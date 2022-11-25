 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Thousands of nuisance Floridians are killed each year. Is it necessary?   (tampabay.com)
    More: Florida, American Alligator, 6-foot alligator, University of Florida, nuisance alligator trapper, Alligator, Florida, Phil Walters, Gainesville, Florida  
posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 11:20 PM



11 Comments
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see culling some of the asshats driving on I-75.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
nuisance Floridians

tautology

/especially around mar a lago
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: nuisance Floridians

tautology

/especially around mar a lago


Rent free
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fluffy sure is taking a long time to go  potty.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Necessary?

Is it necessary for me to drink my own urine?  No, but I do it anyway because it's sterile and I like the taste.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why not just forcibly remove them to some place, like, say, Oklahoma?

Trail of Alligator Tears

/ yeah, I know, but they're not crocodiles
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In a while, crocodile.

/gator is good eatin'
//got some caiman leather boots, damn fine boots if I say so
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd feel worse about it if they were still endangered, but they aren't. Florida has plenty of gators.

Back when I was living in a rural area of Virginia I could not believe they didn't let hunters kill deer year round. There were deer everywhere. During rutting season sometimes the males would chase my car because I think the exhaust resonated at some frequency that set them off.

I love deer, I think they are cute. I also think we have plenty of them.
 
mononymous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If we don't have the odd hurricane to cull the Floridians, they'll infest the rest of the country.  They're a dangerous invasive species.

Oh, ...alligators? I think we could do without alligators...
 
pwkpete
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Necessary?

Is it necessary for me to drink my own urine?  No, but I do it anyway because it's sterile and I like the taste.


It's not sterile

But to answer subbys question:

YES
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Protections allowed the alligator population to return to safe levels


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
