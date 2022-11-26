 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned. Moses is not pleased   (abc27.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't worry, Subby, your mom can supply everything that state needs in that department.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now let's do this everywhere.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.paramount.techView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  I had one once, it was lovely.

My problem with them isn't that they take over - mine was easy enough to kill, it was a single root system and never spawned a new bush - iat's the fact that you have to constantly trim them or they grow to the size of a school bus.  And not the short bus, either.

An invasive species that you can only get at the local greenhouse doesn't seem like much of an issue.
 
NakedApe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Humans are the alpha invasive species.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're banning penicillin?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I dunno.  I had one once, it was lovely.

My problem with them isn't that they take over - mine was easy enough to kill, it was a single root system and never spawned a new bush - iat's the fact that you have to constantly trim them or they grow to the size of a school bus.  And not the short bus, either.

An invasive species that you can only get at the local greenhouse doesn't seem like much of an issue.


Birds eat the berries and spread it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Three Amigos - The Singing Bush & The Invisible Swordsman [HD] [1080p]
Youtube WT0te6DvuoE
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Unsung_Hero: I dunno.  I had one once, it was lovely.

My problem with them isn't that they take over - mine was easy enough to kill, it was a single root system and never spawned a new bush - iat's the fact that you have to constantly trim them or they grow to the size of a school bus.  And not the short bus, either.

An invasive species that you can only get at the local greenhouse doesn't seem like much of an issue.

Birds eat the berries and spread it.


Ultimately I'll take the word of the experts... but we get Purple Loosestrife everywhere and the government keeps telling us it's bad and to kill it on sight (or at least stop taking it home for our 'natural' gardens), and grass that isn't cared for will be rapidly replaced by Taraxacum, but I've yet to see Euonymus Alatus anywhere but deliberately planted.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nurseries and other garden shops should ban these invasive plants nation-wide. There are native versions which are perfectly suitable, such as Euonymus atropurpureus,whose habitat is Pennsylvania and Ohio and a few other nearby states.
 
The Exit Stencilist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good. Non-native plants and especially invasive ones should be prohibited en mass. Enough with the all-American "lawn culture" of resource intensive farkwaddery that harms regional habitats and drains our depleting water supply all in the name of making front yards look like the centerfold from "white douche bag gardens"
 
