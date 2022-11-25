 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   If your dad picked your 12-year-old self up from a birthday celebration while drunk, wearing a Las Vegas Raiders football helmet, and telling you he's driving you from LA to Las Vegas, you'd call 911 on him, too   (abc7.com) divider line
28
28 Comments
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume the kid was in the back but still how do you not notice that your only passenger is on the phone with 911?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd call 911 just for my dad wearing Raiders apparel
 
ecl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad dodged a bullet.  That's obviously not his real son.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just be happy my dad wanted to spend time with me over his other family.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wearing a Las Vegas Raiders football helmet, and telling you he's driving you from LA to Las Vegas

Called 911 on Mark Davis. Didn't do any good.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 12, I just drove instead when that happened.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd wait until we're somewhere east of Barstow, on the edge of the desert and I'd offer to drive.  It's bat country.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Least there's a decent Logan's Roadhouse where they stopped
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have farking died and gone to heaven if my divorcee-dad had suddenly taken an interest in me personally and singled me out for this sort of one-on-one experience, it would have been one of the only times he did so, drunk or sober, in the 40-odd years he was my parent on paper.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Vegas is not as fun when you are 12 as when you are an adult.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I assume the kid was in the back but still how do you not notice that your only passenger is on the phone with 911?


Same way you drive down a one-way.
Anything is possible when drunk

There's Something Wrong with Aunt Diane is a 2011 documentary television film directed by Liz Garbus about the 2009 Taconic State Parkway crash
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Las Vegas is not as fun when you are 12 as when you are an adult.


Yeah, there's not much here for 12 year olds.  At best it's a few places where you can entertain the kids while the grown-ups do their thing.  While it's not an unsafe place they aren't the target audience.  There was a short attempt to make it more attractive to families but it was a flop and we went back to focusing on adults.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk, my dad regularly drove like a complete maniac and I did not call 911 or cPs. When he was angry traffic laws did not exist. It's shocking he was no regularly pulled over.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegas sucks, all your money away.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Las Vegas has a sports ball team?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandparents took me on a trip to Tahoe in the summer when I was about 12. Grandma sat at the slot machine, and any quarters she won (and she did!) went right back into Street Fighter 2, Mortal Kombat, and the Konami beat em ups (Turtles, Simpsons, X-Men, etc). In hindsight, it seems exploitative.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Las Vegas has a sports ball team?


The Los Angeles Raiders of Las Vegas.

Also a hockey team, and 90% of the tickets sold are just people trying to cool off from the heat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Authorities were able to rescue the boy, but not until his allegedly drunk father reached the Inland Empire.

Where he fit right in.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No chance I'd rat my pops out to anyone, . . . including my mom.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I assume the kid was in the back but still how do you not notice that your only passenger is on the phone with 911?


You can't drive drunk from LA to Vegas without stopping to piss, I figured the kid called then.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I assume the kid was in the back but still how do you not notice that your only passenger is on the phone with 911?


Did you miss the part about the driver being drunk?
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I'd have farking died and gone to heaven if my divorcee-dad had suddenly taken an interest in me personally and singled me out for this sort of one-on-one experience, it would have been one of the only times he did so, drunk or sober, in the 40-odd years he was my parent on paper.


Username checks out.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a Raiders fan (yeah, I know) I do have to say this is amazingly on brand.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Loren: winedrinkingman: Las Vegas is not as fun when you are 12 as when you are an adult.

Yeah, there's not much here for 12 year olds.  At best it's a few places where you can entertain the kids while the grown-ups do their thing.  While it's not an unsafe place they aren't the target audience.  There was a short attempt to make it more attractive to families but it was a flop and we went back to focusing on adults.


I went there a few times visiting relatives as a kid. As for casinos the Circus Circus has an arcade right next to their midway area, and. Fremont Street still has that light show, but there's not much else - better to venture away from the strip and downtown Vegas. Miniature golf courses were always fun, and since I was that young, I'm sure there's tons more to do.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yabbut did he ever get that pack of smokes?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Snitches get stiches, Ayden.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
> Dispatchers were on the phone with Ayden for more than an hour getting information of the moving car's location.

Finally the LA traffic helping somebody!
 
kibbled [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Las Vegas is not as fun when you are 12 as when you are an adult.


Many of the Casinos has movie theaters, pool and water parks. Whenever I went to Vegas I always stopped by the Pinball Hall of Fame.
 
