(Al Jazeera)   China orders more lockdowns and mass testing after record COVID surge. Which sounds bad, but at least it's got the authentic warm sound from vinyl   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile American continue to leave the house with a cough. Continue to crowd each.  Thanks you turds.
Benjamin Franklin  was correct
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
Tax the fark out of rich people.  And in this case stay home if you have a cough. Wear a mask. And social distance; you deplorable humans.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not


It's just like a cold, and it will be gone by April, when it gets warm.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is experiencing unrest because of their COVID cases. The recent riots in the Apple factory shows that people are getting really frustrated with it all.

China just can't give up on it and go home with COVID like we did. Not with 1.5 billion people in such a small area.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Very sad for the Chinese people.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile American continue to leave the house with a cough. Continue to crowd each.  Thanks you turds.
Benjamin Franklin  was correct
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
Tax the fark out of rich people.  And in this case stay home if you have a cough. Wear a mask. And social distance; you deplorable humans.


I'm one of those deplorable humans you talk about - and proud of it. Got my initial shots, caught COVID and suffered what could be considered a MILD COLD - and I have a have a shiatload of checklists of symptoms that, according to "EXPERTS" should have killed me by now.

If America/Americans suck so bad, head over to China, where I'm sure they'll coddle you nice and well.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And in this case stay home if you have a cough. .

Unless you work a marginal job with no sick leave and you need to make rent.  Back to work for you virus factory # 438-98-9381.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prepare ze camps
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not


Oh, you know we will.   Wear a mask?  Get bossters?  Just gummint overreach.  Stomping (cough) on (cough) mah freedoms.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: waxbeans: Meanwhile American continue to leave the house with a cough. Continue to crowd each.  Thanks you turds.
Benjamin Franklin  was correct
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
Tax the fark out of rich people.  And in this case stay home if you have a cough. Wear a mask. And social distance; you deplorable humans.

I'm one of those deplorable humans you talk about - and proud of it. Got my initial shots, caught COVID and suffered what could be considered a MILD COLD - and I have a have a shiatload of checklists of symptoms that, according to "EXPERTS" should have killed me by now.

If America/Americans suck so bad, head over to China, where I'm sure they'll coddle you nice and well.


Dont  listen to him waxbeans. Stay here on FARK where you and your ideas are appreciated the most and your entertainment is irreplaceable
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.


We should be taxing them to cover the cost of institutionalized care after repeated bouts of COVID leave them disabled and incapable of caring for themselves.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Very few major countries are run by engineers not afraid to experiment with human society.  Refreshing in a way from other counties run by theocracies or organized crime.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not


we're getting one.   Lost of FB friends who are vaxxed and boosted are getting it for the first time.   I'm the same and I got it two weeks ago (fine now and clear after a week)  ironically on a trip to downtown DC to clean out my office as I'm now fully remote.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not


After the USMNT is gone from the world cup super spreader event and the fans come home? Or when Chinese businessmen come over with the newest best Christmas presents to market?
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magorn: Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not

we're getting one.   Lost of FB friends who are vaxxed and boosted are getting it for the first time.   I'm the same and I got it two weeks ago (fine now and clear after a week)  ironically on a trip to downtown DC to clean out my office as I'm now fully remote.


I tested positive just yesterday. My only symptom is that I'm pretty damn congested. Of course two vaccines and three boosters helped a ton.

It did blow a gigantic hole in my holiday plans, though.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not

It's just like a cold, and it will be gone by April, when it gets warm.


stick a UV light up your ass

How to Compilation Volume 1
Youtube SUTYsl9TTvA
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not


Should be interesting. Trump blew the first one off. Biden wont.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not

It's just like a cold, and it will be gone by April, when it gets warm.


Australia is hiatting late spring and there were about 1,000 deaths over 30 days as of a week or so ago.  The numbers were heading down but the death rate is higher than it was this time last year.  For people over age 16, that is 69.3% of people with 3rd booster and 25.3% with a 4rd dose and 97.3% with one dose.  The hospitals are at about 1/2 of their overloaded capacity.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

We should be taxing them to cover the cost of institutionalized care after repeated bouts of COVID leave them disabled and incapable of caring for themselves.


Communist.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.


https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china/

Mainland China has administered at least 3,409,697,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 122% of the country's population.

Something isn't working
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Very few major countries are run by engineers not afraid to experiment with human society.  Refreshing in a way from other counties run by theocracies or organized crime.


It's all fun and games until the engineers in some cargo cult superpower inadvertently unleash a virus on all of society by tinkering with deadly viruses in lab with a BSL on par with a dentist's office.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: BitwiseShift: Very few major countries are run by engineers not afraid to experiment with human society.  Refreshing in a way from other counties run by theocracies or organized crime.

It's all fun and games until the engineers in some cargo cult superpower inadvertently unleash a virus on all of society by tinkering with deadly viruses in lab with a BSL on par with a dentist's office.


It's how half the science fiction disaster movies start.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china/

Mainland China has administered at least 3,409,697,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 122% of the country's population.

Something isn't working


Yeah, the Chinese vaccine they use which has been known for well over a year now to be far less effective than Western vaccines.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There's no way this thread will be populated by deranged weirdos who haven't left home in 2 1/2 years
Who rely instead on faceless others to make shiat and bring shiat to their door
Not thinking twice about what those others are risking to serve them
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There's no way this thread will be populated by deranged weirdos who haven't left home in 2 1/2 years
Who rely instead on faceless others to make shiat and bring shiat to their door
Not thinking twice about what those others are risking to serve them


As opposed to deranged weirdos who knowingly put others at risk of death or permanent disability by willfully spreading covid?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china/

Mainland China has administered at least 3,409,697,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 122% of the country's population.

Something isn't working


their vaccines are totally ineffective.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china/

Mainland China has administered at least 3,409,697,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 122% of the country's population.

Something isn't working


It is generally understood that the Chinese vaccines aren't very effective.
So, yeah - they aren't working as well as the vaccines we have here.
In order to work, vaccines have to be invented, tested, used, and perfected over time.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: WillofJ2: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/china/

Mainland China has administered at least 3,409,697,000 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 122% of the country's population.

Something isn't working

their vaccines are totally ineffective.


Solution: we manufacture our vaccines in China so they can steal the process and maybe not continue to be a permanent virus well.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.


Ban them from public travel, securing home loans, and apartments. Make it required to enter a sports stadium. Make it a requirement to immunize them if they show up at an emergency room or jail.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We need to strike a deal with them...

Xi, pull out of the South China Sea and we'll set you up with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Ban them from public travel, securing home loans, and apartments. Make it required to enter a sports stadium. Make it a requirement to immunize them if they show up at an emergency room or jail.


That's what they are doing in China.
Lacking an effective vaccine, it's not working.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.


If they want to get sick, that's their business. The thing is, if you respect their free will and right to think for themselves, you've got a better chance of convincing them that they're wrong. When you make it an us versus them proposition, they become entrenched in their position and cling to it and surround themselves with like minded people. You have to interact and engage with them to broaden their views. It's a slow process. My parents watch a lot of Fox news. It's a very slow process.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Blahbbs: We need to strike a deal with them...

Xi, pull out of the South China Sea and we'll set you up with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines.


Something along these lines would be a good idea. Anything that can get more effective vaccines into human arms anywhere is good.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: Magorn: Weaver95: We should know in a few days if the US will get a COVID surge or not

we're getting one.   Lost of FB friends who are vaxxed and boosted are getting it for the first time.   I'm the same and I got it two weeks ago (fine now and clear after a week)  ironically on a trip to downtown DC to clean out my office as I'm now fully remote.

I tested positive just yesterday. My only symptom is that I'm pretty damn congested. Of course two vaccines and three boosters helped a ton.

It did blow a gigantic hole in my holiday plans, though.


I also had effectively a bad head cold.   Got the Paxlovid stuff after I tested positive in an unsuccessful attempt to keep my wife and son from getting it.   I think that stuff works, I was clear about 4 days after first testing positive, but nobody warns about the taste it puts in your mouth while it's working.   My nose felt like it was stuffed with cigarette ash and my mouth felt like I was sucking on a lozenge made from asphalt.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: There's no way this thread will be populated by deranged weirdos who haven't left home in 2 1/2 years
Who rely instead on faceless others to make shiat and bring shiat to their door
Not thinking twice about what those others are risking to serve them


Been listening to this BS for nearly 3 years now. Change the record.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.

If they want to get sick, that's their business. The thing is, if you respect their free will and right to think for themselves, you've got a better chance of convincing them that they're wrong. When you make it an us versus them proposition, they become entrenched in their position and cling to it and surround themselves with like minded people. You have to interact and engage with them to broaden their views. It's a slow process. My parents watch a lot of Fox news. It's a very slow process.


Well, hopefully. I don't have any solution to prescribe, that's for sure.
 
ClintonTyree [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jso2897: Vaccination remains, far and away, the most effective response to contagious disease.
At least those whose causative organism can be vaccinated for.
It's what modern man is supposed to do.
I don't know what to do about the people who have suddenly decided to oppose vaccination.
We really can't afford to keep them around - but we cannot, ethically, deliberately kill them.
I don't see any ethical, effective solution at this point in time/.


Stand your ground doctrine: willingly unvaccinated and breathing near me?  You're threatening my life.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClintonTyree: Stand your ground doctrine: willingly unvaccinated and breathing near me? You're threatening my life.


Sure - as a joke.
In real life, shooting some asshole who walks up to me unvaxxed and unmasked does not lie within the parameter of my ethics.
So, no. I can't do that.
 
