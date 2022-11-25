 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Elmo: Advertisers are leaving in droves. Maybe they don't understand how free I think speech should be. Wait, what if I invited back all the people banned for hate speech? Would that bring back revenue?   (theguardian.com)
ox45tallboy
5 hours ago  
Do not take away one of the proudest moments of my career as an online denizen.

Fark user image
 
AirForceVet
5 hours ago  
After that asshat Elon reinstated TFG's account, I'm glad I quit Twitter over five years ago after Dictator-in-Chief's rants allowed on that platform.
 
Marcus Aurelius
3 hours ago  
Our story so far: Elmo commits stock manipulation and securities crime.  To avoid charges, he puts in a real bid for the company.  With no due diligence, because it's not a serious offer.  Company accepts offer.  Elmo tries to get out of the deal, judge says "no".  Elmo gets taken to the cleaners.  Elmo proceeds to smash his new toy.
 
null
2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Our story so far: Elmo commits stock manipulation and securities crime.  To avoid charges, he puts in a real bid for the company.  With no due diligence, because it's not a serious offer.  Company accepts offer.  Elmo tries to get out of the deal, judge says "no".  Elmo gets taken to the cleaners.  Elmo proceeds to smash his new toy.


The prequel episodes: Elmo's parents are rich enough to own a plane which they sell in exchange for half an emerald mine.  Elmo grew up not wanting for anything and ended up in California during the dot-com bubble, made stupid money with software companies, went on to found SpaceX and pretty much buy Tesla, and got lucky enough that both had the right people to stage-manage him and defuse his worst impulses while actually using his money to achieve some pretty neat things, all told.  That success leads him to think he's better than God and that he's the only big brain around, and things start going off the rails as he can't replicate all that success in other fields because his luck starts running out, so he starts running his mouth and attention whoring, which gets him in trouble with the SEC.  Naturally, this just makes him go off the rails harder because his big brain and lack of prior consequences combine to make him into a billionaire manchild.  Pissed because people are making fun of him on the Interwebs and doing mean things like tracking his private jet, he runs his mouth further by offering to buy Twitter, mainly so he can stop people being mean to him.
 
Gubbo
2 hours ago  
He lost me when he unbanned Trump.

I'll admit, I miss it. It was a good source for news for me. But, such is life
 
sno man
2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
nekom
2 hours ago  
Times like this I really do understand people who just love to watch it all burn.
 
null
2 hours ago  

sno man: [Fark user image 850x594]


i0.wp.com
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: He lost me when he unbanned Trump.

I'll admit, I miss it. It was a good source for news for me. But, such is life


Yeah, I had two accounts, one for stuff I wanted to follow for personal reasons, and another for stuff related to work. I downloaded and closed the personal account last week. I have done the request for the "work" account and will close it.

I can use Linked-In for work stuff. Mastodon is working okay for some of the personal stuff (George Takei is fairly active so far).
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Gubbo: He lost me when he unbanned Trump.

I'll admit, I miss it. It was a good source for news for me. But, such is life

Yeah, I had two accounts, one for stuff I wanted to follow for personal reasons, and another for stuff related to work. I downloaded and closed the personal account last week. I have done the request for the "work" account and will close it.

I can use Linked-In for work stuff. Mastodon is working okay for some of the personal stuff (George Takei is fairly active so far).


I don't fully get Mastodon. It seems to be a reinvention of blogging more than it is a replacement for twitter. So I'll just wait and see on that one
 
danvon
1 hour ago  
Elon 4/22: Twitter is full of bots.
Elon 11/22: Twitter users overwhelmingly support "X" in this totally legitimate poll.
 
Archie Goodwin
1 hour ago  
How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I don't fully get Mastodon. It seems to be a reinvention of blogging more than it is a replacement for twitter. So I'll just wait and see on that one


That's a fair analogy. The way I used Twitter matches how I use Mastodon (I had all notifications turned off on Twitter and checked it periodically during the day), so it feels fairly seamless to me so far. BBC is active on Mastodon for news feeds.
 
Alaskan Yoda
1 hour ago  

ox45tallboy: Do not take away one of the proudest moments of my career as an online denizen.

[Fark user image image 600x509]


Your doing the Lord's work
 
iheartscotch
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


He inherited a significant amount of money and then hired good people to manage it for him.

It's not THAT uncommon.
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


born that way?

Marcus Aurelius: Our story so far: Elmo commits stock manipulation and securities crime.  To avoid charges, he puts in a real bid for the company.  With no due diligence, because it's not a serious offer.  Company accepts offer.  Elmo tries to get out of the deal, judge says "no".  Elmo gets taken to the cleaners.  Elmo proceeds to smash his new toy.


You missed the part where he showed a passing interest in the company and the two majority shareholders invited him to join the Board, then he offered to buy them out.   Who TF invites this moron to join the board?   I will tell you who ... someone who wants to retire wealthy and doesn't give a rat's ass what happens to the company.

I am all on the Fark Elmo train, but Fark Jack Dorsey every bit as much.
 
danvon
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


Read an article recently that a not insignificant percentage of staff at Tesla's corporate HQ (maybe a different venture) main job function was to keep Elon preoccupied with other things to basically keep him from ruining the company with his juvenile impulses.

That doesn't exist at Twitter.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  

null: sno man: [Fark user image 850x594]

[i0.wp.com image 850x566]


Thank goodness for that giant red oval, no one would have noticed otherwise.
 
Singleballtheory
1 hour ago  
"Provided they haven't broken the law or engaged in egregious spam".

Yup. Those two things are perfectly analogous.
 
Alaskan Yoda
1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: ox45tallboy: Do not take away one of the proudest moments of my career as an online denizen.

[Fark user image image 600x509]

Your doing the Lord's work


You're
 
Joe USer
1 hour ago  

Singleballtheory: "Provided they haven't broken the law or engaged in egregious spam".

Yup. Those two things are perfectly analogous.


Spam is code for making fun of Elon.
 
A10Mechanic
1 hour ago  

danvon: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Read an article recently that a not insignificant percentage of staff at Tesla's corporate HQ (maybe a different venture) main job function was to keep Elon preoccupied with other things to basically keep him from ruining the company with his juvenile impulses.

That doesn't exist at Twitter.


Maybe get some puzzles or a rubick's cube in the lobby at SpaceX?
 
Erma Gerdd
1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Our story so far: Elmo commits stock manipulation and securities crime.  To avoid charges, he puts in a real bid for the company.  With no due diligence, because it's not a serious offer.  Company accepts offer.  Elmo tries to get out of the deal, judge says "no".  Elmo gets taken to the cleaners.  Elmo proceeds to smash his new toy.


And $44 Billion buys a lot of stigginit.
 
Target Builder
1 hour ago  

danvon: Elon 4/22: Twitter is full of bots.
Elon 11/22: Twitter users overwhelmingly support "X" in this totally legitimate poll.


TFG 11/22: LOL No way. Your site's a dumpster fire of drama and instability. And I know more about these things than anyone.
 
Weaver95
1 hour ago  

nekom: Times like this I really do understand people who just love to watch it all burn.


Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  

danvon: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Read an article recently that a not insignificant percentage of staff at Tesla's corporate HQ (maybe a different venture) main job function was to keep Elon preoccupied with other things to basically keep him from ruining the company with his juvenile impulses.

That doesn't exist at Twitter.


And at SpaceX.
 
Weaver95
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


Inherited wealth.
 
Stud Gerbil
1 hour ago  
And let's not forget how Elmo landed Space X, with the help of his buddy Michael Griffin, who ran the CIA's venture capital business, then got promoted to NASA administrator, then landed SpaceX some hefty rocket contracts.

People all over have been very nice to Elmo, and their names are all forgotten.   He is a lightning rod for a lot of the bad things that other people helped create.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


Because there's no correlation between wealth and intelligence, and never has been.
 
Nimbull
1 hour ago  
"Elon Musk has announced a general amnesty for suspended Twitter accounts..."

media.tenor.com


It's like house on fire girl meets dumpster fire meets Naked Gun exploding fireworks factory. Can't stop watching....
 
Johnson
1 hour ago  
A:
An invasive rodent that bites off more than it can chew, which often results in being "stretched too thin".

Q:
What is....an Elongated Muskrat?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt
1 hour ago  

danvon: Elon 4/22: Twitter is full of bots.
Elon 11/22: Twitter users overwhelmingly support "X" in this totally legitimate poll.


Step 3: ?
Step 4: No profit!
 
wrenchboy
1 hour ago  

danvon: Elon 4/22: Twitter is full of bots.
Elon 11/22: Twitter users BOTSoverwhelmingly support "X" in this totally legitimate poll.



I Fixy
 
wrenchboy
1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Singleballtheory: "Provided they haven't broken the law or engaged in egregious spam".

Yup. Those two things are perfectly analogous.

Spam is code for making fun of Elon.


I call it what it is. Shaitposting And I do that daily.

I only joined Twitter in the first place to troll on TFG
 
Madeup Farkname
1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Because there's no correlation between wealth and intelligence, and never has been.


This. It's right there in the name: "Fortune"

You made a Fortune? It's because you were FORTUNATE. As in, Lucky.
Not a genius, not a hard worker, just...in the right place at the right time to take advantage of the opportunities available. And luck (and bad decisions) can take it away too.

The only reason this has been largely forgotten is that 1) Rich people surround themselves with yes-men who tell them how smart they are until they start believe it their own propaganda, and 2) They hire enthusiastic PR flacks to convince people that rich people deserve to be worshipped.
 
danvon
53 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: danvon: Elon 4/22: Twitter is full of bots.
Elon 11/22: Twitter users BOTSoverwhelmingly support "X" in this totally legitimate poll.


I Fixy


Fark user image
 
Cokezeroinacan
50 minutes ago  
So does this mean the people who tried to unionize any of Musk's businesses get unbanned, or is that not included in "free speech"?
 
Trocadero
50 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: Tyrone Slothrop: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Because there's no correlation between wealth and intelligence, and never has been.

This. It's right there in the name: "Fortune"

You made a Fortune? It's because you were FORTUNATE. As in, Lucky.
Not a genius, not a hard worker, just...in the right place at the right time to take advantage of the opportunities available. And luck (and bad decisions) can take it away too.

The only reason this has been largely forgotten is that 1) Rich people surround themselves with yes-men who tell them how smart they are until they start believe it their own propaganda, and 2) They hire enthusiastic PR flacks to convince people that rich people deserve to be worshipped.


3) Some of the smarter rich people "finance" legislatures, regulators, judges, etc., so that the rules protect them and their privilege from their own mistakes.
 
Archie Goodwin
48 minutes ago  

danvon: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Read an article recently that a not insignificant percentage of staff at Tesla's corporate HQ (maybe a different venture) main job function was to keep Elon preoccupied with other things to basically keep him from ruining the company with his juvenile impulses.

That doesn't exist at Twitter.


Yeah, I read that. Scary in its' own way.

I could have worded my question slightly better. I mean someone this clueless should have lost his fortune years ago.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Elmo tries to get out of the deal, judge says "no"

You'd better keep her
You'll find it's cheaper
To text the n-word
 
Psychopusher
45 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


He's always been that way.  He was just able to hide it by buying companies and getting others to do the actual work to make him look good.  He doesn't have that kind of cover with Twitter, so we're seeing how utterly incompetent and stupid Elmo really is, in real-time, as he completely destroys the very thing that's revealing said stupidity.
 
New Rising Sun
45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Unobtanium: Gubbo: He lost me when he unbanned Trump.

I'll admit, I miss it. It was a good source for news for me. But, such is life

Yeah, I had two accounts, one for stuff I wanted to follow for personal reasons, and another for stuff related to work. I downloaded and closed the personal account last week. I have done the request for the "work" account and will close it.

I can use Linked-In for work stuff. Mastodon is working okay for some of the personal stuff (George Takei is fairly active so far).

I don't fully get Mastodon. It seems to be a reinvention of blogging more than it is a replacement for twitter. So I'll just wait and see on that one


The UX is intended to basically be twitter.  The char limit is longer (500), but you can like, retweet, and reply. The UI looks the same apart from superficial differences.  The difference is really in how it's handled behind the scenes. Twitter was one network owned by one entity.  Mastodon is a bunch of independent servers that share communication (unless they go private) and you have to pick a home base to access it from via a server.

With Twitter, all you did was simply join Twitter -- you got your interface and membership as a package deal because Twitter was both the interface and the content source.  With Mastodon, you're getting the interface but you also have to choose where you put your membership, so to speak.  That's the "joining a server" aspect of it, because Mastodon is a collection of independent servers.  Once you pick one to join, you can follow users from different servers without joining them (I believe), but you're relying on your "home" server not ceasing to exist because that's what's responsible for fetching that info from other servers.

I'm not sure what, if any, server has become the main server people gravitate towards in Mastodon.  Maybe 'social'?  You'd presumably want to join a well-established server, because if you join Joe Bob's Basement 486 Mastodon Server, and then it crashes or he just stops hosting it, you'd try to join one day and find nothing and you'd have to re-join another one.

I'm pretty sure that's the gist of it.  Basically Twitter UI/UX, except you have to choose what server out in the ether to link yourself to to get access to the Mastodon "universe".
 
Yellow Beard
44 minutes ago  
The sad thing is if Melon Husk lost every penny of that $44 billion he would still be the richest man in the world.
 
strathmeyer
43 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?


Don't
Forget this fact
You can't get it back
Cocaine
 
SpectroBoy
43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Giant Clown Shoe
42 minutes ago  
Fark user image


If I'm unbanned I don't last the day
 
Sexy Jesus
42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bisi
41 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: The sad thing is if Melon Husk lost every penny of that $44 billion he would still be the richest man in the world.


He could lose 99% of his wealth, and then 99% of that and still be worth more than most of us will earn over a lifetime.
 
danvon
40 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: danvon: Archie Goodwin: How can someone so rich be so utterly stupid?

Read an article recently that a not insignificant percentage of staff at Tesla's corporate HQ (maybe a different venture) main job function was to keep Elon preoccupied with other things to basically keep him from ruining the company with his juvenile impulses.

That doesn't exist at Twitter.

Yeah, I read that. Scary in its' own way.

I could have worded my question slightly better. I mean someone this clueless should have lost his fortune years ago.


His intelligence seems to be the ability to hire enough competent people who actually care about his companies more than Elon thinks he does.

That being said, I don't think he's dumb, per se. He's intelligent in certain areas. He suffers from a common condition that seems to affect many economically successful people. That being, "If I'm wildly successful at this thing that is all of my own doing*, then everything I do will also lead to wild success".

*it's never solely their own doing.
 
Weaver95
40 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: The sad thing is if Melon Husk lost every penny of that $44 billion he would still be the richest man in the world.


That's still $44 billion less in his bank account and I'll take it.
Plus rich people who lose a lot money tend to become victims of other rich people.
 
