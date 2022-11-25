 Skip to content
Australian bin chickens have learned to lick the cane toads
15
547 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 9:35 PM



MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Go, Bin Chickens! At least something can eat those toads.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Planet Earth : Bin Chicken (4K)
Youtube w4dYWhkSbTU
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Camel toads on high alert.

... wait... what?
 
stuartp9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not just bin chickens that have become resourceful.. there are also "trash parrots".

Sulphur-crested cockatoos in Australia are learning how to open garbage bins in Sydney
Youtube l8NOR1L1-sg
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those Ibis birds are nasty. And nearly fearless. I had to threaten more than a couple in a trip there.

But this does sound like a useful service here
 
Bondith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know they've bin chickens, what are they now?
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, technically they scare the absolute shiat out of them, in this case poison, by shaking them vigorously. Then they go down to the creek and wash iat off. Once rinsed they eat some of the toad, but still avoid the shoulders.

It's awesome!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Let's hope they don't start licking the camel toads!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm assuming this was somewhere near Barstow
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ktybear: Well, technically they scare the absolute shiat out of them, in this case poison, by shaking them vigorously. Then they go down to the creek and wash iat off. Once rinsed they eat some of the toad, but still avoid the shoulders.

It's awesome!


"She believes it is evidence of a "stress, wash and repeat" method that the birds have developed to rid the toads of their toxins before swallowing them whole."

How do they swallow the toads whole but avoid the shoulders?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games until an Osama bin chicken emerges.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: ktybear: Well, technically they scare the absolute shiat out of them, in this case poison, by shaking them vigorously. Then they go down to the creek and wash iat off. Once rinsed they eat some of the toad, but still avoid the shoulders.

It's awesome!

"She believes it is evidence of a "stress, wash and repeat" method that the birds have developed to rid the toads of their toxins before swallowing them whole."

How do they swallow the toads whole but avoid the shoulders?


They eat them upside down.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Every young toad should go seeking wet sprockets.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Now we just need the gorillas to eat the ibis...
 
