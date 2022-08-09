 Skip to content
Day 275 of WW3: Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches further strikes on Zaporizhzhia, damaging hospital, as water restored in Kyiv. There were no casualties in the latest Zaporizhzhia strikes. It's your Friday Ukraine war discussion
29
•       •       •

johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they made a bridge hedge yet? That'll break the Russians back.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I turkey tryptophan, 2 melotonin, and a Gabapentin. With no alcohol it was still a rough night's sleep.
Any, I'm gonna try to be good and give this a go again:

Main news for November 24:

The Parliament of Romania recognized the Holodomor as a crime against humanity and the Ukrainian people.

After the last missile attack, electricity was supplied to all regions of Ukraine .

Ukraine returned another 50 Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity.

Parliamentarians of Ireland and Moldova recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Russians shelled residential areas of Kherson: there are casualties.

The Lower House of the Parliament of the Netherlands recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism .
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 25

the Russians attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia with rockets twice during the night

Around midnight, rockets hiat near the hospital. Dozens of broken windows. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

As for the morning's second strike - the circumstances and consequences are being clarified.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Light has returned to Kyiv, but emergency shutdowns are in effect

Therefore, the schedules are currently inactive. YASNO asks Kyiv residents not to use the elevators yet.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The OSCE stated that Russia's war threatens the organization's existence

The undeclared, unprovoked barbaric war in the OSCE region is the biggest threat to the organization since its foundation, said the special envoy of the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Artur Dmochovskyi. The recent death of two Polish citizens clearly demonstrates that the war waged by Russia poses a direct threat to the security of not only Ukraine, but other countries as well.

" Defending the victim - Ukraine - and opposing itself to the aggressor - Russia, the OSCE also protects the rules-based international order. This is written in the fundamental principles of the organization, which are the foundations of international security and stability. Russian aggression destroyed the foundations of the modern concept of security, no mechanisms and measures could prevent this attack in the heart of the OSCE region, " Dmochovsky stated.

He also noted that the Russian army must leave the territory of Ukraine, and Russia must respect international law, and until it decides to change its behavior, it is unlikely to return to business-as-usual on the territory of the OSCE.

As a reminder, the 20th autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will take place on November 24-26 in Warsaw. its delegates On the first day of work , the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed , who called to eliminate any opportunity for supporters of terror to participate in the activities of the OSCE PA.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ukraine is under attack. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Zaporizhzhia region
Twice during the night, the Russians shelled the suburbs of Zaporozhye with rockets. They hit the hospital at night. In the morning - at the service station. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

📍 Mykolayiv region
At night, from 00:08, the enemy attacked the port water area and the settlement of Ochakivska hromada with anti-aircraft missiles. As a result, 1 person received a concussion. Residential buildings were damaged, including one multi-story building. Details are being clarified.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
That night, the communities of Marganetska and Nikopolska were shelled from "Grady" and heavy artillery. More than 70 Russian shells landed in cities and villages. People are whole. Details are being clarified.

📍 Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians injured 3 civilians in Donetsk region: in Bakhmut, Vugledar and Krasnohorivka.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More than 300 children are under fire in Bakhmut, the police are persuading their parents to evacuate

About 15,000 people currently live in the city and suburbs, 306 of them are children. They live in inhumane conditions, do not have access to medical services and are not educated. Evacuation from Bakhmut is being done by the police, military administration and volunteers, but there are few people willing to leave.

" I strongly appeal to parents: save your children. According to the law, adults are obliged to ensure children's safety and proper living conditions. If you decide to stay under fire, the child must be evacuated accompanied by a parent or guardian. The police will organize the departure, and the authorities will provide free housing and provide social assistance ," said Ruslan Osypenko, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk region.

To apply for evacuation, you can contact the number 050-473-30-55 or any police officer, other representative of the authorities, in the end, pass it on through acquaintances.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Regarding the defense f Bahkmut, I posted these at the end of the thread last night, so if you slept in or were already on your way to fight over waffle irons, I'm doing a repeat. This is good on the scene with commentary:

Stuhna Missiles Help Ukrainian Troops Keep Russian Armor At Bay Near Bakhmut
Youtube V_zhq4WAkDI
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RUSSIAN COMMANDER LEFT THEIR SOLDIER AND RUN, WHEN UKRANIAN TANKS CAME || 2022
Youtube etaswvvPOZ4
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The True State of Russian Army
Youtube 0KiII_2qabk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kyiv. The situation with light, heat, water and communication as of 8:30

💡 Electricity . 50% of the city's housing stock operates in emergency shutdown mode.

💧 Water supply in Kyiv has been fully restored. However, some customers may still experience low water pressure, especially the upper floors of high-rise buildings that are without power. We expect the situation to stabilize in the near future.

🔆 Heat supply is restored. Emergency teams work in an intensified mode.

📶 Mobile communication. The functioning of the networks of all mobile operators directly depends on the electricity supply . As soon as the energy system stabilizes, the connection will appear in all districts of Kyiv.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In 2014, Ivan stood on the eastern borders and repelled the enemy in Donetsk region, and a year later he joined the "Kyiv" special police regiment.

Among his peers, Ivan Berezhnyk was known by the nickname Detector, as well as by his professional and human qualities. No challenges or difficulties scared him.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defender went to Avdiyivka, where together with his comrades he defended the city. Unfortunately, he died there. During the combat duty, the enemy started shelling. Ivan received injuries that were incompatible with life.

"We will definitely choose Victory and fulfill the dream of our fallen colleagues who gave their lives for the future of our state. Eternal memory of the Hero!" Ivan's brother shared.

Eternal glory to our defenders!
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The British Defense Minister called on the Ukrainian troops to maintain the pace and continue rapid attacks on the occupiers

"Given the advantage that the Ukrainians have in training and in the quality of their personnel compared to the demoralized, poorly trained and equipped Russians, it would be in the interests of Ukraine to maintain the momentum gained during the winter," said Ben Wallace.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the south of Ukraine, 17 people were detained on suspicion of collaborating with the occupiers

Ukrainian law enforcement officers and defenders are carrying out stabilization actions in the de-occupied areas. Last week, the military cleared 5 settlements of the Mykolaiv region and organized service at checkpoints around Kherson.

" During the above measures, the National Guardsmen detained 17 people who allegedly cooperated with the occupation authorities, discovered and seized ammunition of various calibers, grenades, more than 530 shells and mines for artillery systems ," said at. Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, Director of the Application Planning Department of the Main Administration of NSU, during the briefing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rashists are shelling Kharkiv Oblast

They hit Vovchansk with artillery, a residential building was damaged. A 66-year-old man was hospitalized with an injury, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported.

At night and in the morning, the Russians struck Kupyansk with S-300 missiles. There are hits on the territory of a kindergarten and a medical institution. Previously, there were no casualties.

In addition, in Vovchansk, a 69-year-old man was blown up by a landmine and was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This BS. An offending party shouldn't get a vote. It sounds like the same crap as the U.N.Excluding Russia from the OSCE is not so easy - Marshal of the Senate of Poland

According to the current regulations, there must be a consensus of votes minus one, that is, all must be "for" and no more than one "against". And we would have two countries against it - Russia and Belarus. However, a way to throw Russia out of the OSCE must be found, because the organization, which has security and cooperation in Europe in its name, cannot tolerate among its members a country that attacks a free, civilized country, - said Marshal of the Senate of Poland Tomasz Grodzki.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UNICEF:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/chloesorvino/2022/11/07/jos-andrs-has-some-things-to-get-off-his-chest-as-world-central-kitchen-prepares-for-brutal-ukraine-winter/?sh=30f088451fd5

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .  Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .  Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian ; free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Have they made a bridge hedge yet? That'll break the Russians back.


Make it out of Barberry. They'll never get rid of that.

/No idea what a bridge hedge is
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The SBU detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who had come from Crimea to prepare sabotage

The attacker was carrying out the task of the Russian special service to collect intelligence on the locations and routes of the movement of the Defense Forces in the capital region. According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice turned out to be a former employee of the disbanded militia, who remained in Sevastopol after his dismissal from the ranks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2014. After the capture of the peninsula, the attacker went over to the side of the invaders, for which he was appointed by them to the local "police department of the Russian Federation" created by the occupiers, the press service of the SBU reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Parliament of the Netherlands recognized Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra, emphasized that the country's legislation does not provide for any sanctions for those who have been declared sponsors of terrorism.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for November 12 to November 18 and the welfare check ins. Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Montenegro supports Ukraine on its way to NATO, - the Ministry of Defense of the country

"Today, Ukraine is fighting for the freedom of the entire European continent. We admire the courage of Ukrainian defenders. We are always by your side. Our country is a good friend of your people. Montenegro supports the aspirations of Ukrainians to become a full member of NATO. We will be your advocates not only in the Balkans, but also in the Alliance and Europe" , - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense of Montenegro Filip Adzic.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

andrewagill: johnryan51: Have they made a bridge hedge yet? That'll break the Russians back.

Make it out of Barberry. They'll never get rid of that.

/No idea what a bridge hedge is


I was walking my woodland with a forester 5-6 yrs ago and he spotted one barberry plant and said" Ooo, you better get rid of that" . I thought " What's the big deal, it's one plant?" 5 yrs latter I was there with a Maddox digging up more than an acre of the stuff, and then two or three weeks digging out all the thorns that have a nasty habit of going straight in. Real pertty in the autumn tho.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Russia has no future.  The *Russians* fighting in Ukraine are conscripts from the turkic Asian colonies.  They may stick around before returning and sack Moscow.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fasahd: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0KiII_2qabk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I am in no way defending russia, nor equivocating on their shittiness, because fuck russia. But this video makes a point at 4m11s that the russian army can't even supply its soldiers with socks, which is sorta true, but perhaps a little more nuanced than that.

Footwraps are an alternative to socks that russian soldiers use, for a variety of reasons.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Footwraps

/slava ukraini
//fuck russia
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While the internet may be rife with pictures of Russian Army soldiers with outdated equipment, an intelligent observer must note that most of those units are actually historical re-enactors who have heard the patriotic call to defend the Motherland with what tools they have at hand. This accounts for the video of the men with rifles from Tsarist times, men in medieval armor charging the lines in Bakhmut, and the pictures of the Roman Legionarres attempting to disable a Ukrainian tank by attacking it with spears. Army High Command salutes these brave soldiers, and has issued orders for another round of involuntary conscription for the historical reenactment brigades.

* Rumors that the stolen Ukrainian raccoon has managed to capture a Su-34 strike aircraft and bomb Sevastopol are false. Any explosions in the occupied port are simply another case of Ivan Ivanovitch being careless with matches again.

* In business news, Russian fast-food chain Tasty Period has gone international, with a new franchise opening in Belarus to deliver the high-quality and delicious foods that citizens here in Russia enjoy, including Conscript McNuggets and Szechuan Sauce created from only the finest industrial runoff from the chemical weapons factories in Novosibirsk. However, news across this economic sector is not all positive, as indications are that a civil war within the Russian Fried Chicken executive suites has broken out. Reports of dead bodies in chicken suits strewn across the boardroom are coming in, along with concerning news that the RFC mascot and chief enforcer 'Commissar Sandersky" has stepped in to impose order with his signature well-seasoned club. It is hoped that this situation will be resolved before the next quarterly earnings report.

* A chilling report has been received from the deep Siberian expedition which set out from St. Petersburg Eldritch University. Having previously mentioned strange atmospheric phenomena, an otherworldly city built before the dawn of man, and ominous portents heralding horrors to come, when last we heard the expedition was pressing on nonetheless. This new, brief message however details scenes of nightmarish annihilation, bodies strewn about with horrific injuries, and Russian men driven to madness by violence and the utter insanity of what they are attempting to . . . wait, apologies, I got my papers mixed up, this is a report from the 112th conscript battalion attacking Bakhmut. The St. Petersburg expedition has instead reported that they found some interesting rocks.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
/Me marvels at the World's generals furiously taking notes throughout this.

//modern warfare has changed, just drones alone
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Russia has no future.  The *Russians* fighting in Ukraine are conscripts from the turkic Asian colonies.  They may stick around before returning and sack Moscow.


Ukraine needs to get more truth to those Russian troops online or otherwise. Get the conscripts asking how many of their peers are from Moscow or St Petersburg. Questioning if they've even met, anyone who has met anyone, serving with the son of a member of the Duma.
 
