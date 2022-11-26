 Skip to content
(ProPublica)   US breaks deal with Native Americans. This is not a repeat from just about every year since 1789   (propublica.org) divider line
    More: Sad, Columbia River, Salmon, Columbia River Basin, Salmon heads, unknown health risks, tribe's spring feast, Oregon Public Broadcasting, tribal fisheries scientists  
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How dare the white man try and keep us healthy.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnryan51: How dare the white man try and keep us healthy.


How dare the white man not police themselves to keep them from poluting the Columbia river to the point that the fish are toxic.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rnatalie: johnryan51: How dare the white man try and keep us healthy.

How dare the white man not police themselves to keep them from poluting the Columbia river to the point that the fish are toxic.


Ok. Eat the fish.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.


The white man's long game is genocide
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Private_Citizen: Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.

The white man's long game is genocide


With genosalmon?
 
slimebarfer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Private_Citizen: Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.

The white man's long game is genocide


No it isn't.  I saw dances with wolves.  I am connected!   I have a tshirt with 3 wolves on it!  Lets tribal dance and take ayahuasca.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: vudukungfu: Private_Citizen: Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.

The white man's long game is genocide

With genosalmon?


Genorally.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Enjoy these complimentary blankets, Chief!"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To be fair, we pollute many rivers, not just the ones that serve as fishing grounds for Native Americans.

And actually river pollution and pollution in general has gotten quite a bit better overall over the past several decades. When was the last time you heard about a river starting on fire?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snort: vudukungfu: Private_Citizen: Open a casino, weed shop, and drive through abortion center on tribal lands. Once rich, buy the local politicians and change the environmental policy to protect the river and it's fish.
Gotta play the long game if you're going to beat the white man.

The white man's long game is genocide

No it isn't.  I saw dances with wolves.  I am connected!   I have a tshirt with 3 wolves on it!  Lets tribal dance and take ayahuasca.


Settle down Joe Rogan.
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Lots of excuses, white boy.
Always with the excuses.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fish? Where do they get fish? They should be growing pemmican bushes and that multi-colored corn.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rnatalie: johnryan51: How dare the white man try and keep us healthy.

How dare the white man not police themselves to keep them from poluting the Columbia river to the point that the fish are toxic.


Soon the fish and everything downstream of the Hanford radionuclide plume are also going to be glowingly toxic.

// DNRTFA, they probably mention Hanford though.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

johnryan51: rnatalie: johnryan51: How dare the white man try and keep us healthy.

How dare the white man not police themselves to keep them from poluting the Columbia river to the point that the fish are toxic.

Ok. Eat the fish.


No thanks, I'll have the lasagna
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
