(MSN)   10/10 for creativity, but 1/10 for execution   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Parking, Toronto Parking Enforcement Officer, parking ticket, old-ticket 'trick, yellow Juicy Fruit gum pack, parking officer, old tickets, parking enforcement officer  
696 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Nov 2022 at 9:50 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good idea, not a wrapper but the decoy idea. Take a picture of an existing parking ticket, 'shop it to fit your situation and just print it out on regular paper. TFA doesn't say doing that sort of thing is illegal up north, would it be legal here? They can't prove you were the one who did it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, I'm in love with PEO Erin Urquhart.

Lovely Erin PEO
May I inquire discreetly
When are you free to take some Tim's with me?
Erin!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tabletop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wouldn't it be easier to just park where you're allowed?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have fun with it.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I've never illegally parked in my life, it was just a hypothetical. And in many cases, no, it's wouldn't be easier.
 
cefm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Where's the fun in that?
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm sure forgery and conspiracy to commit fraud are legal everywhere, right? And they can't possibly trace the paper to a specific printer using the inconspicuous identifier it prints on every page.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I doubt they would put Mark Harmon and Abby on the case.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
MSN has become a British tabloid. That may be a step up for them.
 
Bslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I don't know if it's just me, or if this person is trying to trick a parking officer with a pack of Juicy gum on their windshield that's yellow," Urquhart says as she approaches the car in the video.

So what this parking-pig is saying is that she thinks, that maybe, perhaps it might be likely that someone may have been trying to do something.

GOT IT!
 
stevecore
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And in the end, they are still just a scumbag parking officer. Get a real job
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd feed her meter iykwimaityd. She looks like just the very best thing for a long cold Canadian night.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Show me on the doll where the evil parking enforcement officer touched you.
/I would like that parking enforcement officer to touch me
 
Solty Dog
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Should have put the 4-ways on. No parking is illegal if the 4-ways are on.
 
