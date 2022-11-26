 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Apple fanbois seeking new iPhones on Black Friday outraged at inefficient child labor in China resulting in no inventory   (ibtimes.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have seen stories during the past few weeks about  the window closing to be able to get a new iPhone before Christmas. The last one said delivery dates are now into January. If people are showing up expecting phones to be in stock at stores, they're not paying attention.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You buy the iPhone 14 and an hour later you want to buy the iPhone 15.
 
anticontent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More free time for them to shoot up a school, synagogue, or drag queen story hour.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotCodger: I have seen stories during the past few weeks about  the window closing to be able to get a new iPhone before Christmas. The last one said delivery dates are now into January. If people are showing up expecting phones to be in stock at stores, they're not paying attention.


Apple people would need some sort of bloatware to make them aware, and remind them, of that.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is 100% Apple's fault for relying so much on China to produce their goods.

The lack of supply chain diversity really screwed them over when Covid hit.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they were waiting for black Friday to try and get a deal they're morons. Apple doesn't have sales. Just like Nintendo.

The Switch has been out for almost 6 years and it's still $300. The "black Friday deal" retailers are advertising is a Switch with a download for Mario Kart 8 for $300. Which is standard.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The fact that people are willing to shell out over $1,100 twice a year just have have the latest iPhone makes me think of Apples users the same way I thought of David Koresh followers.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just wait two weeks for the next version to come out.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Verizon and AT&T snapped them all up for new customers.

/Not a fanboi.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What does the IPhony do that my S21Plus can't do?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: NotCodger: I have seen stories during the past few weeks about  the window closing to be able to get a new iPhone before Christmas. The last one said delivery dates are now into January. If people are showing up expecting phones to be in stock at stores, they're not paying attention.

Apple people would need some sort of bloatware to make them aware, and remind them, of that.


"MacWorld", Safari or any other browser for free
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ordered a new iPhone 14 Pro yesterday from my carrier, not because "ermagurd it's Black Friday!!11!!one!!!11", but because I had the day off and it was a convenient day to go.  Earliest I could get one was early January.  Don't really care about the delay as I just need a better camera than my phone offers by spring.

/if you're looking to get specific electronics by Christmas, you're probably already too late
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well we can't except American kids to do it, because this was all they could come up with
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We can't make them here.
Americans don't want to do the work that Chinese child labor will do.
 
uttertosh [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
TFA: Among them were Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock.

Don't worry! There's prolly gonna be a fan-mod real soon that patches this glitch!! ;-P
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: What does the IPhony do that my S21Plus can't do?


Generate a smugness aura?
 
