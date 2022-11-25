 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   If you have herpes, it can be very beneficial to take precautions. Such as not sticking your genitalia in people's water bottles   (star-telegram.com) divider line
    More: Sick  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooooo.....since I don't have herpes, can I continue putting my dick in random water bottles?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have herpes.  I even got a shirt made that says in big block letters, "NO HERPES."  You'd think the ladies would be all over it, but here I am, all alone.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had herpes on my head. Very embarrassing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a signed Picasso!
Youtube tzZ8kWq8sec
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it wouldn't have happened if the bathroom weren't so dirty he couldn't stand to go there.

They should get a janitor in there to prevent stuff like this.

/s
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lesson learned: always be nice to the janitor
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHOW ME WHERE THIS IS FORBIDDEN IN THE EMPLOYEE HANDBOOK!!!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Watt's career really went to hell.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman who reported Diaz told authorities she did not have an STD prior to the incidents, but she has since tested positive for the same incurable, and potentially fatal, type of herpes, officials said.

I feel bad for this woman, but also, don't like 75% of adults have herpes? Also, saying it's "potentially fatal" feels like a rather dramatic statement. Again, this is awful and shouldn't have happened, but this makes it sound like he practically murdered her.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is this 3 more or 2 more and the one we already knew about? (Paywall came up just after the h/l)
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could've gone my entire life without knowing this and been fine.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, are other types of beverage more soothing?
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agree he should get arressted but the article is fearmongering.  Tons of people have Herpes simplex 1 in the form of cold sores.  Pretty sure the fatality rate is super small or we would have worked harder on a vaccine for it.  HSV-1 is typically oral, HSV-2 is more often associated with genital infections, of course both strains can happily live at either location.

The amusing part of the article is the janitor's penis fit through the opening of an average sized water bottle.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: Could've gone my entire life without knowing this and been fine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suburban Lawns Janitor ( Onscreen Lyrics)
Youtube UYLb4Zxl3Yc
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: I once had herpes on my head. Very embarrassing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas trying to be more Florida than Florida.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are way too many stories about men put their junk where it don't belong. You don't hear of women doing this sort of thing. Not that I am asking for equal opportunity. No one should be puddin their junk where it don't belong.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
farking with people's food and drink is a line you just don't cross.  Years ago when I worked at Target a guy on third shift got caught pissing in various bottles in the breakroom fridge.  It wasn't the first time he did it.  He got caught via hidden camera and was fired.  A few days later some guys beat the shiat out of him outside his house.  It was bad.  They ended up paralyzing him from the neck down and he's been bedridden ever since.  Personally, I think he got what he deserved.

TL,DR don't mess with people's food & drink.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I swear honey, I never cheated, I must have gotten it from a water bottle!
 
