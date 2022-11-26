 Skip to content
11foot8 bridge meet 12foot6 tunnel
11
    More: Dumbass, Massachusetts Turnpike, Logan International Airport, Sumner Tunnel, inbound lanes of the Sumner Tunnel, Members of the Massachusetts, Callahan Tunnel, overheight tractor-trailer, inside.State police  
•       •       •

11 Comments     (+0 »)
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess letting the air out of the tires wasn't going to work?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police said the tractor-trailer was being driven by a 36-year-old from Ontario, Canada.

Honest mistake. He obviously thought the clearance was in meters.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Done in one
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm guessing anyone walking out of the tunnel with hopes of making a flight likely missed it. Depending on the terminal, it's gonna be a longer walk then they thought.  MAYBE there is a shot if there is a shuttle from the blue line.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know, Boston will always be "home" in my heart, but so help me farking god I will never, ever miss the abject farking stupidity of drivers. Both local and visiting. Storrow, Mem, countless other little side streets, every month there's at least one snappah head he doesn't read the height signs.

And who the hell designed a tunnel like that without taking into account the number of product hauling tractor trailers?? They didn't think about the fact that so many are around 13.5'?

/end rant
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I will depart from my usual picture of our pet bridge to show some of the carnage we see every year. Note the gouges in the concrete.

malcontentment.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

unchellmatt: You know, Boston will always be "home" in my heart, but so help me farking god I will never, ever miss the abject farking stupidity of drivers. Both local and visiting. Storrow, Mem, countless other little side streets, every month there's at least one snappah head he doesn't read the height signs.

And who the hell designed a tunnel like that without taking into account the number of product hauling tractor trailers?? They didn't think about the fact that so many are around 13.5'?

/end rant


Opened in 1934. Before big trucks.

Just grateful they have the Ted Williams Tunnel, or traffic would have been more farked up.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Opened in 1934. Before big trucks.


That's true, that's true, very good point. It's the Sumner, hadn't thought of that. But... The drivers who don't read the signs.... I can imagine the shiat show that created with traffic on a holiday weekend.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Driver just wasn't going fast enough.

Apparently it happens so often they have a flippy-sign to indicate a road closure.
 
