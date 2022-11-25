 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   This is certainly a new one: "According to the affidavits, there was no indication of alcohol or drug influence or mental health issues"   (wfla.com) divider line
45
    More: Florida, Crime, English-language films, Arrest, The Reckless Driver, Resisting arrest, 38-year-old Ashlee Lauren Morgan, Race, Thanksgiving  
•       •       •

1328 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So just another a$$hole?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OdradekRex: So just another a$$hole?


...officers spotted a white Range Rover speeding in a residential neighborhood at around 60 to 70 mph.

What was your first clue?

Sounds like she tagged a Stop Sign. I don't know whether being pissed off caused her to tag the stop sign or tagging the stop sign pissed her off.

The department said officers later learned Morgan fled a crash on 26 Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast where she hit a stop sign, leaving damage to her rear bumper.

The intersection of 26 Ave., NE & 1st St., NE

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then she drives another mile.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Sounds like she tagged a Stop Sign. I don't know whether being pissed off caused her to tag the stop sign or tagging the stop sign pissed her off.

The department said officers later learned Morgan fled a crash on 26 Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast where she hit a stop sign, leaving damage to her rear bumper.


I don't understand how she damaged her rear bumper.

Did she back into it?  Did she cut a turn so closed that she hooked it?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried about 2/3 of the way down is that she had previously fled from another crash; so she likely assumed that the police stopping her were doing so to arrest her for the crash she'd fled earlier. I'm assuming no evidence was found that she knew of the race, it was trying to drive through it?
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: So just another a$$hole?


Potentially. Of course, if you're relying on police affidavits for a mental health evaluation, well...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nintenfreak: Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.


Are you looking to comment in some other thread involving politics, but accidentally posted here?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White girl problems
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "..."Morgan was observed driving recklessly south on Coffee Pot Blvd NE...Snell Isle Bridge...Brightwater Boulevard...Lamara Way Northeast...Morgan fled a crash on 26 Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast..."

"...In a statement sent to News Channel 8, the Department said "Our officers immediately identified the reckless driver as being a threat to the runners. She eluded several officers, drove past barricades and lighted police cars onto the street being used for the race. Thanks to the quick response of the officers on scene, they were able to stop her, and avert what could have ended up being tragic results...We shudder to think what would have happened had the threat reached Kettle Black Parkway.  Not only do we think our community is unprepared for a collision of that magnitude, but also the lame jokes on Fark would go beyond the pale..."
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

Sincerely,
Someone who earned a doctorate studying mass shootings and is now working on a book about the same
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(That is, mass violence happens all over, all the time -- the linked one just happen to use a different weapon)
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

Sincerely,
Someone who earned a doctorate studying mass shootings and is now working on a book about the same


As someone who suffered from mental illness early, you're far more likely to be someone's victim than to victimize another yourself.... which gave all the recent talk of "victim blaming" a very interesting wrinkle.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Drug influence, Alcohol influence, Mental Health influence, no.

Florida influence, on the other hand...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Drug influence, Alcohol influence, Mental Health influence, no.

Florida influence, on the other hand...


So... racism?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Unobtanium: Sounds like she tagged a Stop Sign. I don't know whether being pissed off caused her to tag the stop sign or tagging the stop sign pissed her off.

The department said officers later learned Morgan fled a crash on 26 Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast where she hit a stop sign, leaving damage to her rear bumper.

I don't understand how she damaged her rear bumper.

Did she back into it?  Did she cut a turn so closed that she hooked it?


She's from Florida.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She would be hailed a hero by the cops and DeSantis if those were 5K runners were protesters.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Karenitis isn't a recognized mental disorder yet. It will be when one of the drug companies finds that a side effect of one of their existing products inhibits it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like entitled influence.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

433: Nintenfreak: Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.

Are you looking to comment in some other thread involving politics, but accidentally posted here?


Thought she was TARGETING a 5K run or whatever.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I haven't been to Florida in a long time, and, when I was there, I mostly in retirement communities (visiting elderly relatives), so, seriously, I didn't know anyone in Florida drove over 20 mph.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
wkrg.comView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.


More people need shootin' these days.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
St. Pete woman stopped from driving into 5K runners,...

That's a lot of runners!
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [wkrg.com image 850x478]


Yipes. Lot of bad choices there. Bad lip job. Bad botox. Bad eyebrow job. And a cheap chin implant. Bad dye job. But her neck looks good.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Oneiros: Unobtanium: Sounds like she tagged a Stop Sign. I don't know whether being pissed off caused her to tag the stop sign or tagging the stop sign pissed her off.

The department said officers later learned Morgan fled a crash on 26 Avenue Northeast and 1st Street Northeast where she hit a stop sign, leaving damage to her rear bumper.

I don't understand how she damaged her rear bumper.

Did she back into it?  Did she cut a turn so closed that she hooked it?

She's from Florida.


Florida folkses can hit the back end of their cars driving forward into their garages, and I have seen this happen.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The 5K runners need to be aware that if they're running five thousand miles they will encounter some bad drivers.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: 433: Nintenfreak: Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.

Are you looking to comment in some other thread involving politics, but accidentally posted here?

Thought she was TARGETING a 5K run or whatever.


Mm-hm.  That's what she would appear to have done.  There is no information about a motive at all.  Perhaps before stirring up the pot and sidetracking everything into politics, we can have nice things for just a little bit before that happens.  Doing that all the time is really some one-note bullsh*t.

You could have been a scant more creative and mentioned that any organization of her name is the name of a porn star, or that perhaps she was blinded by such a bright future in jail, or that every one was ready to run away already, but no, let's just do the cheap, angry politics thing again.  All politics all the time is boring as f*ck and annoying as hell.

Thank you for listening to my TED talk.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: So just another a$$hole?


Just another White Patriot.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
According to the affidavits, there was no indication of alcohol or drug influence or mental health issues.

She was just being Florida. That's all that's needed.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"While under arrest, the defendant banged her head against the rear windows of the police cruiser, attempted to exit as her handcuffs were being adjusted, was combative, and OC Spray was utilized on two separate occasions in order to gain her compliance," a police statement said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

More people need shootin' these days.


I don't know if you think you're being funny, if you're serious, or what, but that's the worst comment I've seen all day.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

433: Nintenfreak: 433: Nintenfreak: Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.

Are you looking to comment in some other thread involving politics, but accidentally posted here?

Thought she was TARGETING a 5K run or whatever.

Mm-hm.  That's what she would appear to have done.  There is no information about a motive at all.  Perhaps before stirring up the pot and sidetracking everything into politics, we can have nice things for just a little bit before that happens.  Doing that all the time is really some one-note bullsh*t.

You could have been a scant more creative and mentioned that any organization of her name is the name of a porn star, or that perhaps she was blinded by such a bright future in jail, or that every one was ready to run away already, but no, let's just do the cheap, angry politics thing again.  All politics all the time is boring as f*ck and annoying as hell.

Thank you for listening to my TED talk.


Okay I'm pretty sure she's not doing it because she's trying to facilitate communism.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not saying people don't commit mass murder for non-political reasons, but the people who commit mass murder have political reasons, always.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And I doubt she was going to run over 5,000 people. They would have run away or become lodged under vehicle, if she didn't run out of gas first.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Conservatism is a mental illness, but it's not an excuse.


And, sadly, no treatment or cure
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You'd have to test her for drugs and alcohol to discover them in her system.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hurricane Ashley Expected To Strike Several Bars This Cinco De Mayo
Youtube xWQN5-Top6g
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: I'm not saying people don't commit mass murder for non-political reasons, but the people who commit mass murder have political reasons, always.


As someone that studies mass murder (referenced above), you could not possibly be more wrong.
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

Sincerely,
Someone who earned a doctorate studying mass shootings and is now working on a book about the same


Actually all mass shootings in the US involve mental defects - the mental defects of a society (and its government) which places a higher value on the "freedom" to buy/own guns than on the lives of its citizens.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Okay I'm pretty sure she's not doing it because she's trying to facilitate communism.


She could have had a purse full of Kohl's Cash that was about to expire.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So, just some entitled biatch?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't believe farkers even have axes anymore by the way they grind them.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KenMcCarthy: Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

Sincerely,
Someone who earned a doctorate studying mass shootings and is now working on a book about the same

Actually all mass shootings in the US involve mental defects - the mental defects of a society (and its government) which places a higher value on the "freedom" to buy/own guns than on the lives of its citizens.


It's so nice that people can distill complex topics down to single issues. "It's politics! It's mental defects!"

Only if the definition of "mental defect" is so broad that "I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it anymore" is both political and a mental illness. :|
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: [wkrg.com image 850x478]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hankie Fest: Multiple mass shootings (using the definition of four or more shot and injured or killed) every day -- we only hear about a few of them. And most of them don't involve mental illness.

Sincerely,
Someone who earned a doctorate studying mass shootings and is now working on a book about the same


Will you send us a link when it comes out? Seriously, I'll buy a copy and I'm sure a lot more people here will.

/sorry if that's been asked already
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.