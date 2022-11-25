 Skip to content
(CNN)   Joey, have you ever been in a Turkish invasion?   (cnn.com) divider line
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but he has seen a grown man naked.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC! How hard is it not to invade your neighbor?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They genius of the biblical apocalypse story is it says that in the end their will be wars and rumors of war..... which describes EVERY era of human history!
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The SDF, backed by Washington, had been instrumental in the fight against ISIS since 2014"

Fark user imageView Full Size
I can see why.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, it takes a very special type of delusional idiocy to look at the clusterf*ck Putin's got his forces and think:

"I wanna get in on some of that action in an even more f*cked up theater"
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey:  "The Kurds bombed us!"
Kurds:  "We did no such thing."
Turkey:  "This justifies invading Syria."

Is this where the world goes "Eh, whatever" because the entire rest of the world inexplicably hates the Kurds too?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where there's a Kurd, there's a way.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His economy is a f*cking disaster because he's using the central bank to save himself and his friends.

Sure, I'm sure he'll use war as a distraction. Oldest trick in the books.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SDF, backed by Washington, had been instrumental in the fight against ISIS since 2014. But its backbone is the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia, which Turkey considers a wing of the PKK and seeks to eliminate.

I hadn't been reminded what a circular firing squad the Syrian battlegrounds are. Wasn't there a story about CIA-backed group and a Pentagon-backed group were fighting each other with their US-supplied weapons?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: Where there's a Kurd, there's a way.


You just stay on your tuffet, Muffet.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short answer: No he won't.

Long answer: No he won't for all sorts of strategic and economic reasons, but this is a fine time for him to shake the EU and NATO trees for more goodies.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All this over cheese?
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: No, but he has seen a grown man naked.


They shouldn't be showing gladiator movies in first class while children are present.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: JFC! How hard is it not to invade your neighbor?


Yabbut his gazebo is nicer than mine and he's not really using it so...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: All this over cheese?


Well, cheese Kurds. It's what they make Putin out of I think.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phishrace: Walker: No, but he has seen a grown man naked.

They shouldn't be showing gladiator movies in first class while children are present.


Are you not entertained?!
 
phishrace
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: phishrace: Walker: No, but he has seen a grown man naked.

They shouldn't be showing gladiator movies in first class while children are present.

Are you not entertained?!


Joey obviously was.
 
