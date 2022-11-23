 Skip to content
 
Hooters girls in London called "tacky" and "awkward" for performing in an American accent, people of London unaware the point of Hooters is to be tacky and awkward while eating terrible overpriced food
17
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lies!  I see no big hooters
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Femboy Hooters or the boring one?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have these people never seen The Commitments?

It's "Ride, Sally, ride", not "Roid, Selly, roid".
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was impressed by the Liverpool Hooters. More hot waitresses who perform en mass. Sure beats the crappy one here in Huntsville, AL.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be as bad as Peri's on-and-off-again American accent in Doctor Who.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I don't know how it works physiologically, but I think the act of singing does something to the vocal chords where it "flattens" the accent or something.

In Fleetwood Mac, Christie McVie has a very thick British accent. But when she sings, it "sounds" American.

So, what's the big deal about this?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd say that is slightly less embarrassing than British cuisine which has caused countless deaths over the decades.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whenever a middle-aged man in a "Big Dogs" t-shirt tells you Hooters makes the best wings he's just saying he's too afraid of his wife to use the credit card at a real strip club after the car show.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby you are the one who has completely missed the points of Hooters
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Femboy Hooters or the boring one?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Alternate timeline Boobies blows Hooters out of the water.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
London != Liverpool, or is that the joke?
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Let ye among you who can carry a tune in a wheelbarrow cast the first stone. Seriously, don't we all have
more important things to concentrate our time on?  Three prime ministers in three months. Even after
passage of Brexit there's no consensus on its merits or failings. Uncertainty on the impending heating fuel
shortage. King Charles' sausage fingers?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So a bunch of British girls sang a song by an Australian band with American accents, and that's why people were upset?
/Is this like "Gladiator", where the Australian actor plays the Roman general, whose nickname is "The Spaniard", with a British accent?
//or like John Lennon said, "We sing with American accents because it sells better."
///3
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Subby you are the one who has completely missed the points of Hooters


Eating overpriced, low quality food while in a classless/tacky environment?  I think subby nailed the exact theme of the place.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The revealing uniforms were blasted for being "X-rated", prompting the US restaurant chain to respond.

While they're certainly form-fitting, it's kind of funny.  I commonly see women with equally revealing, if not moreso, clothing at the gym.  Like, hooters is definitely sexualized which is fair criticism, but if you put someone in equivalent clothing without the signature colors or branding  out in public in a city, I dont think anyone would bat an eye.
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If people cared about eating overpriced food, every single restaurant (fast food or otherwise) would go out of business overnight.
 
