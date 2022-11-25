 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Azerbaijan cancels Armenia talks due to France's involvement, says they're not going to do the French Mistake   (aljazeera.com) divider line
11
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"the French Mistake"

like, when Brando used a stick of butter?
 
delysid25
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I ordered jewelry from Azerbaijan in January. Never arrived and the seller refunded the purchase. It just showed up at my house the day before Thanksgiving, 10 and a half months after I ordered it
 
delysid25
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

delysid25: I ordered jewelry from Azerbaijan in January. Never arrived and the seller refunded the purchase. It just showed up at my house the day before Thanksgiving, 10 and a half months after I ordered it


Hand forged Penannular Cloak brooch in case anybody was wondering. Yes, I'm a Renny...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

delysid25: I ordered jewelry from Azerbaijan in January. Never arrived and the seller refunded the purchase. It just showed up at my house the day before Thanksgiving, 10 and a half months after I ordered it


That's the most interesting CSB I've read today.
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Violà!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Being the leader of Azerbaijan is right up there with being the assistant manager at a Burger King.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So more proxy and anti ~Ruzzian battles!  I don't think twatland, shiat-tok, nor Faceplace can handle all the Gopro videos that are a coming!

PS:  no fun fighting in the mountains in Winter!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

delysid25: I ordered jewelry from Azerbaijan in January. Never arrived and the seller refunded the purchase. It just showed up at my house the day before Thanksgiving, 10 and a half months after I ordered it


Ridiculous. The Accursed Jewel of Baku was meant to arrive on the night before Halloween, so that the American sap who ordered it would have it on him when the Blood Moon rose over th

I mean, er, sorry, that sucks, my sap... I mean my dude. But hey, free jewelry! You should definitely put it away somewhere safe and wear it to a cool American party on next Halloween.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Blazing Saddles- The French Mistake
Youtube JMK6lzmSk2o
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

delysid25: delysid25: I ordered jewelry from Azerbaijan in January. Never arrived and the seller refunded the purchase. It just showed up at my house the day before Thanksgiving, 10 and a half months after I ordered it

Hand forged Penannular Cloak brooch in case anybody was wondering. Yes, I'm a Renny...

[Fark user image image 425x425]


What in tarnation? A broche? Then where in the deep depths of the Caspian did those buffoons at FedEx send The Jewel?

I mean, er, cool taste in broches, my dude. Say, how would you like me to send you a little something extra for your trouble? It's a real ruby that glitters deep red even when there's no light. You can show it off to all your cool American friends, especially at any Halloween parties you happen to be at.
 
Hinged
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Armenians have been screwed for a long time.

Horrible.
 
