The rise and fall of dating apps.
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jim Stafford - Spiders & Snakes (Music Video 720p)
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They played it left-hand but took it too far?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You know what's a fun dating app? A bar, an airplane, or a place of worship. Make some bad decisions and accumulate life experiences and stories.
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You know what's a fun dating app? A bar, an airplane, or a place of worship. Make some bad decisions and accumulate life experiences and stories.


Those are all wretched. Unless you also sell Amway or are a master of ladder theory
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You know what's a fun dating app? A bar, an airplane, or a place of worship. Make some bad decisions and accumulate life experiences and stories.


Don't do that on an airplane. It's not this bad, but they can't go away if they wanted to.

Zeroth Law
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were great when they were still niche and the quality of people signing up were good. Now even the better apps are one step above Craigslist personals. Ah well, RIP. Such apps are a lifeline if you live in a low population area.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A bar, an airplane, or a place of worship.


With Jet Blue you can get a drunk pilot and passengers praying to God in the aisles that they dont die
 
