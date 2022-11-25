 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Man breaks up kindling for fire and then....whoa that's weird   (whio.com) divider line
publisherofdreams
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Da fuq do you "accidentally" hit a propane tank while chopping kindling?  Seriously
 
Toxophil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is why I chop kindling on my oxy-acetylene regulators instead.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Da fuq do you "accidentally" hit a propane tank while chopping kindling?  Seriously


I make it a rule of thumb not to chop kindling with my deer rifle.

/I will take it that there is A LOT more to this story.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Da fuq do you "accidentally" hit a propane tank while chopping kindling?  Seriously


I've seen it and I've called it out, as stupid as fark as I distanced myself.  You place the end of a piece of wood on the edge of the protective ring/handle and pound it down with another piece of wood.  I ended up looking like the asshole, because nothing exploded - normalization of deviance. What's funny is that all the women walked away with me.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Da fuq do you "accidentally" hit a propane tank while chopping kindling?  Seriously


Bear in mind...
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what the local affiliate tells us that the sheriff told them,
so we may never know what actually happened.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Local coyote attacks have gotten more devious.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

transporter_ii: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Da fuq do you "accidentally" hit a propane tank while chopping kindling?  Seriously

I make it a rule of thumb not to chop kindling with my deer rifle.

/I will take it that there is A LOT more to this story.


Either that or this guy's surname is "the Barbarian."  You hit a propane tank with an axe mostly you get an almighty clank, a dull axe, and a serious case of vibration ouchies to your hands
 
