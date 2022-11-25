 Skip to content
(Metro) Hero Man secures legal right to be boring   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
•       •       •

28 Comments     (+0 »)
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a wonderful place to work.

/Evidence for my username
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking "Hey, this guy might be kind of a crank"
And then I read the whole article.
Okay.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he was Muslim, he would have been ruled as required to attend these company liquor excursions, by a French Court.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark han--- nevermind.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was also mentioned that these 'fun' nights sometimes included sharing a bed with colleagues and 'simulated sexual acts'.


So you're saying there's job opportunity available?
 
August11 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It was also mentioned that these 'fun' nights sometimes included sharing a bed with colleagues and 'simulated sexual acts'."

I detect a cultural problem.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: "It was also mentioned that these 'fun' nights sometimes included sharing a bed with colleagues and 'simulated sexual acts'."

I detect a cultural problem.


No kidding..."simulated"...I hate working with posers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The business was so insistent on end-of-week drinks, it fired Mr T...

I pity da fool.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont even like when they have a cake for me
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And the orgies?"
"Oh, I went to those until they kicked me out for boring the women."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put me on team boring.  The owner sounds like a pathetic control freak who can't get people to attend his sex parties, so he has to try to bully his employees into partying with him.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Why go to a bar and drink and be miserable I can easily do that at home
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I dont even like when they have a cake for me


i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Upon reflection, I'm only finding this story in three tabloids... so this probably never happened.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fired?  At least he wasn't torture-murdered by a Navy SEAL and a Marine Recon guy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm dreading this at my next job, if I ever f'ing get one.  "Let's go get drinks after work!"  "I don't drink." "..."  Like I'm not weird enough already.  At least I used to be able to mask it with alcohol.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have people I love and care about and I would rather spend my free time with them.
 
tuxq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. Forcing extraversion on introverts is like sending a gay kid to a pray the gay away camp. They think exposure fixes it. If it did, don't you think school would have fixed it?
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look you spend nine or more hours a day, five days a week with your coworkers. Many people make the mistake of assuming that because you spend so much time together you are friends, but you are not. They are people you collaborate with and compete with for raises and promotions. The occasional holiday get-together is acceptable but remember it is a meeting, not a true party. If you start doing shots, even if the owner is doing them, it will be remembered and used against you.
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Know what mandatory "socializing" is?

Work, and there's not enough money in the world to compensate having to "hang out" with dipshiats one has to put up with in a work setting. (Or for them to put up with you.)
Co-workers are not family, friends, or any of that fake employer propaganda nonsense. They are people who happen to work in your vicinity.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm kinda asocial.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: The business was so insistent on end-of-week drinks, it fired Mr T...

I pity da fool.


Once I read that, my brain used his voice every time the article quoted one of his arguments
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I pity the fool Subby who didn't pick up on the subject of this article
 
Tabletop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I went into the story thinking "I worked for a place like this once" and then I got to the part about simulated sex and it turns out I haven't quite.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
While you're at it throw a pizza party to show appreciation for all your employees!

/Don't do that
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Shut up, Colin Robinson!"
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trocadero: It was also mentioned that these 'fun' nights sometimes included sharing a bed with colleagues and 'simulated sexual acts'.


So you're saying there's job opportunity available?


I know of a soon to be former Representative that might be interested.
 
