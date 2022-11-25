 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star) Boobies Judge appears half naked on virtual court appearance. All rise (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Boobies, Judge, Judge Vivian Polania, Judicial Disciplinary Commission, disciplinary panel's lengthy 16-page ruling, Colombian judge, unpaid leave, scantily-clad judge, news outlet Infobae  
•       •       •

TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bailiff whack his peepee!
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a great way to launch her OnlyFans account.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be MUCH more concerned about the slurred speech than what she was or was not wearing.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which half?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?


Strippers have a shelf life just slightly longer than milk.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's pretty.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A judge that has "I make bad decisions" written all over her.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even with someone else's dick.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OnlyJudges.com
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: A judge that has "I make bad decisions" written all over her.


🙄
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. That's 10 pounds of nuts in a 5 pound bag.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'd like to enjoin the court to peruse my briefs"

It made a motion
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, folks: shutter closed whenever webcam not in use.

FTFC[aption]: "Polania appeared to be wearing underwear in the infamous hearing and was smoking a cigarette"

...she looks..."satisfied"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh...and keep your work laptop and your "fun" laptop separate.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scantily-clad judge, 34, appeared on a Zoom call in what seemed to be her underwear while overseeing a hearing about a car bombing aimed at an army brigade, and the raunchy clip quickly went viral, prompting the investigation into her behaviour.


The Daily Star and I have very different definitions of "raunchy" behavior.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size


Also, combined with the fact that she's got a ring light in the background I wonder if she's mentally checked out of her job as a judge and is just trying to keep collecting that paycheck while also earning online influencer / softcore porn money (which is totally cool, just not while half-assing your judge job).
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like she has questionable hygiene.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I was expecting much worse.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All rise!
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Here cums the judge
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
By half naked they mean not naked at all.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Also, combined with the fact that she's got a ring light in the background I wonder if she's mentally checked out of her job as a judge and is just trying to keep collecting that paycheck while also earning online influencer / softcore porn money (which is totally cool, just not while half-assing your judge job).


Hey, I own a ring light, and I'm a 56 year old, bald, chubby, hairy dude.1 I'm nowhere near being an influencer or an OnlyFans model.  I just got a cheap ring light for around $20 from American Science & Surplus and it makes my face look better on Zoom & Skype calls because otherwise the lighting in my apartment sucks.

1I'm one person's fetish and that's enough thanks.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

robodog: Death by Spaghettification: Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?

Strippers have a shelf life just slightly longer than milk.


If your "act" is just taking your clothes off and wandering around the stage, true. But the women who can dance well and stay in shape can be successful into their late 30s, even 40s.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The scantily-clad judge, 34, appeared on a Zoom call in what seemed to be her underwear while overseeing a hearing about a car bombing aimed at an army brigade, and the raunchy clip quickly went viral, prompting the investigation into her behaviour.


The Daily Star and I have very different definitions of "raunchy" behavior.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 348x194]

Also, combined with the fact that she's got a ring light in the background I wonder if she's mentally checked out of her job as a judge and is just trying to keep collecting that paycheck while also earning online influencer / softcore porn money (which is totally cool, just not while half-assing your judge job).


Follow up: yup, she doesn't specifically list the link on her page, but her instagram has plenty of pics that are giving off strong "i have an onlyfans" or maybe "i take private requests" energy (like topless but covered with her arm or in a suggestive pose in lingerie).  Or who knows, maybe she just enjoys it...even reddit still has the occasional longtime 'nudes for the fun of it' account here and there.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: A judge that has "I make bad decisions" written all over her.


Well, I guess we'll find out if that's literal
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um ... kudos to the tattoo artist?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The scantily-clad judge, 34, appeared on a Zoom call in what seemed to be her underwear while overseeing a hearing about a car bombing aimed at an army brigade, and the raunchy clip quickly went viral, prompting the investigation into her behaviour.


The Daily Star and I have very different definitions of "raunchy" behavior.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 348x194]

Also, combined with the fact that she's got a ring light in the background I wonder if she's mentally checked out of her job as a judge and is just trying to keep collecting that paycheck while also earning online influencer / softcore porn money (which is totally cool, just not while half-assing your judge job).


This is a good point.  Why shouldn't she be able to cam and preside?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Such a situation is not consistent with the care, respect and circumspection with which a judge of the republic must administer justice.."

Usually you have to pay extra for that.
 
ricochet4
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?


Because I'm ugly
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
punisher tattoo on the forearm?

I think I must be the only person who really is not into ink.

IMO, seems there are more bad tattoos than good ones.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Um ... kudos to the tattoo artist?


no.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is a good point.  Why shouldn't she be able to cam and preside?


Mostly I think it's just that they would prefer she didn't do both simultaneously.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: New Rising Sun: The scantily-clad judge, 34, appeared on a Zoom call in what seemed to be her underwear while overseeing a hearing about a car bombing aimed at an army brigade, and the raunchy clip quickly went viral, prompting the investigation into her behaviour.


The Daily Star and I have very different definitions of "raunchy" behavior.

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 348x194]

Also, combined with the fact that she's got a ring light in the background I wonder if she's mentally checked out of her job as a judge and is just trying to keep collecting that paycheck while also earning online influencer / softcore porn money (which is totally cool, just not while half-assing your judge job).

This is a good point.  Why shouldn't she be able to cam and preside?


I know nothing about Colombia's legal system and only the bare minimum about the overall culture there, so I'm totally guessing: they may not be legally allowed to have a second job for ethics rules (with possible exceptions for relevant things like irregular academic work).  Re-reading the article, it seems like she's already had some issues with promotional compensation received due to her instagram (plus personal/professional flack for the kind of content she posts there).

Honestly, I'm amazed it's only a little bit of trouble she's had.  Can you imagine a local judge somewhere in the US with an insta full of spread eagle lingerie and topless shower pics?  LIke, they would get eaten alive in the media at whatever level reach their position had.

...then again, that candidate in NYC posted and advertised an explicit video of himself having sex and he was out of the news cycle in days.  So...maybe times are changing (I still think a woman who did that would have caught 100x the publicity he did).
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hmm.

Judge vs camgirl:

People pay exorbitant rates just to have your undivided attention
It's a really good idea to maintain rigid boundaries between your private life and professional life
There's no guarantee of a happy ending at the end of your interactions
You often wear a special outfit
Comfort with public speaking is a plus


They're really practically the same job.
 
miscreant
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

natazha: robodog: Death by Spaghettification: Why waste your money on law school when you can just be a stripper?

Strippers have a shelf life just slightly longer than milk.

If your "act" is just taking your clothes off and wandering around the stage, true. But the women who can dance well and stay in shape can be successful into their late 30s, even 40s.


Or if it's the Clermont Lounge in Atlanta, into your 80s and 90s even
 
Shryke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She strikes me as a solid decision-maker.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Hmm.

Judge vs camgirl:

People pay exorbitant rates just to have your undivided attention
It's a really good idea to maintain rigid boundaries between your private life and professional life
There's no guarantee of a happy ending at the end of your interactions
You often wear a special outfit
Comfort with public speaking is a plus


They're really practically the same job.


Walking into court and saying, "show me your tits," will get you a date at the Gray Bar Motel.

Walking into a cam room and saying, "show me your tits," will get you silenced or bounced.

So, no. Not the same thing.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pablo Escobar would hit that.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Believe it or not..  job positions can have certain standards... especially when you're at work.

You don't see me applying to be in sales do ya?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: olrasputin: Hmm.

Judge vs camgirl:

People pay exorbitant rates just to have your undivided attention
It's a really good idea to maintain rigid boundaries between your private life and professional life
There's no guarantee of a happy ending at the end of your interactions
You often wear a special outfit
Comfort with public speaking is a plus


They're really practically the same job.

Walking into court and saying, "show me your tits," will get you a date at the Gray Bar Motel.

Walking into a cam room and saying, "show me your tits," will get you silenced or bounced.

So, no. Not the same thing.


I mean it will put you in fark jail too
 
Katwang
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This may turn me into a repeat offender.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
She does have nice abs
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kitty2.0: olrasputin: Hmm.

Judge vs camgirl:

People pay exorbitant rates just to have your undivided attention
It's a really good idea to maintain rigid boundaries between your private life and professional life
There's no guarantee of a happy ending at the end of your interactions
You often wear a special outfit
Comfort with public speaking is a plus


They're really practically the same job.

Walking into court and saying, "show me your tits," will get you a date at the Gray Bar Motel.

Walking into a cam room and saying, "show me your tits," will get you silenced or bounced.

So, no. Not the same thing.

I mean it will put you in fark jail too


Heh, well Fark is no one's personal erotica site.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hyjamon: I think I must be the only person who really is not into ink.

IMO, seems there are more bad tattoos than good ones.


Nope, you're not the only one. I really don't like tattoos. Part of it is due to my Asperger's, but the big part is that most are poorly thought out and poorly executed.

Seen many women who have turned a smoking hot body into a billboard for graffiti.
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Axeofjudgement: Kitty2.0: olrasputin: Hmm.

Judge vs camgirl:

People pay exorbitant rates just to have your undivided attention
It's a really good idea to maintain rigid boundaries between your private life and professional life
There's no guarantee of a happy ending at the end of your interactions
You often wear a special outfit
Comfort with public speaking is a plus


They're really practically the same job.

Walking into court and saying, "show me your tits," will get you a date at the Gray Bar Motel.

Walking into a cam room and saying, "show me your tits," will get you silenced or bounced.

So, no. Not the same thing.

I mean it will put you in fark jail too


Hey dude.

...

Show me your tits.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

indy_kid: Hyjamon: I think I must be the only person who really is not into ink.

IMO, seems there are more bad tattoos than good ones.

Nope, you're not the only one. I really don't like tattoos. Part of it is due to my Asperger's, but the big part is that most are poorly thought out and poorly executed.

Seen many women who have turned a smoking hot body into a billboard for graffiti.


It may surprise you, but women don't do things to their body with your opinion in mind. ;)
 
