil infertility and mass disruption of the organisms in the soil.

Nuclear war isn't just a problem for "big city liberals", and will very much wipe out the way of life in urban areas as well. The only advantage rural dwellers will have is being away from primary targets and having fewer displaced people to deal with in the immediate aftermath. But farms and ranches will be greatly devastated, if not completely wiped out due to the effects of radiation and radioactive particles carried on the winds


If I may, I would like to add to this that surviving farms will also quite likely be destroyed when feedstocks are contaminated by radioactive fallout.

As demonstrated by the "Downwinders" in Utah, fallout on the ground remains unchanged as it migrates up the food chain. Eventually huge quantities of radioactive isotopes will collect in livestock. Meat has high concentrations for sure, but the worst is milk. All dairy derived from contaminated cows or goats can at best cause cancer in children, and at worst cause physical and developmental birth defects in unborn babies...who are then like to live short lives due to cancer.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vertical urban farms and lab grown meat.

We'll send these idiots to work in camps and let the land go back to nature.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works


I saw this a few weeks ago and found it very interesting and hope it gets used more. I like how they get a harvest every 2 weeks .
One Of The World's Largest Indoor Farms Is Using Advanced Tech To Build A More Resilient Food System
Youtube mYdt6CAwKAY
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Exit Stencilist: Call me crazy, but maybe farming and ranching is antiquated, unsustainable and only serves to generate low income, uneducated bumpkins who think violence is "legitimate political discourse" in their flat earth world view

We should be focused on growing and 3D printing meat and organs from cell cultures, moving to vertical farming closer to or within urban areas, and buying up the farms and ranches from Jim-Bob and Cletus and rewild those lands to help wind back the ecological damage the wasteful practice of factory farming has wrought

It's time to focus on bringing about the tech to create the 22nd century with, not clinging to the 19th at all costs. Agriculture will always be needed for us to survive, but like all other industries, there are better and more sustainable ways to go about it, and if that means people who refuse to accept change will lose their livelihood, too farking bad. That's just how the world works

On the other hand, farms will mostly survive a nuclear war.  High-tech factories requiring a lot of energy and employees in big cities won't.


Great!!!

Now, in that situation, how do we get that food to the people who need it?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rent Party: ranchguy: You can control cattle. You can't easily work with buffalo.

Nonsense.  Damn near every buffalo in America is under domestic management.

He called his dogs, hopped in his off-road vehicle, and sped over. The buffalo had crashed through his barbed wire fence and were nibbling on the winter wheat he was growing for his cattle.

What you tell this whiny little biatch is that 99% of raising ungulates as livestock is fixing the goddamn fence that some asshole cow just destroyed.

You want to raise cattle?  Get used to fixing fences and either collecting them because they escaped, or running them off because they broke in.


Growing up, I quickly learned that the bulls would farking WAIT until dad was out of town to get out.  Never failed.

Never try to herd a bull with a bike when you're eight.  It's a painful lesson you only have to learn once.
 
Gough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rent Party: iheartscotch: edmo: Because they'll get in the line of fire when shooting prairie dogs, coyotes, and wolves?

Wild bison kill people and wreck fences.

So do domesticate cattle.


Visit the Bison Range in MT, formerly the National Bison Range, now managed by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.  Take a look at the bison-resistant fences and then compare those to the fences around a cattle operation.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess, ranchers are biatching about it.

Yep, it's ranchers. I swear, those farkers have never met a wild animal they didn't hate. All land should be ranch land. All animals should be their livestock. Everything else is hurting their income and must be eradicated.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welfare cattle has to taste better than welfare children .

I'm sure there's a joke in there somewhere about at least welfare cattle know who their dad is.
 
