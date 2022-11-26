 Skip to content
(Yahoo) It's almost like there are consequences for poor decisions
69
•       •       •

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What THEY have named the "Trump Effect"?

Yes, they came up with that. Very clever of them.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everything he touches dies. Don't get involved with him, you're not special, you won't make it out unscathed and you can't get enough out of him to make it worth it.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"This summer, Lacey Adams was diagnosed with a third recurrence of melanoma"

Oh, that's tragic. Did they have to mortgage one of their properties?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not fair, I'll grant them that. However, I think you have to have extremely low standards to have accepted a job in that circus.

Going forward, everyone could learn a lesson from these wannabe dictator candidates: it's not about making a difference. They want to burn it down and they'll burn you with it. You are not going to influence a GD thing with those people.

Funny though, half the population knew that beforehand and 99% of the other other half really still hasn't caught on.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure InfoWars is looking for a reliable writer of Ivermectin, Adderall, and GHB prescriptions for as long as their checking account isn't frozen.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, doc, but the MAGA will always be mad at you for not putting Ivermectin into toothpaste and the other side of the coin will be mad you didn't do more to protect people, pushing for more masking and rebutting the insanity coming out of the WH.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Everything he touches dies. Don't get involved with him, you're not special, you won't make it out unscathed and you can't get enough out of him to make it worth it.


THIS!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Other surgeons general, he feels, have been less intensely identified with the president who appointed them, permitting them to glide into a life of prestigious and sometimes lucrative opportunities, unencumbered by partisan politics.

Fark user imageView Full Size


and there it is. always about the money with this crew. fark him
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They felt it when he was exploring jobs in academia, where he would receive polite rejections from university officials who worried that someone who served in the administration of the former president would be badly received by their left-leaning student bodies

Wow, that will feed into Trump and every other republicans' victim complex nicely.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh no. Rich people problems.
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

edmo: It's not fair, I'll grant them that. However, I think you have to have extremely low standards to have accepted a job in that circus.

Going forward, everyone could learn a lesson from these wannabe dictator candidates: it's not about making a difference. They want to burn it down and they'll burn you with it. You are not going to influence a GD thing with those people.

Funny though, half the population knew that beforehand and 99% of the other other half really still hasn't caught on.


What's unfair about it? He willingly served in the regime of a fascist wannabe dictator and now he's facing the consequence of no one being willing to employ someone with such obviously poor decision-making skills.

Seems perfectly fair to me. He can get a job at Walmart or Chick-Fil-A.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.
 
mudesi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.


How?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did he really think he would get up without fleas?
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If TFG or anyone within his sphere of influence appointed you, you were within his sphere of influence. You contributed to a worse world. If your price to pay is not having more opportunity, you got off lucky and deserve far worse.

If your spouse chose you, they also deserve any misfortune as well.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can't shake the devil's hand and say you're only kidding.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think it's a sign of racial progress when Black people are free to become rich bastards.
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wage0048: Seems perfectly fair to me. He can get a job at Walmart or Chick-Fil-A.


This.

And he should consider cutting back on the avocado toast.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They were warned.
Extensively.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"But I just wanted pay, power, and access and was fine being a token black man lying about a virus killing Americans. Why is that so wrong?"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, he didn't have a job for 8 months, has a non-working spouse with major medical issues, and 3 kids - and DIDN'T end up bankrupt & homeless on the street?

Rich people problems
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.

How?


How what?  How did he fail?  Are you seriously asking how the Surgeon General of the United States failed the american people during the pandemic given the utterly shambolic handling of said pandemic in 2020?  Is your memory that poor?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: So, he didn't have a job for 8 months, has a non-working spouse with major medical issues, and 3 kids - and DIDN'T end up bankrupt & homeless on the street?

Rich people problems


Rich American problems.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: "But I just wanted pay, power, and access and was fine being a token black man lying about a virus killing Americans. Why is that so wrong?"


Tell us what he lied about.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
🎻
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: king of vegas: "But I just wanted pay, power, and access and was fine being a token black man lying about a virus killing Americans. Why is that so wrong?"

Tell us what he lied about.


Tell us what he told the truth about.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So much OUTRAGE!! in this thread. Love it, keep going. Just finishing up cup of coffee.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*this is for him.
Hope his wife recovers.
Cancer sucks.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure InfoWars is looking for a reliable writer of Ivermectin, Adderall, and GHB prescriptions for as long as their checking account isn't frozen.


What is really infuriating, is that Alex Jones still gets to take home $50,000 a month to cover his "most basic living expenses."  He's still having to fork over millions of dollars a year for the rest of his life, but the courts left him with that amount, and he is constantly on the radio crying about how he doesn't have enough to get by on, and needs people to send him money.

I think he gets that much money because he spends a fortune on private security guards that he doesn't really need as an alpha male living in Texas, but for some reason lives his life as if he is in a constant state of fear and anxiety about some kind of inability to protect himself that you normally only see in bed wetters.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He supported and backed the president who denied covid. I feel for his wife. It should have been him.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I want to believe the whole thing about bad things happening due to bad decisions but then how do you explain the Kardashians?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
okay. Let's set aside the Trump part and discuss this:

"Even as Adams was seeking to define the next chapter of his life, he was engaged in an almost constant battle on social media. His frequent tweets about everything from his personal life to public health issues have invariably drawn attacks from both the right and the left. Rather than ignore his critics, he has often punched back, engaging in Twitter spats that stretch for days.
...
"I get mad at him for being addicted to Twitter," Lacey said."

Hey Doc, how about you put the phone down and get off social media. I can see why not many academic places want to hire you.

next up:

"The couple started to worry about how they would support their three children, especially since Lacey does not work outside the home."

Sounds like Lacey needs to get a job, unless she works from inside the home?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whenever I read about someone who thought there was some kind of value they could bring to the Trump WH, I feel like this:
y.yarn.coView Full Size

This is what people think of you.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just another foul republican attempting public redemption by shoving their wife in front of them in a pathetic play for sympathy.
 
Fano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.

How?


We know how, we want chance
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lacey saw it coming. She said she "hated Trump" and did not want her husband to leave his comfortable life in Indiana, ... Lacey, 46, worried about a lasting "stigma" but her husband talked her into supporting their move by saying he thought he could make a bigger difference inside the administration than outside it, especially when it came to his efforts to combat opioid addiction.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He did nazi that coming .
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: okay. Let's set aside the Trump part and discuss this:

"Even as Adams was seeking to define the next chapter of his life, he was engaged in an almost constant battle on social media. His frequent tweets about everything from his personal life to public health issues have invariably drawn attacks from both the right and the left. Rather than ignore his critics, he has often punched back, engaging in Twitter spats that stretch for days.
...
"I get mad at him for being addicted to Twitter," Lacey said."

Hey Doc, how about you put the phone down and get off social media. I can see why not many academic places want to hire you.

next up:

"The couple started to worry about how they would support their three children, especially since Lacey does not work outside the home."

Sounds like Lacey needs to get a job, unless she works from inside the home?


If they can't afford medical care, it's simply because they have made poor decisions in life.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
magicalquote.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keep in mind, under Pence a needle exchange program was discontinued which allowed an AIDS crisis to pop up in rural Scottsboro IN.

So he was already terrible before he went to work for Trump.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor guy, being discriminated against.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.

How?


Your attempt to be coy ill suits you. You're not the cute child star of a popular 80's sitcom.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Intrepid00: Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.

How?

How what?  How did he fail?  Are you seriously asking how the Surgeon General of the United States failed the american people during the pandemic given the utterly shambolic handling of said pandemic in 2020?  Is your memory that poor?


Yes, how?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I feel for her, as none of it was her choice. Him? Nah. Lie down with dogs, wake up with fleas.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, not surprising being as trump and trump supporters are the only form of terminal cancer that is transmissible through casual contact.
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Whenever I read about someone who thought there was some kind of value they could bring to the Trump WH, I feel like this:
[y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]
This is what people think of you.


100% this.

"Oh, I can temper Trump's wilder decisions!" "Oh, Hitler's a kitty kat when you get to know him, I'll talk him down!" "Oh, Genghis just likes sightseeing, I'll run his itinerary!"

You're a dumbass, and deserve to wear that scarlet A MAGA hat.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: king of vegas: "But I just wanted pay, power, and access and was fine being a token black man lying about a virus killing Americans. Why is that so wrong?"

Tell us what he lied about.


Oh no, you're a pro-disease Trumper?
Noted.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee. It's almost like decent human beings want nothing to do with someone who worked for an infamously awful human being.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: Intrepid00: Deathbymeteor: Oh no, the Surgeon General for an administration that utterly botched the largest public health emergency of the century thus far is tainted by his association with the administration that utterly blew a most severe public health emergency of the millennium thus far and he expects us to feel bad for him not being able to shake off that stench of failure and moral cowardice?

There's a million people who should all be able to tell you to go fark yourself Jerome, but you know, they died while you failed at your job.

How?

How what?  How did he fail?  Are you seriously asking how the Surgeon General of the United States failed the american people during the pandemic given the utterly shambolic handling of said pandemic in 2020?  Is your memory that poor?


OUTRAGE!!!!!
 
