 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Atlético Madrid's chief doctor to treat Pope Francis. Big shooter, that pontiff   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Papal Coronation, Spanish radio station Cope, Pope, Italy, Radio, Pope Benedict XVI, Pope's busy schedule, Dr Villaln  
•       •       •

320 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Football is life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not enough divine power to get Griezmann on the field more than 30 minutes a game.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Still not enough divine power to get Griezmann on the field more than 30 minutes a game.


Thus answering the ancient conundrums about are there rocks god can make that are too heavy for even him to lift.  Apparently, yes
 
johnphantom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"The head of Atlético Madrid's medical team has been summoned to the Vatican to help treat Pope Francis, who is suffering from an arthritic knee."

Must be so nice to use God to get special care.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did you see that ludicrous display last night?


\got nothing
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnphantom: "The head of Atlético Madrid's medical team has been summoned to the Vatican to help treat Pope Francis, who is suffering from an arthritic knee."

Must be so nice to use God to get special care.


Mother Teresa would have told him to just suffer, he's lucky because it will bring him closer to Jebus.
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess the holy water enema didn't take.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Obviously god wanted him to have a bum leg. Why are they trying to circumvent gods will?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Get ready for a new pope.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soccer? Is that a big thing?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.