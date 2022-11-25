 Skip to content
(Fox5 DC)   Criminal justice reform pioneer shot dead in southeast DC, which is not the proof of concept its backers wanted   (fox5dc.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartoon from 70's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Says copyright 1968
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Road rage.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violence can find any of us.

Good on him for using his life trying to help people out of the cycle.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere, there's a douchebag gluing himself to a Vermeer, exclaiming "I'm just like Kelvin Blowe!"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the ACA , our justice system isn't here to protect the poor. As a matter of fact ,they don't care if you die.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.


Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.

Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...


But particularly more in places with strict gun laws.  There is much better evidence that unleaded gas did more to decrease crime than the NRA.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.

Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...


That implies there is a societal aspect to it. But it's my fault for being an NRA member.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Kit Fister: waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.

Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...

But particularly more in places with strict gun laws.  There is much better evidence that unleaded gas did more to decrease crime than the NRA.


along with access to abortion services
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: HoratioGates: Kit Fister: waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.

Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...

But particularly more in places with strict gun laws.  There is much better evidence that unleaded gas did more to decrease crime than the NRA.

along with access to abortion services


And better education, and improved socioeconomic support and...
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Kit Fister: waxbeans: mjjt: Cartoon from 70's

[Fark user image image 850x850]

Wow. And here we are still. Thanks NRA.

farking sad.

Well, except for the fact that the overall violent crime and murder rate has dropped by more than half since then...

That implies there is a societal aspect to it. But it's my fault for being an NRA member.


Tell us more about how you're the real victim.
 
