(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Welcome to Black Friday shoppers... Shoppers? Shoppers? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller... Bueller   (fox2now.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure you miss that Best Buy customer relationship much more than the customers do.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you have the sales up already for months and you combine that with telling the consumer that there's a recession on or coming every single day for months... what did you expect?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, if there was a 50" TV on sale for $25, I'd be in line. You take a $240 price tag and drop it to $150, that $90 difference in not enough for me to get excited about. It's not worth freezing my ass off overnight to a "deal"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was at the mall today for a movie and it was packed. The line outside Bed Bath and Beyond alone was like Space Mountain. I have no idea why. "Black Friday" has been going on since the day after Halloween.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every shopper interviewed on every newscast I watched today led off with a variant of "Well, inflation is so high this year" so the bullshiat harvest was bountiful this year.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they don't want to be shot by a white supremacist with an AR-15?
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: The line outside Bed Bath and Beyond alone was like Space Mountain. I have no idea why.


Cashing in their $5 off $25 coupons.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yeah, the "Early Black Friday" sales have been on for months. There's nothing special about today.
And I'm sticking with handmade gifts (especially from the Farketplace), experiences, gift cards, or cash. I'll never understand why people gripe about capitalism, then go stand in line to participate.
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Every shopper interviewed on every newscast I watched today led off with a variant of "Well, inflation is so high this year" so the bullshiat harvest was bountiful this year.


what do you expect? Let's Go Brandon flooded the country with gay mexican rapists, and ruined the economy. He's trying to take away our guns so we can't even defend ourselves!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Our subdivision is off the road that eventually leads to an Outlet Mall.

It may have been quiet elsewhere, but miles long backups everywhere here.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only deal that tempted me was Amazon's 54% off the entire DS9 series. And I was able to snag that on my phone while in bed and then roll back over for a nap.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I drove past a shopping center earlier today. It was busier than usual, but there was still plenty of room in the parking lot. In days gone by it would've been totally packed, with lines to get into the parking lot.

/anecdata
//doesn't count
///get 20% off slashies!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I have no intention of going shopping anywhere except my local grocery store until after Jan. 10th. On the other, I can't think of any consumer good* that I need at this point of my life. My wife and I don't do xmas, since her birthday is in January and mine is in Feb.

*appliances get replaced when they fail, not because there's a new color out.
/Tankless water heater $3800
//Built-in oven $4200
///Ductless heat pump $12k
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I go to the grocery store the day after Thanksgiving.   It's one of my favorite days to grocery shop.  Nobody there, shelves are stocked by 8 am.  I don't even buy anything particularly different except burrito shells for gobbleritos.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Today on "journalists apparently still don't know about online shopping"
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Black Friday?
That was Oct. 29.
And Nov. 4, 11 and 18.
We're all done now.
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I amazoned some 3d printer filament that was 25% off.  Decent deal for the costume I'm building.

I don't really need any big ticket items at the moment.  Certainly nothing to go out of my way.

Actually I could use a new car.  If Subaru had a 50% off WRX's for one day only, I could be bothered.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I worked today. Alone. I'm still slightly shaking. Lol.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He remembers working in retail during traditional Black Friday shopping, and it was not that long ago.

Yeah, as a 30 year retail veteran, I'll say most of us prefer the new way. No psycho BS first thing this morning. Just a steady build into a very busy day today. It makes it easier to schedule the team heavy during peak hours.  Our ad started at the beginning of the week with no Friday only specials.  Same high sales volume as in the past, spread out over more days.
There was a time it was hard to enjoy Thanksgiving, knowing what was coming. Now it's nice to focus on the fam on Thursday.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
BRICK AND MORTAR IS DEAD

Synchronous physical presence is a meat thing. Get over it and reclaim your time, which is the most precious commodity there is. Why anyone would waste their time standing behind others just to pay the same exact price for something is beyond me. It's allowing the capitalist engine run all over you. Buy everything online and let their world burn. The oligarchy certainly doesn't give two sh*ts about you.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Who  wants to go fight through what has to be Dante's modern version of hell to get the same deal you'd have gotten a week ago, or a week from now?  As a bonus you get to risk someone who thinks "jab" is a pejorative coughing in your face.  Act fast and you can be one of the lucky few thousand people this month who get to be part of an active shooter event...

Or you can click 3 buttons on your mouse...

Your call.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Xmas is cancelled.

The Commie Pinko outside should have told you.

Warning: the preceding post contains triggering material ... I should probably have place this warning ahead of the ire trap. Aint't I a lil Dickens?
 
Creoena
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well if stores let me shop in my underwear like online does, then maybe I'd go.  Well, probably not, but maybe.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: Yeah, the "Early Black Friday" sales have been on for months. There's nothing special about today.
And I'm sticking with handmade gifts (especially from the Farketplace), experiences, gift cards, or cash. I'll never understand why people gripe about capitalism, then go stand in line to participate.


You is very educated.
 
Kar98
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why would I want to experience times ten what I'm trying to avoid all year?
 
blasterz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm sure you miss that Best Buy customer relationship much more than the customers do.


Funny thing is Best Buy is contributing to the no campers situation. They began their sale last week; local store sold out of the laptop I had my eye on on Monday. Checked today and they don't have it even for order. They'd sold out of 100% of their "limited supply Black Friday special" before Black Friday. Walmart's also been running specials all week.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: I'll never understand why people gripe about capitalism, then go stand in line to participate.



"Doctor, it hurts when I do this!"
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I'm sure you miss that Best Buy customer relationship much more than the customers do.


They were always useless
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: BRICK AND MORTAR IS DEAD

Synchronous physical presence is a meat thing. Get over it and reclaim your time, which is the most precious commodity there is. Why anyone would waste their time standing behind others just to pay the same exact price for something is beyond me. It's allowing the capitalist engine run all over you. Buy everything online and let their world burn. The oligarchy certainly doesn't give two sh*ts about you.


Surejan.gif
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I had to go to the hardware store this morning and was absolutely dreading it, but traffic was light and there were no crowds at the shopping area. Maybe this country has finally grown out of this Black Friday nonsense.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Look, if there was a 50" TV on sale for $25, I'd be in line. You take a $240 price tag and drop it to $150, that $90 difference in not enough for me to get excited about. It's not worth freezing my ass off overnight to a "deal"


Not even that.  I've had a few things on an Amazon wishlist for a while now, everything that's listed as a "black Friday sale" isn't any cheaper than when I added.

This seems fairly common, so that $240, 50" TV is still $240 - it just has the $500 MSRP listed as the standard price.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: BRICK AND MORTAR IS DEAD

Synchronous physical presence is a meat thing. Get over it and reclaim your time, which is the most precious commodity there is. Why anyone would waste their time standing behind others just to pay the same exact price for something is beyond me. It's allowing the capitalist engine run all over you. Buy everything online and let their world burn. The oligarchy certainly doesn't give two sh*ts about you.


Burn their world by shopping Amazon? Don't they then just escape on the penis shaped rocket you funded?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Actually I could use a new car. If Subaru had a 50% off WRX's for one day only, I could be bothered.


Wait, if you can.  Higher interest rates + an impending recession + a supply shortage mean nobody's buying cars right now unless they absolutely have to.  Production will get back to normal before long, and while dealer lots won't be overflowing, better deals will be coming along in 2023.  Especially the end of ADM (Additional Dealer Markup).

I do hope car buyers remember which of their local dealers were price-gouging during 2022.
 
phedex
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All i know is with 95 percent of the office off today, I was loving the amount of crap i was able to work on and actually get completed.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: [Fark user image 300x168]


I did listen to Dr. Dre, Keep Their Heads Ringin' while waiting for the US/ENG kickoff.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I go to the grocery store the day after Thanksgiving.   It's one of my favorite days to grocery shop.  Nobody there, shelves are stocked by 8 am.  I don't even buy anything particularly different except burrito shells for gobbleritos.


That's an odd post-Thanksgiving tradition, but whatever works for you
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Black Friday at the local Target was pretty hectic, but not the madhouse I was expecting.  Day went by pretty fast.
 
T.rex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I"m convinced, any deal you can find, you can find that same deal any day of the year on Amazon or Ebay or some other online venue.    Its for people who don't really know intrinsic specs and what they mean.   They out here buying 720p when you coulda got 4K for a little bit more.
 
germ78
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I had to go to work super farking early this morning (2 AM) but not for big retail. I was expecting to see some traffic heading to the mall and strip mall with a Best Buy that I go past on my way to the interstate, but there was none. Seemed strange.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: I go to the grocery store the day after Thanksgiving.   It's one of my favorite days to grocery shop.  Nobody there, shelves are stocked by 8 am.  I don't even buy anything particularly different except burrito shells for gobbleritos.


I did today because we were out of some stuff and it's supposed to rain here like crazy tomorrow. (Saturday is my normal shopping day) It was glorious. I was able to find stuff that I hadn't seen in months.
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Lord Bear: Actually I could use a new car. If Subaru had a 50% off WRX's for one day only, I could be bothered.

Wait, if you can.  Higher interest rates + an impending recession + a supply shortage mean nobody's buying cars right now unless they absolutely have to.  Production will get back to normal before long, and while dealer lots won't be overflowing, better deals will be coming along in 2023.  Especially the end of ADM (Additional Dealer Markup).

I do hope car buyers remember which of their local dealers were price-gouging during 2022.


I've actually spoken to two local dealers, and both were selling at MSRP.  Both had a 6+ month long waiting list too.

The Honda dealer on the other hand more than doubled the price on a Civic type R. Honda won't be getting my business.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: functionisalwaystaken: I go to the grocery store the day after Thanksgiving.   It's one of my favorite days to grocery shop.  Nobody there, shelves are stocked by 8 am.  I don't even buy anything particularly different except burrito shells for gobbleritos.

That's an odd post-Thanksgiving tradition, but whatever works for you


I went for a run first, the started on decorations later.  Rainy here so not as much outside time as I prefer.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

T.rex: I"m convinced, any deal you can find, you can find that same deal any day of the year on Amazon or Ebay or some other online venue.    Its for people who don't really know intrinsic specs and what they mean.   They out here buying 720p when you coulda got 4K for a little bit more.


It's always been that way even before Amazon/Ebay. The $100 laptop or $50 "HD TV" have always been utter shiat.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I shop earlier for Christmas. Also since most of the people I used to shop for are died of old age now it's much less I'm shopping for. Only one I splurge on anymore is myself and that was when a really sweet deal on an AMD system (while not the best) just hit that price/performance range during the GPU shortage to make it a great upgrade in that rare moment of time. Don't really need anything else when I got my COBOL compiler and Fark.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: geekbikerskum: Lord Bear: Actually I could use a new car. If Subaru had a 50% off WRX's for one day only, I could be bothered.

Wait, if you can.  Higher interest rates + an impending recession + a supply shortage mean nobody's buying cars right now unless they absolutely have to.  Production will get back to normal before long, and while dealer lots won't be overflowing, better deals will be coming along in 2023.  Especially the end of ADM (Additional Dealer Markup).

I do hope car buyers remember which of their local dealers were price-gouging during 2022.

I've actually spoken to two local dealers, and both were selling at MSRP.  Both had a 6+ month long waiting list too.

The Honda dealer on the other hand more than doubled the price on a Civic type R. Honda won't be getting my business.


Years ago, my roommate was a Mustang guy. Wanted a specific version of the newest model. Sticker had written, in Sharpie, "dealer mark up, $5000." Not gonna lie, I was impressed by their honesty.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bought a 55" smart tv for $279 a week before 'black friday' and that's the regular price. Also, who goes to stores to buy things, anymore? Lol
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cyber Monday is for shopping for anything expensive that I want.

I get yelled at less for not wearing pants.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People spend less money on wants when the needs cost more.

Can't explain that!

/groceries are killing us.
 
