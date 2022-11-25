 Skip to content
(CBS News)   A driver got stuck and called 911, so naturally the cops responded and killed him, and naturally a lawsuit was filed against the cops. Good work, stupid cops. "When you force escalation with someone with disabilities it doesn't end well,"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More detail here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Killing_of_Christian_Glass
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not call the police to "come help". The only "help" they will provide is to murder your dog.

/ Unfortunately, many places do not have emergency social workers
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Gould was a sergeant who arrived soon after the confrontation and turned off his body camera claims Rathod.

😡
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Difficulty: white kid
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: Difficulty: white kid


That's Why they're being charged.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This whole thing was such a moronic clusterfark.

My brother's wife's sister is kind of a psycho and had a kid in high school, A, who has not had an easy life. A was planning on going into nursing, then becoming an EMT, both of which made me nervous, because I've never really seen her display any empathy and I'm not sure she's capable. Washed out of both programs. Found out last night at Thanksgiving that she's about to start her new career as a Denver cop.

Oh, goody.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
AAA roadside assistance usually doesn't shoot you.

They really should highlight that more in their advertisements.
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This case is the poster-boy for Defund The Police

Put money into social-workers who could have been called to talk this kid through the problem
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong: This case is the poster-boy for Defund The Police

Put money into social-workers who could have been called to talk this kid through the problem


Social workers? He needed a tow truck. Why would you send a social worker to someone whose car is stuck?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cops in America are trained to overreact to everything.  There's no nuance, no innocent explanation for anything.  Every goddamn thing is a threat that must be eliminated.  In any other country the cops most likely would've tried talking to the kid first before assuming anything. Pathetic.
 
whitebuffaloburgers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gonegirl: My brother's wife's sister is kind of a psycho and had a kid in high school, A, who has not had an easy life.


Clearly she is a psycho. Naming a kid A should have been an obvious sign that she needs help.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am sorry but there is no way a country can maintain 18k+ sane police forces.

In Australia we have 1 police force per state, a federal one, and a few other ones linked to specific things. So we are talking like at most 12 law enforcement organisations.

Somehow you farking nut jobs think, 18k+ law enforcement organisations for 50 states is somehow sensible.

By my calculations you should have 50 for the states, let us say 50 for the federal and specific shiat, but I can see no reason why you have more than say 1000 law enforcement agencies.  You cannot control or regulate 18000+ law enforcement agencies.  It is how you get the cowards in Uvalde, paid by the community, but with no real reason to exist.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Cops in America are trained to overreact to everything.  There's no nuance, no innocent explanation for anything.  Every goddamn thing is a threat that must be eliminated.  In any other country the cops most likely would've tried talking to the kid first before assuming anything. Pathetic.


Now, even though I said what I did above, I can see how police in a place where every farking nutjob can legally carry a AR-15, would make the cops a bit farked up.  Mind you the systemic racism (which no one seem to give a shiat about) might also be a problem that needs to be dealt with.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I am sorry but there is no way a country can maintain 18k+ sane police forces.

In Australia we have 1 police force per state, a federal one, and a few other ones linked to specific things. So we are talking like at most 12 law enforcement organisations.

Somehow you farking nut jobs think, 18k+ law enforcement organisations for 50 states is somehow sensible.

By my calculations you should have 50 for the states, let us say 50 for the federal and specific shiat, but I can see no reason why you have more than say 1000 law enforcement agencies.  You cannot control or regulate 18000+ law enforcement agencies.  It is how you get the cowards in Uvalde, paid by the community, but with no real reason to exist.


Not all of us think this is sensible. Some of us hope that the cops in the article get their faces blown off with a shotgun.
 
Geoff Peterson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
wow, they got tired of talking to him, so they killed him. Jesus wept.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong: This case is the poster-boy for Defund The Police

Put money into social-workers who could have been called to talk this kid through the problem


Gee, Officer Krupke
We're down on our knees
'Cause no one wants a fella with
A social disease.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTGA: "He had committed no crime. And yet the officers treated him from the first second they arrived as a criminal."

This is my shocked face: 0_0
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"And yet the officers treated him from the first second they arrived as a criminal."

Because that's what cops do. They are there to respond to crimes.

If someone calls 911 for a car breakdown or a mental breakdown, DON'T SEND COPS. Send a tow truck or a crisis counselor.

It should be blatantly obvious by now that even less-bad cops are hammers in search of nails. Stop sending them out to fix cracked windows.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I also like how the cops made sure to point out he had weed in his system....

Even though recreational use of teh devils lettuce is legal in Colorado.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kendelrio: FTGA: "He had committed no crime. And yet the officers treated him from the first second they arrived as a criminal."

This is my shocked face: 0_0


"It is a war, everyone is a threat, we have to treat everyone we come across as if they have a backpack nuke.  We have to do this so that we can go home in one piece, and earn our overtime." - says the fark stick who ever so many of the 18k law enforcement organisations pay to train their fark sticks.

Have a look at what it takes to become a cop in most European countries.
 
Cyril Sneer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong: This case is the poster-boy for Defund The Police

Put money into social-workers who could have been called to talk this kid through the problem

Social workers? He needed a tow truck. Why would you send a social worker to someone whose car is stuck?


Read the Wikipedia article corq posted
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kendelrio: I also like how the cops made sure to point out he had weed in his system....

Even though recreational use of teh devils lettuce is legal in Colorado.


Hehe they must be hating that.  There goes one of their greatest excuses for doing negligent or evil shiat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Cops in America are trained to overreact to everything.  There's no nuance, no innocent explanation for anything.  Every goddamn thing is a threat that must be eliminated.  In any other country the cops most likely would've tried talking to the kid first before assuming anything. Pathetic.


They're also trained to give unlawful orders and if you don't follow them then they get to shoot you.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: Langdon_777: I am sorry but there is no way a country can maintain 18k+ sane police forces.

In Australia we have 1 police force per state, a federal one, and a few other ones linked to specific things. So we are talking like at most 12 law enforcement organisations.

Somehow you farking nut jobs think, 18k+ law enforcement organisations for 50 states is somehow sensible.

By my calculations you should have 50 for the states, let us say 50 for the federal and specific shiat, but I can see no reason why you have more than say 1000 law enforcement agencies.  You cannot control or regulate 18000+ law enforcement agencies.  It is how you get the cowards in Uvalde, paid by the community, but with no real reason to exist.

Not all of us think this is sensible. Some of us hope that the cops in the article get their faces blown off with a shotgun.


"Here here." (or is it Hear hear, never quite been sure, I think it is both.)
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ask yourself does the situation require a gun?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


would've been better off calling the mailman

/if you have a problem and you call the cops, now you've got two problems
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In edited recordings released by Rathod's law firm, a Colorado State Patrol supervisor is heard telling the CSP officer on the scene, "If there's no crime and he's not suicidal or homicidal, or a great danger, then there's no reason to contact him."

Yeah, they're screwed.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

alechemist: Ask yourself does the situation require a gun?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Hold on. Let me Google that
 
Pick13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: I am sorry but there is no way a country can maintain 18k+ sane police forces.

In Australia we have 1 police force per state, a federal one, and a few other ones linked to specific things. So we are talking like at most 12 law enforcement organisations.

Somehow you farking nut jobs think, 18k+ law enforcement organisations for 50 states is somehow sensible.

By my calculations you should have 50 for the states, let us say 50 for the federal and specific shiat, but I can see no reason why you have more than say 1000 law enforcement agencies.  You cannot control or regulate 18000+ law enforcement agencies.  It is how you get the cowards in Uvalde, paid by the community, but with no real reason to exist.


Each County has it's own police force. Last week I drove to the grocery store and in these 2.5 miles I saw an Arlington, Fairfax, and Alexandria cop cars. Stay away from the Fairfax cops there dicks

/lives in Virginia
 
Katwang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cops fired and facing homicide charges. This must be some sort of mistake. What happened to the tough love approach of paid administrative leave?

Oh, that is for someone who isn't a honky. Never mind.
 
