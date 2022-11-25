 Skip to content
"So then my sister says 'Let's go to the bar for a few drinks, but don't go overboard'"
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That has to be the luckiest man alive today. Found more than 24 hours after he was reported missing in the open ocean?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Clearly this only works if someone sees you fall overboard. It must have been a hell of a thing to just watch that ship sail off over the horizon.
What Happens If You Fall Off A Cruise Ship?
Youtube skAKL-zM3-Y
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I work for Carnival, so I'm really getting a kick out of these replies.

/old Fark meme is old
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

"Sh*t."
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide attempt? Even if you're drunk, you have to climb over tall railings to go overboard. It's not like you could just stumble and slip off the side.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, subs.

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHA!!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 28-year-old man, who has not been identified,

How do they know they have the right guy then?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It could have been one of those guys randomly swimming around in the ocean.
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, with a head completely full of air it clearly helped him keep afloat even when he was passed out
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been terrifying. I can't imagine what it'd feel like to be rescued after that long.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it'll be awhile before he attempts suicide again.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trying to recreate that scene from Titanic? I am guessing an epic selfie attempt
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thankfully she didn't get stuck bending over into the dishwasher or this could've been a lot worse
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUNDERSTRUCK
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I can't imagine someone that was trying to kill themselves putting in the effort to keep themselves afloat for over 15 hours.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Will you get to work on the new Icon of the Sneeze when it starts taking passengers?
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They may have changed their mind halfway through the fall.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even sharks won't eat food from a cruise ship!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was under the impression that all cruise liners had MOB (man overboard) sensors that will alert when any sizeable item, like a human, goes over the rails.

I'm surprised the dude lived. No life jacket? Your odds of survival drop to 10%.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You know, this being Fark I thought that was going in a completely different direction.

/more incesty.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I've read a few stories from people who have jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge in California and the Skyway Bridge in Florida who survived.

They all said the moment they jumped, they instantly regretted that decision.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I once watched a disturbing documentary about people jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge, and the survivors all reported exactly that.

Although the stupid selfie theory is a strong contender.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ugh, that one.  No one told me.  I would have been fine with a YouTube video of the bullet points.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Upgraded to stable condition from aquatic condition.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't think that he's putting salt on his food for the next year.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tfa has a link to another Carnival story. 60+ person fight after an apparently unapproved three-some was discovered. 😀🙃🤩   🤬
 
jonas opines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

'I'm gonna pee off the side of this ship and no one gonna stop me!' he chuckled cleverly.
 
hammettman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

He was going to take a leak.  Maybe he really had to go and couldn't find the bathroom and, well, if you've ever had to go really badly just think of all the things you'd do for relief.
 
