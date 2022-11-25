 Skip to content
(ABC News)   The gun shop told him of the waiting period, but he replied "But I'm mad now"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits."


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x414]


Shop owner: "... and this is for taking out police helicopters.."

Homer: (laughing) "oh I don't need that one..." (pause, menacingly) "...yet."
 
6nome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?


Probably while dressed in drag.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I was lead by satan to the bus stop every day to drag my ass off to school so I would never end up working in a walmart. HAIL SATAN!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
🎶
Well I get into a card game in a company town
Caught a miner cheating I shot the dog down
Shot the dog down, watched the dog fall
Never touched his holster, never had a chance to draw
The trial was in the morning and they drug me out of bed
Asked me how I pleaded, not guilty I said
Not guilty I said, you've got the wrong man
Nothing touched the trigger but the devil's right hand
Not guilty I said, you've got the wrong man
Nothing touched the trigger but the devil's right hand
the devil's right hand, the devil's right hand
Nothing touched the trigger but the devil's right hand
🎶

Just blame it all on the devil.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"wish my parents had paid attention to my social deficits" Having spent the past 2 years in therapy, I can tell without a doubt that is therapist speak. Someone told him that line, people sont speak like that on their own
 
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?


Worse.

filmfracture.comView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Getting fired from Walmart is a blessing not a curse  , although I thought handguns had a 7 day waiting period?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah. Perfectly legal. Regular "good guy with a gun." Are we done with the 2nd yet?
 
Bot v2.38beta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Official Chaos Theory Trailer
Youtube wZ3g8Gx3RxY


full scene non youtube link
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]


Is that Tom Hanks on the left?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

alechemist: Getting fired from Walmart is a blessing not a curse  , although I thought handguns had a 7 day waiting period?


From a brief google so maybe another farker in the know can correct me but there isn't a federal or virginia state law requiring a waiting period.

https://giffords.org/lawcenter/gun-laws/policy-areas/gun-sales/waiting-periods/

There is no federal waiting period. Under the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), a dealer may transfer a firearm to a prospective purchaser as soon as he or she passes a background check.

https://everytownresearch.org/rankings/state/virginia/
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?


First (made for TV) movie role IIRC.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?

First (made for TV) movie role IIRC.


Height of the Christian "Satanic Panic".
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

alechemist: Getting fired from Walmart is a blessing not a curse  , although I thought handguns had a 7 day waiting period?


Nope. Not currently at least. I don't know if other states have state level waiting periods, but the standard is a quick background check that happens in the store, it takes about 30 minutes. The forms are on a tablet and are filed online.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnphantom: sjmcc13: Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?

First (made for TV) movie role IIRC.

Height of the Christian "Satanic Panic".


Didn't Tom Hanks go crazy at the end and was sent to the loony bin?

/the statute of limitations has run out on "spoilers" and none of you were going to watch it anyway
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We all have social deficits. We learn to overcome them. We learn, over time, sometimes with the help of the police, that we must walk past Curves without putting our junk on the glass.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, so his murdering people was everyone else's fault?

Got it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We all have social deficits. We learn to overcome them. We learn, over time, sometimes with the help of the police, that we must walk past Curves without putting our junk on the glass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Most super murderers sure don't have enough introspection to know that their problems start with their upbringing, but he's right. His parents raised a monster, and there are certainly direct links between a disturbing childhood and this type of behavior.

Basically, I agree his parents are partly to blame. Same as every spree murderer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope Wal-Mart is OK.
Corporations are people, and we wouldn't want them to get hurt.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shinji3i: alechemist: Getting fired from Walmart is a blessing not a curse  , although I thought handguns had a 7 day waiting period?

From a brief google so maybe another farker in the know can correct me but there isn't a federal or virginia state law requiring a waiting period.

https://giffords.org/lawcenter/gun-laws/policy-areas/gun-sales/waiting-periods/

There is no federal waiting period. Under the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), a dealer may transfer a firearm to a prospective purchaser as soon as he or she passes a background check.

https://everytownresearch.org/rankings/state/virginia/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: johnphantom: sjmcc13: Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?

First (made for TV) movie role IIRC.

Height of the Christian "Satanic Panic".

Didn't Tom Hanks go crazy at the end and was sent to the loony bin?

/the statute of limitations has run out on "spoilers" and none of you were going to watch it anyway


I never watched it because I have a deep respect for D&D going back to around 1981.
 
dirkfunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dirkfunk: Most super murderers...


super spree

Ftfm
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnphantom: sjmcc13: Hyjamon: foo monkey: 6nome: "Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,"

So he was playing Dungeons and Dragons just beforehand?

Worse.

[filmfracture.com image 850x445]

Is that Tom Hanks on the left?

First (made for TV) movie role IIRC.

Height of the Christian "Satanic Panic".


Sucks that we're in another mass hysteria moment.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnphantom: I never watched it because I have a deep respect for D&D going back to around 1981.


I watched it when it was on TV, the end is all I remember.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in the 90s, my brother went through a rough divorce.  He needed some extra cash and went to work at Walmart, part time, evening and weekend shifts only.

He said later that if he had less self control, he could easily have used his employee discount to buy a weapon and use it first on his soon to be ex, then his coworkers and lastly on himself.  It's a miserable place to work and he's been haunted by those two years ever since.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Orcastraighted"?
 
cefm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone knew he was an antisocial arsehole who was difficult to work with. And they made him a supervisor.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shinji3i: alechemist: Getting fired from Walmart is a blessing not a curse  , although I thought handguns had a 7 day waiting period?

From a brief google so maybe another farker in the know can correct me but there isn't a federal or virginia state law requiring a waiting period.

https://giffords.org/lawcenter/gun-laws/policy-areas/gun-sales/waiting-periods/

There is no federal waiting period. Under the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), a dealer may transfer a firearm to a prospective purchaser as soon as he or she passes a background check.

https://everytownresearch.org/rankings/state/virginia/


The waiting period is for them to wait for the clock to run out for the background check to come back from an overworked bureaucrat, at which point the sale is allowed to go through.

/innocent until proven guilty and all that
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Peejay: The waiting period is for them to wait for the clock to run out for the background check to come back from an overworked bureaucrat, at which point the sale is allowed to go through.

/innocent until proven guilty and all that


There's a first time for everything and all that.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
