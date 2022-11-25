 Skip to content
(CNN)   The world's skinniest skyscraper is almost complete, already fat-shaming its neighbors   (cnn.com) divider line
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
William Baldwin will be watching all the tenants fap though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Must be nice.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bet the top floor of that is going to be a total carnival ride as the wind blows it around.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's no excuse for fat buildings, they're a drain on resources and require more maintenance.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's not an article, that's an ad.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You said size didn't matter!  *Cries*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bet the top floor of that is going to be a total carnival ride as the wind blows it around.


You'll get over it.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Bet the top floor of that is going to be a total carnival ride as the wind blows it around.


Not that's anyone's going to live in it anyways.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Summoner101: That's not an article, that's an ad.


Pretty sure they had the building sold out before construction started.

/Mr. Roger's voice: "Can you say 'international money laundering', kids?"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who said there was a housing crisis?  I mean, just look at what's available out there!!!
 
HempHead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

foo monkey: bloobeary: Bet the top floor of that is going to be a total carnival ride as the wind blows it around.

You'll get over it.


I bet no bathtubs allowed on the upper floors.
 
adj_m
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Another "skinny" skyscraper for the ultra wealthy to purchase apartments they will never live (or in many cases even spend a day) in. Cool.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it has a one lane pool? Is that for anyone in the building to use or is it just for one occupancy?

*fark will not let me post the pic
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It must have one of those hanging counterweight doohickeys near the top floor, to counter any swaying.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: it has a one lane pool? Is that for anyone in the building to use or is it just for one occupancy?

*fark will not let me post the pic


It's an option when your apartment is built, like gas stoves or a helipad.
 
