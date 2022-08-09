 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 276 of WW3: Russia's stock of missiles so depleted it is likely removing nuclear warheads from old nuclear cruise missiles and firing the unarmed rockets at Ukraine. What could possibly go wrong? It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
52
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll try and update the 30-day-rolling average charts on a weekly basis.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for November 25:

▪ The Ukrainian delegation intends to boycott the work of the OSCE PA

Stoltenberg: NATO will help Ukraine survive the winter

"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches " Fortresses of Invincibility "

Unknown persons marked the doors of the offices of MEPs who did not support the resolution recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / OfficialThe bright hearts of Ukrainians are stronger than any darkness!

Thanks to everyone who protects our light! Who overcomes and secures it with their bravery!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anton was a resident of the Noosphere Engineering School and also developed Ukrainian drone racing. With the beginning of a full-scale invasion, he decided to defend Ukraine and volunteered to join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Once the defender organized night drone racing races, took part in competitions, and after February 24, his competitions turned into combat missions against the enemy. Anton participated in campaigns to repel the enemy and liberate the Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

His last combat mission was in the Bakhmut direction. Unfortunately, Anton died as a result of the enemy's criminal actions.

Eternal memory of the hero! Eternal glory to Ukrainian defenders!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Kyiv, 130,000 subscribers remain without electricity, - KMVA

The administration plans to complete all works within 24 hours and supply electricity according to the stabilization shutdown schedules.

In addition, water supply has been fully restored in the capital, and heating is in progress. Also, mobile communication is available in almost all areas.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is attacking Ukraine with nuclear cruise missiles without warheads, British intelligence

" Open-source images show the wreckage of what is believed to be a downed AS-15 KENT air-launched cruise missile (ALCM), developed in the 1980s solely as a nuclear weapons delivery system. The warhead was probably replaced with ballast , "says the British intelligence report.

Such an inert system would still do some damage due to the missile's kinetic energy and any unspent fuel, but it would be unlikely to be effective against its intended targets. According to the British, Russia probably hopes that such missiles will become decoys and distract Ukrainian air defenses.

" Whatever Russia's intentions are, this improvisation emphasizes the level of depletion of Russia's long-range missile reserves ," the intelligence agency added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US President called to honor the memory of the Holodomor victims

In November, the anniversary of the Holodomor - "death by hunger" is celebrated, according to the statement of the president, which was published by the US Embassy.

" During his rule, Joseph Stalin implemented harsh and repressive policies against Ukraine, including the creation of a deliberate famine in 1932-33 that resulted in the deaths of millions of innocent Ukrainian women, men and children. We honor the memory of all those who died in this senseless tragedy and We pay tribute to the resilience of the Ukrainian people, who survived devastation and tyranny to eventually create a free and democratic society ," he emphasized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Caturday!

Alina's story: Risking her life to escape Ukraine with her pets
Youtube dwTfFFOc4aA
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Day At A Ukrainian Field Hospital
Youtube KYNSshuOwuE
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Harrowing Journey Under Fire To Evacuate Frontline Ukrainian Towns
Youtube GD7OO05mbpg
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Caturday!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dwTfFFOc4aA]



Just sayin'...

The Ukrainian use of cute animals sometimes reminds me of something.

Fark user imageView Full Size


MIGHT be obscure for some Farkers, particularly younger or foreign ones.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Winter Comes, Residents Remain On The Front Line In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Region
Youtube unfmI_9Z9fg
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just make sure Lintila stays away from Alitnil, & just to be safe, keep her out of Brontitall.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor

Memorial Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Saturday of November. According to tradition, Ukrainians light a memorial candle in their homes in honor of those who died from artificial hunger.

In the 20th century, Ukrainians experienced three famines: 1921-1923, 1932-1933 and the famine of 1946-1947. The most extensive was the famine of 1932-1933 - it is called the genocide of the Ukrainian people, carried out by the Stalinist regime. The terror that lasted in Ukraine for 22 months took, according to official data, about 4 million lives.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians bombarded Dnipropetrovsk region at night with "Hradi" and heavy artillery

During the night, the invaders fired almost 60 shells at Nikopol, Marganets and surrounding villages. It passed without any deaths or injuries, reported the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada allocated $23 million for the export of Ukrainian grain

" Canada allocates 30 million Canadian dollars (about 23 million US dollars) in humanitarian funding to the UN World Food Program for the further transportation of Ukrainian grain by the Black Sea Grain Initiative to countries facing significant food insecurity ," the Canadian Ministry of International Development said.

The agency noted the initiative of Ukraine for its free transfer of grain to help solve the food crisis as part of the humanitarian initiative "Grain from Ukraine" ( #GrainfromUkraine ), which was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G20 summit last week.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During the day, the Armed Forces carried out 14 airstrikes on enemy concentration areas

During the day , the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as 4 on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems. During the current day, soldiers of the missile forces and artillery hit the control post, 5 areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the enemy, as well as 2 other important objects of the enemy , "the morning summary of the General Staff reads.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ISW believes that Russia has increased exchanges with Ukraine to appease a disaffected society

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has increased the frequency of prisoner-of-war exchanges in an attempt to calm discontent in the information space over previous failures to return Russian prisoners of war, according to an analytical report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). According to analysts, the increase in the frequency of exchanges is probably partly designed to overcome the dissatisfaction of Russian military bloggers. They reported on the recent series of exchanges in a relatively neutral tone and emphasized an equal exchange ratio.

We will remind you that in recent days, Ukraine and Russia have exchanged three: 35 Russian prisoners of war for 35 Ukrainian prisoners of war on November 23, 50 Russian prisoners of war for 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war on November 24, and 9 Russian
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warmth from Canada: the Canadian government allocated $7.6 million for generators for Ukraine

" We have allocated $10 million (about $7.6 million) to the International Organization for Migration to purchase and distribute generators for critical infrastructure in Ukraine ," Canadian International Development Minister Harjit Sajan tweeted.

He emphasized that while "Putin continues his reckless attacks on innocent people, our determination to help Ukraine only strengthens."

We will remind you that France, South Korea, NATO and USAID also informed about the provision of generators to Ukraine yesterday.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians do not allow the employees of the ZNPP, who refused to cooperate with the occupiers, to their workplaces

This is reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Earlier, OVA reported that the occupiers do not allow power units to be started in order to meet the needs of the ZNPP and provide heat to Energodar. The enemy continued to shell the station, generators were switched on in emergency mode. The OVA assured that the nuclear threat will not disappear without the transfer of the ZNPP to the control of Energoatom NAEC and the IAEA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forwarded from Zelenskiy / Official


Ukrainians went through very terrible things. And despite everything, they retained the ability not to obey and their love of freedom. Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now with darkness and cold.

We cannot be broken.
Our fire will not go out.
We will conquer death again.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Europe, they think that Ukrainian refugees will stay after the end of the war

" The key problem is that these families think they're going to go home the day after the war. But they're not going home yet. Their schools are destroyed, their homes are destroyed, their jobs are lost. I have to say this frankly, I've lived it myself war in Croatia in the former Yugoslavia ", - this was the opinion of the vice-president of the European Commission, Dubravka Šuica.

She called on Europeans not to stop supporting Ukrainians who need help.

" We must not show signs of fatigue, this is not an option. We must do everything possible - at the level of the European Union, as well as at the level of member states such as Germany - to help the Ukrainian children who have fled to feel at home ", - she noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians hiat Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region

" Today, at around 10 am, the enemy shelled the town of Vovchansk, Chuguyiv district, with multiple rocket launchers. Residential buildings, private cars, warehouses and shops were damaged. "Preliminarily, no one was injured ," said Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Prime Minister of Poland came to Kyiv

Mateusz Moravetskyi commemorated the victims of the Holodomor near the memorial sign on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces destroyed three Russian ammunition warehouses in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region

In the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, the ammunition depot of the occupiers was destroyed, about 50 people were injured of various degrees of severity. Also, 2 warehouses were destroyed in the Vasyliv district - up to 130 occupants were injured, and 7 units of military equipment of various types were also destroyed, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The number of liquidated enemy personnel is being specified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Electricity producers currently cover about 75% of the consumption needs of Ukrainians, - Ukrenergo

Ukrainian energy engineers continue to restore the energy system after another Russian missile attack on the energy infrastructure on November 23.

" As of 11:00 a.m., one more nuclear unit has been put into operation, the capacity of the others is increasing to the planned level. Producers now cover about 75% of consumption needs. However, another 25% of electricity is still in short supply, so today a consumption restriction regime is in effect throughout Ukraine ," the institution noted.

Energy experts called on Ukrainians whose houses have had their lights back on, to help restore it to others as soon as possible - simply by consuming electricity sparingly.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The heads of governments of Lithuania and Poland came to Kyiv

Ingrid Shimonite, Mateusz Moravetskyi and Denis Shmyhal signed a joint statement in which they confirmed their readiness to intensify the discussion in NATO regarding inviting Ukraine to accession negotiations, supporting the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, and further strengthening military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In addition, the representatives of Lithuania and Poland confirmed their participation in the restoration of Ukraine.

" The last year proved how important the unity of our countries and peoples is. We are working to further strengthen the partnership and common future in a united Europe ," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers wrote in a telegram.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Prime Minister of Belgium arrived in Kyiv

Alexander De Croo met with Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

" We are starting negotiations. I am sure they will be very meaningful and useful for both our countries ," the President of Ukraine wrote in a telegram.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Electricity was supplied to Kherson

" First of all, we supply power to the city's critical infrastructure and then immediately to household consumers ," wrote Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Ukraine, the memory of the Holodomor victims is commemorated. Memorial Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Saturday of November. According to tradition, Ukrainians light a memorial candle in their homes in honor of those who died from artificial hunger. In the 20th century, Ukrainians experienced three famines:... Ukrainians are encouraged to light a candle in the window at 4:00 p.m. in memory of the victims of the Holodomor

" According to various estimates, the demographic losses of Ukrainians range from 4 to 10 million people. The largest number of victims of the Holodomor was in the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions ," the commissioner wrote Dmytro Lubinets of the Verkhovna Rada on Human Rights.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ukraine calls on the world to recognize the Holodomor as genocide

"The Ukrainian people with their traditions of national liberation movements were considered by the Kremlin as a threat to the existence of the Soviet system. Stalin's regime carried out famine, repression and mass deportations in order to break the spirit of Ukrainians, starving to death no less than 3.9 million people ," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The department emphasized that for decades the totalitarian regime in the Kremlin did everything to hide from the international community the consequences of the repressive policy against Ukrainians, silenced, distorted and denied the facts in order to avoid responsibility for the crimes committed.

" Russia's aggression against Ukraine proves that unpunished evil and unrecognized historical mistakes are returning in our time on a worse scale. We call on international partners to restore historical justice - to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as a genocide of the Ukrainian people and to prevent further war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by Russia ," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged.

We will remind you today that the Holodomor in Ukraine in 1932-1933 was officially recognized as genocide of the Ukrainian people by 22 states.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, there never were any warheads, the money for producing them was stolen years ago, as is the russian way.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Iran and NK will soon replenish their supply.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Goodbye and good luck. Until next time, BadCosmonaut.

At this point, y'all know the drill. Let me know what I missed or messed up. For other helpful links, check out Oneiros's list for Ukraine aid links, notmyjab's thread directory and other notables, and danceswithcrows's memery emporium. This is your Ukraine War Thread update for the week of November 19 through November 25 (Days 269 to 275):

Consider this your content/trigger warning. The more territory retaken and the longer investigators look, the more Russian atrocities crop up like UN investigators determining that Russian soldiers raped and tortured children before murdering them. Remember to read the comments before clicking links. Rue_in_winter put it well as did this cartoonist. Stay safe out there and consider practicing mental health hygiene. It's tough out there.

I'd like to comment on the issues facing Ukraine's electrical grid, but I am unqualified and therefore cannot. (/s, in case you couldn't tell) Ukrainians seem to be able to get it working quickly enough, though.

Just a reminder of who Ukraine is fighting for and why they fight, regardless of handicaps. Latvia's doing their best to make sure they can fight back in force (shout out to Oneiros for organizing the Fark brigade's donations) while some people take a more active approach, and Ukraine can't stop yet. (Side note: Big Red had some interesting info on prostheses)

Alongside Zelensky's visit to Kherson, the first return tickets were redeemed as trains started rolling into the station once more. The recapture of Kherson is likely why Russian losses, especially heavy equipment losses, have slowed lately. Then again, they've lost an astounding amount already. Plus there are lots of booms occurring in hard-to-check places...except when Russians happily post the footage on Telegram. It's how we knew about the most recent drone striking of Sevastopol, really approaching Chornobaivka levels of Groundhog Day there.

Let's check in on that cow shed in Bakhmut...and oh my, that's a lot of bodies. Like, a lot of bodies. Seems Ukraine has the entire area dialed in for arty strikes. Fortunately this drone found one of the few smart ones (Russians seem suicidally stupid at times). I wonder if he's from one of those Soviet-style penal brigades Wagner's been forming lately. Volunteering for that and then surrendering to Ukraine at the first chance you get would be pretty clever. Speaking of returning to the classics, there's also a rumor (take this one with a mega-sized grain of salt, it's Osechkin) that Putin is using Prigozhin to recreate the Oprichniki.

The war is going so well for Russia that they've started using dummy missiles in their terror bombing campaign (now officially terror). Ukraine estimates that Russia still has a sizable stock of missiles, but the range of estimates is still quite wide. Would be a real shame if those supply issues affected everything top to bottom. Hypothermia's a helluva way to die. And to think, NATO hasn't fired a single shot! Somehow this means they'll be prepared to take on Kazakhstan? Imagine if Ukraine took off the kid gloves on Russian logistics. Russia's economy is so shot already they might not even notice!

Our semi-regular Iranian temperature check. Why not throw in noted Putin fanboy Orban while we're at it? And to think there's an entire region of people in Moldova who look at Russia and think "yeah, I wanna be part of that" while their president has to make statements like this. Have to wonder what kind of brain worms infest certain people (I have some...opinions on Orban in particular). Might be because they're broke as shiat? At least some leaders of the former Soviet clients have spine.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Believe no rumors that the Russian Missile Corps has run so low on precision cruise missiles that they are stripping nuclear missiles of their warheads and using them for the task. The reality is that due to a miscommunication, one unarmed nuclear missile 'trainer' intended to allow technicians to practice repairs was accidentally launched. Additionally, dozens of new precision guided crewed missiles are being produced during every conscription.

* The ongoing civil war inside Russian Fried Chicken corporate headquarters appears to have spiraled out of control, with casualties reported in the accounting, human resources, and legal departments. While Commissar Sandersky has been quelling discontent with the judicious application of firing squads, a shadowy figure known only as 'Comrade Cluck' appears to be organizing the resistance, and claims to have liberated two franchise locations in Omsk. "This will not stop the planned roll-out of the tasty new Double-Down," marketing representatives have claimed in a statement issued from their armored bunkers. We will continue to report on this story as it develops.

* With the Russian Winter Olympics now in full swing, we would like to congratulate Private First Class Yegor Yamagovitch for winning the gold medal in the Artillery Assisted Leap Event. With the ruling by the judges that lighting a campfire visible to enemy spotters, spending a full hour on an unencrypted cell phone giving away his position, and digging a trench in the shape of a crosshairs were all valid strategies, his final achieved altitude of two hundred fourteen feet  was enough to defeat the silver-medal winner, who only reached a height of two hundred and eight. Congratulations to all competitors!

* In heartwarming diplomatic news, what began as a Russian army rout on the forest moon of Endor has turned into a potential new alliance, as several Russian soldiers who had been captured by Ewoks were able to win their trust by introducing them to alcohol. As these small, stone-age woodland cannibals had not yet developed fermentation or distillation technology, it is believed that with some diplomacy Russia can raise an entirely new infantry division of drunken, stumbling, furiously vomiting Ewok conscripts who will fit right in with the rest of the Russian army. Heartened by this development, the Foreign Ministry plans to next reach out to the Pakleds in hopes of acquiring new technologies.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Caturday!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dwTfFFOc4aA]


Just sayin'...

The Ukrainian use of cute animals sometimes reminds me of something.

[Fark user image 771x203]

MIGHT be obscure for some Farkers, particularly younger or foreign ones.


Not at all - Thursday's still beans!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fasahd: [YouTube video: A Harrowing Journey Under Fire To Evacuate Frontline Ukrainian Towns]


Pepa guinea Pig?

It's still heartbreaking seeing the kids who have gone through so much
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Welfare Check-Ins:

Zelensky is alive! VHTS is alive! Good luck with everything going on with you, BTW.

Tracianne's birthday adventures and do I even want to know what was in that package? (Etsy link)

Father_Jack's foot remains stubbornly attached despite its previous efforts to nasty away. Next surgery on Monday.

GrogSmash2: IT Boogaloo.

Fasahd posts the official Ukrainian press releases and death notices while TheDogDidIt, god bless 'em, will occasionally wade into the filth that is oafishal Russian propaganda. Both great people to ctrl+f the threads for if you want the official party lines.

Toraque's take on Russian propaganda.

Bob Able's dusty coloring page.

Medic Zero on VDV and logistics.

Mederu's brother is scheduled for PT now but being stubborn about his mental health.

Corbere's got an MRI on the 28th and meetings with the neurologist and oncologist the next two days. Hoping for good news.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The US had a variation of the Tomahawk cruise missile that instead of a single warhead had 8 independently targetable "submunitions packs that it could drop during it's flight.   During early testing the designers realized you could actually attack nine  targets with it because after it had dropped all its bomb packs it was still a missile going three hundred plus miles an hour carrying lots of juet fuel that you could order to go into a "terminal dive" against one last target.

SO this Russian tactic , while obviously desperate, isn't entirely stupid.  It will still cause a lot of pain and devastation . especially as Russia continues it's apparent strategy of  "commit ALL the war crimes"
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fasahd: Ukraine calls on the world to recognize the Holodomor as genocide


You are posting like a mad man today! Either your bed is empty, condolences...or she needed her sleep and you let her rest out of the goodness of your heart.

Remember, after 6 hours take 2 redheads and post in the morning.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

am i doing it right?
 
zato_ichi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ruskis are losing a battalion daily if I read the above chart correctly, any information on replacement numbers incoming?

Also, resorting to using SAM and repurposed cruise missles to strike ground targets doesn't sound encouraging.

I understand obtaining modern technology from west is becoming more difficult, but do the ruskis still have the infrastructure and resources needed to produce the old 70's and 80's munitions?

TIA
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magorn: The US had a variation of the Tomahawk cruise missile that instead of a single warhead had 8 independently targetable "submunitions packs that it could drop during it's flight.   During early testing the designers realized you could actually attack nine  targets with it because after it had dropped all its bomb packs it was still a missile going three hundred plus miles an hour carrying lots of juet fuel that you could order to go into a "terminal dive" against one last target.

SO this Russian tactic , while obviously desperate, isn't entirely stupid.  It will still cause a lot of pain and devastation . especially as Russia continues it's apparent strategy of  "commit ALL the war crimes"


The upside of using nuclear-capable missiles in this capacity is that they have a far larger fuel reserve and can therefore strike deeper into enemy territory or with more fuel remaining. The downside is that nuclear bombs are exceptionally heavy AND dense which means that the balance point is thrown way off and accuracy is shot. Not that we could tell if they had reduced accuracy anyway with how piss poor Russia's aim has been this entire war.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Russian Soldier's Mother Begging Him To Get Home| Russians Are Scared Of American Weapons
Youtube at9EW_nIDZk
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zato_ichi: Ruskis are losing a battalion daily if I read the above chart correctly, any information on replacement numbers incoming?

Also, resorting to using SAM and repurposed cruise missles to strike ground targets doesn't sound encouraging.

I understand obtaining modern technology from west is becoming more difficult, but do the ruskis still have the infrastructure and resources needed to produce the old 70's and 80's munitions?

TIA


I've heard upwards of 20k prison recruits for Wagner (Soviet-style prison battalions, a return to the classics!) but I haven't seen anything about the regular fall recruitment numbers.

Between the draft and volunteer brigades from late summer, they could theoretically be bringing in ~175k less however many have already been thrown to the meat grinder. Of course, they're not exactly drafting 1-A quality men at this point.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkKnuckleDos: fasahd: Ukraine calls on the world to recognize the Holodomor as genocide

You are posting like a mad man today! Either your bed is empty, condolences...or she needed her sleep and you let her rest out of the goodness of your heart.

Remember, after 6 hours take 2 redheads and post in the morning.


My work day is over. We all, or almost all enjoy the inevitable side thread, but without current topics there for people to pull from in the morning, and comment on, the thread seems to derail.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Caturday!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dwTfFFOc4aA]


Just sayin'...

The Ukrainian use of cute animals sometimes reminds me of something.

[Fark user image image 771x203]

MIGHT be obscure for some Farkers, particularly younger or foreign ones.


It has to be a calico cat.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Apparently Prigozhin is saying that he's got a retired US general working for him.  Is this just BS or is there any credibility to it?
 
qorkfiend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flab: Apparently Prigozhin is saying that he's got a retired US general working for him.  Is this just BS or is there any credibility to it?


Flynn
 
