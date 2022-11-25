 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1952, Agatha Christie built a better Mousetrap and the world continues to beat a path to the door   (history.com) divider line
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See How They Run was a very good movie. I'm looking forward to seeing it again when it shows up at Redbox.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
visiting England with a friend who had been countless times, and who insisted we see "The Mousetrap". halfway through i couldn't help but notice she was napping. when i asked her about it later she said, "oh it's not very good, and i've seen it so many times".
...then why did we come?
"it's what you do"
apparently this was a thing among hardcore Anglophiles
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Been and seen it twice. Agreed it wasn't the best play of all the ones I've seen, but it's a fun evening and well worth seeing if you ever make it to London.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I thought "See how the Run" was the perfect tribute to the "Mousetrap". It wasn't a good movie but it looked like it would be good because of the names associated with it.

I'd say this moment in history was an excuse for an ad.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I found it "OK" which I take it is how most theatregoers find "Mousetrap."  I really wanted it to be better, with the actors involved, but it was just too hackneyed and corny for it to really shine as either a comedy or a mystery/thriller.
 
