 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Latest fashion trend: no pants   (cnn.com) divider line
56
    More: Giggity, Edie Sedgwick, Andy Warhol, Sienna Miller, Factory Girl, Kendall Jenner's latest street style, American actor, Leggings, playful speculation  
•       •       •

1887 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Nov 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkers are once again ahead of the curve.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, it's a trend.. if you copy straight up morons.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than skinny jeans.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: Farkers are once again ahead of the curve.


Right?  I can't believe I've been a fashion trendsetter all this time and I didn't even know it.  Now we just have to make ripped BVDs, holey socks, and beer guts a thing and we'll be galumphing down the runway with the best of 'em.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that family in particular.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you have nice legs and a good ass you can do this
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: RaceDTruck: Farkers are once again ahead of the curve.

Right?  I can't believe I've been a fashion trendsetter all this time and I didn't even know it.  Now we just have to make ripped BVDs, holey socks, and beer guts a thing and we'll be galumphing down the runway with the best of 'em.


Don't forget good slippers. Good footwear while telecommuting is a must.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About time they caught up to us.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't even own any pants
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm. So we have three people for whom maintaining a high vis social media profile is a big part of their livelihood, knowing they have a flock of photographers stalking them anytime they're in public, wearing clothing they know will generate gossip headlines.  It's less a fashion choice (or trend) and more of a business decision.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wakko Warner did it first.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like wearing kilts and I'd be totally down with them becoming a normal male clothing item. I'd be ahead of fashion curve for once
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recently pointed out that "no shirt, no shoes, no service"; doesn't cover pants.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd probably get a court date at The Hague if I left home without pants.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way ahead of you. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoy wearing trousers, mostly because my legs get really cold otherwise.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Down with pants!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can i still wear some on my head, in case of stupid?
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOMFG! CNN does it again!

Another masterclass in journalism.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don Hertzfeldt: The Animation Show (Full, HQ)
Youtube pMQ-t3nGzrI
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Noxious1: ZOMFG! CNN does it again!

Another masterclass in journalism.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If Pepe the Frog hadn't turned into a symbol of fascism, I could post the "feels good, man" cartoon here.

\fark right-wingers
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Down with pants!


Up with skirts!
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fano: Well if you have nice legs and a good ass you can do this


You can do it even if you don't. No one can stop you.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: [frinkiac.com image 480x360]


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I wish the media would stop giving oxygen to that family of dipshiats.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

no1curr: I like wearing kilts and I'd be totally down with them becoming a normal male clothing item. I'd be ahead of fashion curve for once


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fashion trend?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Looking forward to this in the size 26 plus trundling around the dollar store.

Where's your eye bleach?
I just work here, man.  If we have it, it's in the store.  Or not.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh bother.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fano: Well if you have nice legs and a good ass you can do this


If you've got it, flaunt it! Abraham Lincoln
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AcneVulgaris: Down with pants!


Up with miniskirts!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pfft, that's not new! These peoples have been doing that for generations:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's a certain Harold&Kumar scene that comes to mind.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Hmm. So we have three people for whom maintaining a high vis social media profile is a big part of their livelihood, knowing they have a flock of photographers stalking them anytime they're in public, wearing clothing they know will generate gossip headlines.  It's less a fashion choice (or trend) and more of a business decision.


etcanada.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Slip a skirt on and your Euro fashionable.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For this to be true we'd have to acknowledge that yoga pants are in fact pants.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Hmm. So we have three people for whom maintaining a high vis social media profile is a big part of their livelihood, knowing they have a flock of photographers stalking them anytime they're in public, wearing clothing they know will generate gossip headlines.  It's less a fashion choice (or trend) and more of a business decision.


PAY ATTENTION TO ME!!!!!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As long as they have a version with pockets, I fine with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kabloink: As long as they have a version with pockets, I fine with it.

[Fark user image 254x254]


I need to proof read more often :)
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JJRRutgers: Wakko Warner did it first.


i think you mean donald duck
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

blondambition: New Rising Sun: Hmm. So we have three people for whom maintaining a high vis social media profile is a big part of their livelihood, knowing they have a flock of photographers stalking them anytime they're in public, wearing clothing they know will generate gossip headlines.  It's less a fashion choice (or trend) and more of a business decision.

[etcanada.com image 681x1023]


Look at me!  Look at me!  Everybody, look at me!
 
caljar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Attention whore doing attention whore stuff.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WTP 2: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x463]



Look at me!  Look at me! Look at me!  Look at me!  Everybody, look at me!
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.